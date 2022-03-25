Read news from:
Germany logs 1.5 million weekly Covid infections as Omicron subtype spreads

German health offices reported 1.5 million Covid-19 cases within a week for the first time, a new report shows.

Published: 25 March 2022 10:06 CET
A positive Covid test lies on a mask. Germany is seeing a major increase in infections. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Federico Gambarini

Health experts say the Omicron subtype BA.2 is spreading quickly in Germany. 

According to the latest available data relating to two weeks ago, the share of BA.2 in a random sample was around 72 percent, up from around 64 percent previously.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said in its weekly report that the variant is gaining a large share of the infection incidence, while the role of the previously predominant Omicron type BA.1 is getting smaller.

BA.2 is considered a driver of the current infection incidence and explosion in infections, though relaxed restrictions and behavioural changes in the population have also played a role.

The authors of the report stressed the importance of people continuing to behave cautiously – and underlined the benefits of vaccination despite Omicron.

“Vaccination has not lost its importance due to its high effectiveness against a severe course even in cases of disease caused by the Omicron variant,” they said.

The RKI puts the estimated effectiveness of the booster vaccination at preventing hospitalisation at 87 percent for people aged 60 and over, who are considered particularly at risk.

With basic immunisation (two shots), it would be 75 percent in this age group.

On Twitter, the institute added that complete vaccination – and especially boosters – provide very good protection against severe illness and death. The institute said that the severity of the disease is generally lower after vaccination.

The RKI called on at-risk groups and people over 70 to protect themselves against severe disease with a second booster vaccination, in accordance with the recommendation of the Standing Commission on Vaccination. According to the report, about 1.67 million people have made use of this option so far.

Although the incidence was particularly high among people aged 5 to 44 last week, the strongest increase was observed among senior citizens aged 75 to 79, the RKI said.

Outbreaks in nursing homes have continued to go up in recent weeks. “The increase in severe courses of the disease particularly affects the age group of those aged 80 and over,” said the RKI in its report.

Germany sees more than 300,000 Covid infections in 24 hours

Germany has reported more than 300,000 Covid infections within a day for the first time since the pandemic began.

Published: 24 March 2022 13:09 CET
For the first time in the Covid pandemic, German health authorities logged 318,387 new infections within 24 hours on Thursday.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) also said 300 people died from or with the virus within the latest 24 hour period. 

The nationwide 7-day incidence increased further to 1,752 infections per 100,000 people. That’s up from an incidence of 1,734.2 the previous day.

As The Local reported earlier this week, hospitals in Germany are struggling with staff shortages due to people going off sick or having to quarantine with Covid.

But Covid hospitalisations are not rising as fast as the infection rate.

On Thursday, the RKI said the 7-day incidence of hospitalised Covid cases is 7.28 per 100,000 population. Meanwhile, around 2,335 patients with Covid-19 are in intensive care units with 895 receiving ventilation treatment.  During previous Covid peaks there were more than 5,000 patients in intensive care units. 

The German government is in the process of relaxing Covid restrictions – however states recently extended them as part of a transition period until early April.

‘High incidence phase’

It came as high profile health expert Christian Drosten said the current wave of high infections could continue until around mid-April. Experts believe the Omicron sub-type BA.2 is fuelling the wave, as well as people socialising more. 

“Currently, we are in a high-incidence phase,” said the scientist from the Charité hospital in Berlin during an interview with Die Zeit newspaper. He said it would likely stay that way until Easter if no action is taken.

With a view to the summer, Drosten said mild measures, such as masks indoors, would be efficient for keeping the spread low.

And he said that restrictions could be needed for years to come – at least in the colder months. 

In general, it will take years to build up community immunity as with influenza, said Drosten, who advises the German government on Covid measures. Therefore, “we will have to control the incidence for years to come with relatively mild measures in autumn and winter,” he added.

Drosten also said booster vaccinations with a focus on risk groups in autumn could also help contain future Covid waves.

