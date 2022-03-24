Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 STATS

Germany sees more than 300,000 Covid infections in 24 hours

Germany has reported more than 300,000 Covid infections within a day for the first time since the pandemic began.

Published: 24 March 2022 13:09 CET
A person holds a FFP2 mask in Bremen.
A person holds a FFP2 mask in Bremen. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt

For the first time in the Covid pandemic, German health authorities logged 318,387 new infections within 24 hours on Thursday.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) also said 300 people died from or with the virus within the latest 24 hour period. 

The nationwide 7-day incidence increased further to 1,752 infections per 100,000 people. That’s up from an incidence of 1,734.2 the previous day.

As The Local reported earlier this week, hospitals in Germany are struggling with staff shortages due to people going off sick or having to quarantine with Covid.

But Covid hospitalisations are not rising as fast as the infection rate.

On Thursday, the RKI said the 7-day incidence of hospitalised Covid cases is 7.28 per 100,000 population. Meanwhile, around 2,335 patients with Covid-19 are in intensive care units with 895 receiving ventilation treatment.  During previous Covid peaks there were more than 5,000 patients in intensive care units. 

The German government is in the process of relaxing Covid restrictions – however states recently extended them as part of a transition period until early April.

Article continues below video

‘High incidence phase’

It came as high profile health expert Christian Drosten said the current wave of high infections could continue until around mid-April. Experts believe the Omicron sub-type BA.2 is fuelling the wave, as well as people socialising more. 

“Currently, we are in a high-incidence phase,” said the scientist from the Charité hospital in Berlin during an interview with Die Zeit newspaper. He said it would likely stay that way until Easter if no action is taken.

With a view to the summer, Drosten said mild measures, such as masks indoors, would be efficient for keeping the spread low.

READ ALSO: How be worried should we be about Germany’s rising Covid infections?

And he said that restrictions could be needed for years to come – at least in the colder months. 

In general, it will take years to build up community immunity as with influenza, said Drosten, who advises the German government on Covid measures. Therefore, “we will have to control the incidence for years to come with relatively mild measures in autumn and winter,” he added.

Drosten also said booster vaccinations with a focus on risk groups in autumn could also help contain future Covid waves.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 STATS

German hospitals struggle with staff shortages due to Covid

Covid infections are soaring in Germany, and hospitals say they are seeing staff shortages due to people having to call in sick or quarantine.

Published: 22 March 2022 11:20 CET
German hospitals struggle with staff shortages due to Covid

Hundreds of hospitals in Germany are struggling with significant staff shortages as the country battles the Omicron wave of Covid-19, putting pressure on intensive care units. 

“A high number of staff testing positive is very burdensome for many hospitals,” president of the intensive care association DIVI, Gernot Marx, told the Augsburger Allgemeine on Tuesday.

“Thus, 518 out of 1,320 intensive care units are currently again stating that they are working in a restricted operation.”

Marx added that the state of North Rhine-Westphalia had seen a spike of Covid infections following recent carnival celebrations. He said that “a carnival effect was very clearly felt” in some hospitals.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: The Covid measures across German states

Staff absences due to quarantine and isolation

Similar concerns have been voiced by the chairman of the German Hospital Federation (DKG), Gerald Gaß.

“We have a nationwide problem with staff absences due to quarantine and isolation,” Gaß told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.

A current survey shows “that 75 percent of hospitals are no longer able to offer their normal range of services, and the crucial factor for this is the staff shortages,” he said. 

And the high number of Covid infections means that there will be no respite in the coming weeks either, Gaß said. He added, however, that one positive is that the occupancy rate in ICUs has not been increasing.

Incidence keeps climbing

Germany is continuing to see a spike in Covid infections, which experts believe is partly fuelled by the more transmissible Omicron subtype BA.2.

On Tuesday the incidence reached 1,733.4 Covid infections per 100,000 people, increasing from 1,714.2 on Monday and 1,584.4 a week ago.

READ ALSO: How be worried should we be about Germany’s rising Covid infections?

Health offices in Germany reported 222,080 new Covid infections and 264 Covid-related deaths within the latest 24-hour period.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said in its daily report on Monday that the 7-day incidence of hospitalised Covid cases stands at 7.36 per 100,000 population.

There are currently around 2,347 Covid patients in ICUs across Germany, with 887 receiving ventilation treatment. During previous Covid peaks there were more than 5,000 patients in intensive care units. 

SHOW COMMENTS