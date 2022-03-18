For members
COVID-19
EXPLAINED: The streamlined Covid measures coming in force in Germany
The new Infection Protection Act was voted through by German MPs on Friday, clearing the way for “Freedom Day”. Here's what you need to know about the next phase of the reopening plan.
Published: 18 March 2022 16:12 CET
The interior of the German Bundestag in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Annette Riedl
CULTURE
Berlin film festive goes live as Omicron wave peaks
The Berlinale, Europe's first major international film festival of the year, returns as a live event on Thursday just as Germany faces record daily coronavirus infections.
Published: 10 February 2022 09:37 CET
