OPINION & ANALYSIS

OPINION: The worst of both worlds – Germany’s coronavirus policy pleases no-one

Germany was meant to lift most Covid measures on March 20th. Instead, politicians and many residents are still gripped by Covid panic even though other countries have found ways to move forward, writes Brian Melican.

Published: 29 March 2022 16:28 CEST
A sign at a restaurant/bar in Stuttgart says the 3G entry rule applies, meaning people have to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marijan Murat

For those of us who work in the media, taking a proper holiday can be difficult. Things that other people do with their time off – being given a tour, for instance, or reading the paper cover-to-cover over a leisurely breakfast – can easily end up feeling like work. So in that spirit, let me share with you some things I discovered while on holiday in Sweden last week.

Firstly, if you’re on a guided tour, you don’t have to prove your vaccination status or wear a mask. (I haven’t written “anymore” because I’m reliably informed that you never had to). What’s more, even if you read the paper from front to back, you won’t find out much about coronavirus: on the day I arrived, Saturday 19th March, there was precisely one story about it in Svenska Dagbladet – a short article on page 21 headlined “Death rates in line with flu season averages”; when I left a week later, there was another short back-pages article giving an overview of the Covid-19 situation in Europe. Seen from Sweden, Germany’s high rates of the disease are due to continued asymptomatic testing and our health service is well able to handle the case-load.

This view stands in marked contrast to that of our Groundhog-Day media outlets (“Today’s 7-day average of new cases is…”) and is particularly necessary at the moment because, from inside the fishbowl, it’s harder than ever to understand what is going in Germany. Many politicians and most of the general population are still gripped by Covid panic, and rather than some kind of end-date, milestone, or “Freedom Day”, the legislation of 20th March has actually proven to be a Rorschach test. I was, of course, away when it came into force, but also kept abreast of the news here (no, I’m really not good at being on holiday) – and even as a journalist, I’m confused. 

How so? Ahead of 20th March, German weekly newspaper ZEIT ran a front-page op-ed welcoming the change. Yet the newspaper’s Hamburg reporters soon dampened any expectations I had of returning from holiday to a more relaxed environment: as it turns out, Hamburg’s Senate decided to avail itself of the transition period to retain all restrictions until 2nd April and will then declare the city a ‘hotspot’, allowing it prolong existing restrictions indefinitely – and introduce yet more at short notice. 

A positive Covid test lies on a mask.

A positive Covid test lies on a mask. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Federico Gambarini

It’s not just Hamburg, either: the list of federal states looking to apply the hotspot exception is so long that it would be quicker to name the few who have opted not to. So when I returned to Germany at the weekend, entering via Schleswig-Holstein, everything was exactly the same as when I left: masks, physical distancing, one-way-systems, etc. Yet oddly enough, this week’s ZEIT carries another opinion piece bemoaning how Germany is loosening restrictions at exactly the wrong time.

‘Worst of both worlds’

There is only one possible explanation for what is going on: Germany as a body politic is suffering from a severe form of cognitive dissonance. In order to respect the constitution – which, although it has been stretched to breaking point since March 2020, still forbids curbs to basic freedom without good reason (see Art. 2) – the federal government has lifted restrictions in law, and so now considers the matter resolved. Opinion leaders, media-savvy zero/no-Covid types, and a majority of the general public take this at face value and think restrictions have been lifted – and lifted too fast – when, in actual lived reality, they quite patently haven’t.

The result is that we are now in the worst of both worlds. Those few of us who think it is time to ditch restrictions have been palmed off with an alternative legislative reality; meanwhile, the vast majority are now scared sick despite the fact that, objectively, nothing has changed and Germany still retains one of the highest levels of Covid stringency in Europe.

Speaking on public radio ahead of March 20th, Head of the German Medical Association Klaus Reinhardt summed up our societal split quite well when he said that he was worried about two kinds of mask-wearers: those not wearing them properly even in enclosed spaces like on the S-Bahn at rush hour on the one hand and, on the other, those wearing them impeccably while alone in their cars or out on bike rides in the woods. 

As a medical man, Reinhardt is clearly worried not just about Covid, but about Covid-related harm – i.e. the psychological disorders now resulting from two years of constant haranguing about the danger of respiratory illness. Unfortunately for him, though, another medical man, epidemiologist Karl Lauterbach, is our federal Health Minister. And when Lauterbach speaks on radio, he doesn’t sum up the societal split – he embodies it. Long the poster-boy for hawkish Covid policy, Lauterbach now finds himself forced to take Justice Minister Marco Buschmann’s constitutional concerns seriously and, outwardly at least (and to the despair of his fans), tow the federal government line. 

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach speaks in Berlin on March 28th.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach speaks in Berlin on March 28th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

So his recourse is now to keep on about how dangerous corona is, make various dark prophesies about the coming autumn, and delegate pressure down to the states, whom he repeatedly begs to go against the loosening of restrictions his own government has enacted. And to pull off this inside job, Lauterbach can rely on the systemic dysfunction in German federalism – a dysfunction repeated attempts to pass the buck upwards over the past two years have made clearer than ever. When the federal government wanted to tighten restrictions in 2020 and this proved unpopular, the Bundesländer blamed Berlin and argued for them to be loosened; now that loosening restrictions is proving equally unpopular, Berlin is once again to blame and the states are tightening them.

Germans ‘fear freedom’

Yes, the vote-winner in this year’s round of regional elections will be stringent coronavirus policy. Klaus Reinhardt’s rhetorical FFP2-cyclist stands for a majority of Germans now so utterly traumatised that they fear freedom. You can see this in the petrified look of outdoor mask-wearers dodging oncoming pedestrians; you can hear it in scraps of conversation overheard while waiting at traffic lights – like this one I picked up yesterday regarding one of the few restrictions to actually be dropped in Hamburg of late: “I don’t know if I’d feel comfortable going swimming now that you can just walk up like you used to. And no masks! No restrictions whatsoever!” This, by the way, from two young, healthy adults who went on to chat about when and how to get their fourth jabs… 

Having just got back from Sweden, where, even on the Stockholm underground, you can count the number of mask-wearers on one hand (yes, both German tourists), this seems weirder than ever. And the continuous obsession with masks – the litany of “It’s crazy to get rid of such an effective tool like mask-wearing at a point like this” – is starting to beg the question of why, if the religious mask-wearing we’ve been practicing for so long is so effective, our death-rate is now rapidly approaching that of our light-touch Nordic neighbour, with our case-load soaring while Sweden’s stays stable

Not that you’d hear much about this inside the fishbowl, of course. So if you take a holiday outside of Germany at any point, try reading the paper. If you’re not a journalist by trade, it might even count as genuine relaxation…

COVID-19 RULES

EXPLAINED: Why Germany is in a bitter row over Covid measures

From Sunday, almost all Covid restrictions across Germany will be lifted unless states declare themselves a 'hotspot'. But a row has been brewing for weeks over the government's new Covid laws. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 29 March 2022 11:58 CEST
What’s happening?

March 20th was meant to be Germany’s version of ‘freedom day’, when far-reaching Covid restrictions were to be lifted. 

But most German states chose to extend the current restrictions – like the ‘G’ Covid entry pass system to get into public places like restaurants – until early April under a special two-week transition period.

That grace period finishes on April 2nd, meaning that German states will have to get rid of Covid restrictions because the legal basis will be gone. A handful of state ministers pushed for a four-week extension at the health ministers’ conference on Monday but were unable to secure a majority for the move. 

That means that from Saturday, April 2nd, masks should no longer be mandatory in shops and restaurants (but will remain in local public transport and places like hospitals), and people generally won’t have to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a Covid test to go into public places (the 3G rule).

There is, however, a special mechanism in the new Covid Infection Protection Law called the ‘hotspot’ regulation, and if state parliaments believe it’s a critical situation and vote this in, then tougher Covid measures can stay in place. 

However, many people say the hotspot regulation is confusing and not clearly defined – cue a lot of aggro among the states. 

Who’s unhappy?

Several states say that legally binding criteria in order to declare a state or region as a Covid hotspot is lacking. But Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, of the Social Democrats, made it clear on Monday that the latest version of the Infection Protection Act would not be changed again.

Health policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Tino Sorge, told the Augsburger Allgemeine: “The central terms of the hotspot regulation should have been defined in the law, with clear thresholds and transparent criteria.”

Sorge said that major Covid rules being imposed cannot be linked to “vague words – especially not across the board for an entire federal state”.

A person walks in Berlin holding an FFP2 mask.

A person walks in Berlin holding an FFP2 mask. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez

State health Ministers on Monday held a meeting in a last ditch attempt to try and get a clearer statement from the federal government on the hotspot rule.

“Health Minister Lauterbach and Justice Minister Buschmann failed miserably at this,” said Sorge, who as a member of the CDU forms part of the opposition. 

Yet it’s not just opposition politicians who have raised concerns about the rule. 

Chief Executive of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, Gerd Landsberg, also sees problems.

“Regrettably, the legislator has not defined any criteria under which conditions a hotspot regulation can be considered,” he told the Rheinische Post.

“Already from the point of view of time, it might be questionable whether the state parliaments could enact individual regulations for individual regions – for example during holiday periods,” Landsberg said.

“That is why we expect the states to agree on a regulation that is as uniform as possible, so that an entire area or large parts can also be declared a hotspot as a precaution.”

Chief executive of the German Association of Cities, Helmut Dedy, told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) that the new Infection Protection Act curtails the toolbox for states and cities.

“We expect that the law will soon have to be corrected again. It was not a brilliant piece of work by the traffic light (coalition government made up of the SPD, Greens and FDP),” he said.

Other people are worried about Germany returning to a complicated patchwork of different measures – something we’ve seen throughout the pandemic that has caused major confusion. 

Chairman of the German Hospital Association, Gerald Gaß, said he feared a lack of acceptance among the population if there are lots of different rules across states.

How is a hotspot defined?

The thresholds for when a region is a Covid hotspot are not quantified in the law. But the general prerequisite is that there is a threat of hospital capacities getting overloaded.

Health Minister Lauterbach recently named specific criteria to measures this: if hospitals could no longer provide emergency care – because of too many Covid patients or staff shortages, if they had to cancel scheduled procedures or transfer patients to other hospitals – as well as if specifications on a minimum presence of nursing staff could not be met.

According to Robert Koch Institute (RKI) data, no federal state currently has a 7-day incidence of less than 1,000 Covid infections per 100,000 people.

The lowest incidence is currently in Berlin. Four federal states have an incidence of more than 2,000: Thuringia, Bavaria, Saarland and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

At 2,280.6, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania currently has the highest number of new infections per week among 100,000 inhabitants. That’s why the state parliament in Schwerin declared the entire state a hotspot five days ago. It means that measures such as mandatory masks in public indoor areas and certain access restrictions will remain in force until at least April 27th.

Across Germany on Tuesday, 237,352 Covid infections and 307 deaths were reported within the latest 24-hour period.

The 7-day incidence was 1,703.3 infections per 100,000 residents. 

Is everyone happy about Covid restrictions being lifted in general?

Some say that more measures should be staying in place, especially because of the current wave of Covid infections.

After the talks between state health ministers on Monday, Bavaria’s health minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) said: “Everyone agreed on the point: the obligation to wear masks indoors would actually still make sense at the current time – and nationwide.”

He said the fact that a mask obligation in all indoor public places cannot be extended was “unsurpassable in terms of absurdity”.

The federal government argues that a nationwide mask requirement is not possible because there is no threat of a nationwide overload of the health system.

Lauterbach has repeatedly called on states to impose more extensive measures in regional hotspots with critical situations. “We are losing time. From my point of view, action must be taken now,” said the SPD politician.

He said states should look to Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania as an example of how to work with the new law. 

Several cabinets are meeting this Tuesday and will need to make decisions. As well as Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the city-state of Hamburg plans to also declare itself a Covid hotspot. Other states have said they currently see no legal grounds for introducing the hotspot rule. 

