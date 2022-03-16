Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 RULES

Several German states plan ‘to extend Covid measures’ until early April

Germany is set to significantly relax Covid-19 measures from March 20th. However, a proposed transitional period means that states will be able to keep restrictions in place after that date.

Published: 16 March 2022 17:31 CET
A sign shows the '3G rule' at a restaurant in Augsburg, Bavaria.
A sign shows the '3G rule' at a restaurant in Augsburg, Bavaria. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Puchner

The current Infection Protection Act, which forms the legal basis for Covid measures in Germany expires at the end of March 19th.

The German government and states are this week thrashing out new legislation to allow for almost all restrictions to be lifted from March 20th – bar some basic measures – and a clause for ‘hotspots’. 

However, it is emerging that several federal states plan to keep the current restrictions in place as part of a transitional phase. 

This two-week grace period is in the federal government’s draft amendment to the new Infection Protection Act, reported broadcaster Tagesschau on Wednesday.

It comes as Covid-19 infections reach record highs in Germany. 

READ ALSO: How worried should we about Germany’s rising Covid infections?

In Bavaria, the cabinet said that existing 2G or 3G access rules (Germany’s version of the Covid-19 health pass for entry into restaurants and bars) and a mask requirement, including in schools and shops, will remain in place until April 2nd.

Baden-Württemberg also wants to make use of the transitional period, deputy head of government Thomas Strobl (CDU) said.

Meanwhile, Berlin announced that it will maintain the current Covid-19 measures until April 1st. 

In Lower Saxony, the state government plans to present a transitional regulation this week – and this will apply until April 2nd.

North Rhine-Westphalia also plans to use the transitional regulation up to the same date, reported DPA.

Article continues below video

However, a final decision by the CDU/FDP state government is not expected until after the Bundestag has voted on the future Infection Protection Act. This is set to happen on Friday. 

Other states that say they want to extend restrictions as part of the transitional phase are Thuringia, Saarland, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Hamburg.

READ ALSO: Will Germany lift its Covid restrictions amid rising infections?

We should have more information on the plans among German states in the coming days. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 RULES

Berlin to lift almost all Covid-19 measures on April 1st

Germany is easing Covid rules from March 20th - however, the city state of Berlin has announced that it will lift most restrictions slightly later.

Published: 16 March 2022 13:30 CET
Berlin to lift almost all Covid-19 measures on April 1st

After a Senate meeting on Tuesday, Berlin’s mayor Franziska Giffey (Social Democrats) announced that almost all Covid-related restrictions would be dropped from  April 1st. After this date, only basic protective measures, being set out by the federal government, will remain in place.

The so-called Covid pass entry rules (known as 2G or 3G in Germany) in restaurants and cafes in Berlin will be dropped from next month, meaning people will no longer need to show proof of testing, vaccination or recovery.

And face masks won’t have to be worn in shops or other venues. 

However, the mask mandate will remain in some areas: people will have to wear a medical or FFP2 mask on public transport as well as in nursing homes and hospitals. 

READ ALSO: Germany’s Covid incidence reaches record high before measures are lifted

End to free tests in sight

Coronavirus rapid tests, which are free to people in Germany, will also no longer be available from April, Giffey expects.

The mayor told broadcaster rbb24 that the many testing centres using federal funding would likely not be sustainable, and informed Berliners to “no longer expect to see so many test sites in the city”.

When it comes to testing in schools, Giffey explained that it was important to maintain tests until after the Easter holidays in April, though it is yet to be decided exactly how long the tests will be administered to pupils.

Similarly, the Senate has decided to return to almost regular operation in day-care centres from mid-March, although compulsory testing of children three days a week will continue for now. 

The legal basis for most restrictions ceases to apply nationwide as of March 20th, although the government is set to decide on a new slimmed-down Infection Protection Act by the end of this week

However, federal states are set to be granted a transitional period until April 2nd. 

READ ALSO:

In Berlin, this transitional period is to be in place until the end of the month. Giffey justified maintaining the protective measures for more than 10 extra days, saying: “Overall we have a situation that still poses quite a high risk of infection.”

After this transitional period, only areas deemed coronavirus hotspots can adopt stricter measures, though the federal government is yet to specify the exact criteria for when a city or a state becomes a hotspot. 

After Hamburg, Berlin is currently the federal state with the lowest 7-day incidence, but figures have been rising. According to figures released by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the incidence in the capital increased to 1,102 infections per 100,000 people on Wednesday, up from 871.8 on Tuesday and almost double compared to the Wednesday the week before. 

Giffey however, said she saw no reason to declare Berlin a hotspot.

“That would only happen if we had a massive increase in the number of infections, a massive increase in the burden on the critical infrastructure and hospitals, health care and intensive care units,” she said.

Berlin also maintains a high vaccination rate, with 77.5 percent of the population having received their first dose, 73.3 percent fully vaccinated and 58.8 percent having had their booster jab.

Divided opinion

While many will have been looking forward to Germany’s version of so-called “freedom day”, others are slightly wary of the sudden lifting of Covid measures.

Patrick Larscheid, a public health officer from Reinickendorf, told rbb’s evening show that the pandemic is being declared “over by decree”, despite still affecting many people.

Meanwhile, other states, including Brandenburg, are likely to maintain many coronavirus measures for a period after March 20th, including the distance requirement and the wearing of FFP2 masks indoors in shops and on public transport.

SHOW COMMENTS