COVID-19 RULES

EXPLAINED: What to do if you test positive for Covid in Germany

Two years after the Covid pandemic started in Germany, responding to a positive test result should be a simple enough thing. But a lot of people are unsure what to do after seeing those two dreaded red lines on their rapid test. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 31 March 2022 14:33 CEST
A positive Covid test sits atop an FFP2 mask
A positive Covid test sits atop an FFP2 mask. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Federico Gambarini

The Covid infection rate in Germany has been soaring to record levels recently, with more than 300,000 positive test results recorded by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on some days. Just a week or so ago, the country broke 1.5 million weekly new infections for the first time since the start of the pandemic. 

Since not everyone who gets Covid reports the infection, these numbers are believed to be an understatement. In short: the odds of getting Covid in Germany have never been higher.

So, what should you do if you take a rapid test and find out the result is positive? Is it best to self-isolate straight away, or should you try and seek out other tests just to be sure? 

Here are the latest guidelines and rules to know about.

What to do after testing positive for Covid

If you’ve taken a test at home and got a positive result, your first port of call should be your GP.

Since doctors’ practices are trying to reduce contact to a minimum during the pandemic, many surgeries offer special walk-ins for people who may have Covid, though the easiest thing to do is to simply give them a call and ask for some advice. 

If you don’t have a GP or they aren’t available when you need to talk to them, you can call the Covid hotline on 116 117. You can call this hotline even if you’re not a resident in Germany, for instance if you’re a visitor, and they will be able to advise you on the next steps. 

In any case, you’ll likely be expected to self-isolate or confirm your result with a further supervised test. If you’ve been in close contact with friends and family in recent days, it’s also a good idea to let them know so that they can get tested themselves. 

Also keep in the mind that the taxpayer-funded Schnelltest stations and centres in Germany offering at least one weekly free Covid-19 test per week are also available to visitors. 

Article continues below video

How long should I self-isolate for?

People who’ve tested positive for Covid-19 should self-isolate at home for at least seven days. If you no longer have symptoms on the seventh day, you can end your quarantine with a negative rapid test from a certified testing centre.

If you test positive, you can try again on the eighth and ninth day, and on the tenth day, you’re free to start socialising again without needing a further test. 

Obviously, if you’re unlucky enough to still have symptoms, it’s best to stay home to avoid spreading the virus to other people. This isn’t however required by law. 

Do I have to report the infection to the authorities?

Generally, no, though the rules on this do differ slightly from state to state. In Berlin, for instance, you’re required to get a follow-up antigen test at a certified testing centre following a positive result with a home testing kit. If this test is positive, you can then get a PCR. 

In Lower Saxony and Bavaria, there’s no need for a second rapid test and you will be able to arrange a PCR test right away. 

Even if you’re not obliged to register an infection, it can be incredibly useful to do so as it helps the experts get an accurate picture of the number of infections there have been.

This helps politicians and advisors work out how much of the population has a base level of immunity, which in turns helps them decide how many of the Covid measures can be scrapped without risking an overload of the health service. 

READ ALSO: 

When am I entitled to a PCR test?

According to the Ministry of Health, anyone with a positive antigen test result can get a free PCR test at a state testing centre. This includes both home tests and supervised Bürgertests

However, they also say that, with the current high incidences, it’s not always necessary to get one.

A sign advertises PCR tests in Hannover

A sign advertises PCR tests in Hannover. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

When making a decision, bear in mind that it can be useful to have a positive PCR in order to prove your recovery status at a later date.

Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania and Hamburg are keeping their 2G and 3G rules in place for another three weeks or so – and other states may bring them back – so it can be good to have this proof if you aren’t vaccinated. 

It can also be very useful to have proof of recovery for EU-wide travel in spring and summer. 

Is Germany going to ease its quarantine rules soon?

This is the million-euro question! As you will have noticed, Germany’s been in the process of easing up all sorts of Covid restrictions lately, from masks in shops to travel rules.

At a recent press conference, Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD) also hinted that a relaxation of quarantine rules may soon be on the cards.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet, so be sure to follow the current rules for now and we’ll keep you updated.

For a full run-down of quarantine and self-isolation rules, check out the explainer below:

EXPLAINED: Germany’s rules and exceptions for Covid quarantine

COVID-19 RULES

What are Germany’s new Covid mask rules?

Germany is on the cusp of an overhaul of its mask-wearing rules, with several shops and businesses indicating that they're happy for customers to leave their masks at home. Here are the places you will - and won't - need to cover your mouth and nose in future.

Published: 30 March 2022 11:14 CEST
What are Germany's new Covid mask rules?

On April 2nd, the current set of Covid protection measures will expire, leaving only a handful of restrictions in place.

One of the major changes – along with the end of 2G and 3G rules – will be the end of mask-wearing rules in shops and other businesses. 

In future, there will be no general obligation to cover your nose and mouth when entering supermarkets and other shops – but it’s possible that some retailers may decide to put their own mask-wearing rules in place. 

This is, at least, what Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) is hoping for.

Having drafted the new version of the Infection Protection Act along with Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP), Lauterbach is now calling on retail chains to take matters into their own hands and ask customers to wear masks even after the legal basis for this has changed.

He’ll be disappointed to find out that several major German retailers have already declared that they have no intention of keeping masks in place from April 2nd.

The places where you’ll be able to shop “ohne Maske” include:

  • Shopping centres run by ECE, including Berlin’s Gesundbrunnen, Hamlin’s Stadtgalerie and the Olympia shopping centre in Munich
  • MediaMarkt and Saturn
  • Thalia
  • Deichmann
  • Ikea
  • C&A
  • Douglas
  • Ernsting’s family
  • Gerry Weber
  • Woolworth
  • Aldi 
  • Edeka (from April 4th)

READ ALSO: OPINION: The worst of both worlds – Germany’s coronavirus policy pleases no-one

What about other shops?

As mentioned, the law is changing to end the general obligation to wear masks in retail outlets. Nevertheless, one or two shop owners may decide they want to keep this in place to protect their staff. However, this group will probably be in the minority.

Another thing to consider is that the new law contains a clause allowing certain regions to define themselves as “Covid hotspots” and keep some rules like masks in shops in place for a bit longer. 

The definition of a hotspot is a bit woolly at present, but the Infection Protection Act says it should be a region where hospitals are under severe pressure. So far, Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania and Hamburg have signalled that they’ll take advantage of this clause. 

Where else can people go without a mask?

Almost everywhere. Primarily, the new regulation is aimed solely at vulnerable groups, so you’ll still be expected to wear your mask on a visit to the GP or hospital and in nursing and care homes. In many other public venues, mask-wearing rules will end. 

In practice, that means that leisure venues like gyms, cinemas and museums will no longer require customers to wear masks. It also means that people will no longer have to put on their masks when entering and leaving bars, cafes and restaurants – or when heading to the toilets in these venues. 

Kino International Mask wearing

A sign in Kino International, Berlin, tells customers to wear a nose-and-mouth covering. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer

The general mask-wearing obligation will also be dropped in the workplace – though employers will be required to come up with their own concept for keeping their staff healthy, which could include masks in some instances. If that’s the case, they will be expected to supply their employees with the masks they need.

Parents and children may also be relieved to find out that the mask-wearing rule will be dropped in schools and nurseries. 

READ ALSO: How Germany is preparing to end ‘working from home’ rule

What about on public transport?

This is one major exception to the rules. According to the latest version of the Infection Protection Act, people will still be expected to cover their nose and mouth on local trains, buses and trams. 

There were early rumours that the government was considering changing the rules on long-distance transport, but it looks like that has now been overturned, meaning passengers on long-distance buses and trains will also need to wear a mask. The same will apply on flights. 

What type of mask is required?

States may decide to write their own rules on this, and FFP2 masks have become pretty standard in Germany in any case.

However, there’s nothing concrete in the Infection Protection Act, so people who want to be more environmentally friendly may be able to switch back to the reusable cloth masks once again. 

