Do I need a PCR test when travelling to Germany from a ‘virus variant’ country?

Question: Do I need to take a PCR test when travelling to Germany from the UK or is it okay to get an antigen test?

When the Omicron coronavirus variant was first detected in South Africa in November, experts quickly classed it as a ‘variant of concern’.

A number of southern African countries were placed on Germany’s ‘area of variants of concern’ list – the highest risk category – at the end of November.

And as of Monday December 20th, the United Kingdom was added to the list. It was previously a ‘high risk’ area.

The full red list as of December 21st is: Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Britain and Northern Ireland (and all overseas territories) and Zimbabwe.

What does this mean?

A temporary “ban on carriage” is in force for most people in these countries, restricting tourist travel.

There are exceptions, including for German nationals and people with residence rights in Germany plus their close family (such as spouses, partners they live with, and children).

For people who are allowed to enter Germany from these countries, there are very drastic restrictions.

These include:

Proving you’re allowed to travel to Germany (eg show a residence permit or passport)

Filling out the online digital register

Testing before departure

Possible testing at the airport on arrival

Quarantine for 14 days at place of residence with no option to shorten it

These restrictions apply to everyone, regardless of vaccination or recovery status.

In contrast, vaccinated or recovered people coming from a ‘high risk’ country (or a no-risk area) do not have to take a test before or after travel, or quarantine. They only have to upload proof of their vaccination or recovery certificate.

Unvaccinated people have to show a test and quarantine for at least five days when coming from a ‘high risk’ country.

What are the test requirements for coming to Germany from a ‘variant of concern’ area?

The current rules from the German government state that everyone over the age of 12 coming from ‘virus variant’ countries, has to show a negative PCR test or antigen test before boarding their flight.

The PCR test must have been taken within 72 hours of entry to Germany. An antigen test can be taken within 24 hours of arriving in Germany.

However, there has been some confusion over the testing requirements.

The Health Ministry posted this note on the latest Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announcement dated December 18th: “Before departure, please be prepared for your carrier (e.g. airline) to require from you an up-to-date PCR test if you spent time in an area of variants of concern at any time in the 10 days prior to entry.”

It left many readers questioning if an antigen test was still allowed. Antigen tests are cheaper than PCR tests, and in countries without reasonably priced testing infrastructure (like the UK) this is a huge factor.

The Local asked the German Health Ministry for clarification.

A spokesman told us that “currently, the regulations shown on the website still apply”, but said rules were being tightened.

“The coronavirus entry regulation is currently being revised,” added the spokesman. “In future, stricter rules will apply for entry from virus variant areas.”

So at the moment if you are travelling from a red list country, you should be able to show a rapid test as proof. But keep an eye out for any changes and stay tuned to The Local for updates.

The spokesman added airlines can require PCR tests.

According to German daily Welt, airline Lufthansa now requires all travellers from variant areas to take a PCR test within 72 hours, and that antigen tests are no longer accepted.

It is best to check with the airline in plenty of time before your flight to see what documents they need.

What about testing after arrival?

The Health Ministry also says after your arrival, “further PCR testing may be ordered by the health authorities at the airport or at the place of isolation/quarantine”.

Welt reported on Tuesday that the state of Bavaria “requires a PCR test on entry, resulting in longer stays at the airport”.

Further tests are also ordered in Bavaria on day 5 and day 13 of the quarantine, according to Welt’s report.

This may mean you have to spend time more at the airport (and get tested during the isolation), however Germany does not currently charge for tests that are ordered by the state so you won’t be out of pocket.

When you arrive in Germany, you will be contacted by the local health authority and they will give you instructions on any testing you have to do.