COVID-19 RULES
What are Germany’s new Covid mask rules?
Germany is on the cusp of an overhaul of its mask-wearing rules, with several shops and businesses indicating that they're happy for customers to leave their masks at home. Here are the places you will - and won't - need to cover your mouth and nose in future.
Published: 30 March 2022 11:14 CEST
A mask lies on a table in a bar in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Annette Riedl
OPINION & ANALYSIS
OPINION: The worst of both worlds – Germany’s coronavirus policy pleases no-one
Germany was meant to lift most Covid measures on March 20th. Instead, politicians and many residents are still gripped by Covid panic even though other countries have found ways to move forward, writes Brian Melican.
Published: 29 March 2022 16:28 CEST
