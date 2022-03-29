Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 RULES

EXPLAINED: Why Germany is in a bitter row over Covid measures

From Sunday, almost all Covid restrictions across Germany will be lifted unless states declare themselves a 'hotspot'. But a row has been brewing for weeks over the government's new Covid laws. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 29 March 2022 11:58 CEST
People walk in the centre of Stralsund, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.
People walk in the centre of Stralsund, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The German state has declared itself a Covid hotspot. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Sauer

What’s happening?

March 20th was meant to be Germany’s version of ‘freedom day’, when far-reaching Covid restrictions were to be lifted. 

But most German states chose to extend the current restrictions – like the ‘G’ Covid entry pass system to get into public places like restaurants – until early April under a special two-week transition period.

That grace period finishes on April 2nd, meaning that German states will have to get rid of Covid restrictions because the legal basis will be gone. A handful of state ministers pushed for a four-week extension at the health ministers’ conference on Monday but were unable to secure a majority for the move. 

Article continues below video

That means that from Saturday, April 2nd, masks should no longer be mandatory in shops and restaurants (but will remain in local public transport and places like hospitals), and people generally won’t have to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a Covid test to go into public places (the 3G rule).

There is, however, a special mechanism in the new Covid Infection Protection Law called the ‘hotspot’ regulation, and if state parliaments believe it’s a critical situation and vote this in, then tougher Covid measures can stay in place. 

However, many people say the hotspot regulation is confusing and not clearly defined – cue a lot of aggro among the states. 

Who’s unhappy?

Several states say that legally binding criteria in order to declare a state or region as a Covid hotspot is lacking. But Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, of the Social Democrats, made it clear on Monday that the latest version of the Infection Protection Act would not be changed again.

Health policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Tino Sorge, told the Augsburger Allgemeine: “The central terms of the hotspot regulation should have been defined in the law, with clear thresholds and transparent criteria.”

Sorge said that major Covid rules being imposed cannot be linked to “vague words – especially not across the board for an entire federal state”.

A person walks in Berlin holding an FFP2 mask.

A person walks in Berlin holding an FFP2 mask. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez

State health Ministers on Monday held a meeting in a last ditch attempt to try and get a clearer statement from the federal government on the hotspot rule.

“Health Minister Lauterbach and Justice Minister Buschmann failed miserably at this,” said Sorge, who as a member of the CDU forms part of the opposition. 

READ ALSO: German health ministers want Covid rules ‘extended until May’

Yet it’s not just opposition politicians who have raised concerns about the rule. 

Chief Executive of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, Gerd Landsberg, also sees problems.

“Regrettably, the legislator has not defined any criteria under which conditions a hotspot regulation can be considered,” he told the Rheinische Post.

“Already from the point of view of time, it might be questionable whether the state parliaments could enact individual regulations for individual regions – for example during holiday periods,” Landsberg said.

“That is why we expect the states to agree on a regulation that is as uniform as possible, so that an entire area or large parts can also be declared a hotspot as a precaution.”

Chief executive of the German Association of Cities, Helmut Dedy, told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) that the new Infection Protection Act curtails the toolbox for states and cities.

“We expect that the law will soon have to be corrected again. It was not a brilliant piece of work by the traffic light (coalition government made up of the SPD, Greens and FDP),” he said.

Other people are worried about Germany returning to a complicated patchwork of different measures – something we’ve seen throughout the pandemic that has caused major confusion. 

Chairman of the German Hospital Association, Gerald Gaß, said he feared a lack of acceptance among the population if there are lots of different rules across states.

How is a hotspot defined?

The thresholds for when a region is a Covid hotspot are not quantified in the law. But the general prerequisite is that there is a threat of hospital capacities getting overloaded.

Health Minister Lauterbach recently named specific criteria to measures this: if hospitals could no longer provide emergency care – because of too many Covid patients or staff shortages, if they had to cancel scheduled procedures or transfer patients to other hospitals – as well as if specifications on a minimum presence of nursing staff could not be met.

READ ALSO: German Health Minister defends lifting of Covid measures

According to Robert Koch Institute (RKI) data, no federal state currently has a 7-day incidence of less than 1,000 Covid infections per 100,000 people.

The lowest incidence is currently in Berlin. Four federal states have an incidence of more than 2,000: Thuringia, Bavaria, Saarland and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

At 2,280.6, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania currently has the highest number of new infections per week among 100,000 inhabitants. That’s why the state parliament in Schwerin declared the entire state a hotspot five days ago. It means that measures such as mandatory masks in public indoor areas and certain access restrictions will remain in force until at least April 27th.

Across Germany on Tuesday, 237,352 Covid infections and 307 deaths were reported within the latest 24-hour period.

The 7-day incidence was 1,703.3 infections per 100,000 residents. 

READ ALSO: Will Germany’s Covid infections ease up in time for Easter?

Is everyone happy about Covid restrictions being lifted in general?

Some say that more measures should be staying in place, especially because of the current wave of Covid infections.

After the talks between state health ministers on Monday, Bavaria’s health minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) said: “Everyone agreed on the point: the obligation to wear masks indoors would actually still make sense at the current time – and nationwide.”

He said the fact that a mask obligation in all indoor public places cannot be extended was “unsurpassable in terms of absurdity”.

The federal government argues that a nationwide mask requirement is not possible because there is no threat of a nationwide overload of the health system.

Lauterbach has repeatedly called on states to impose more extensive measures in regional hotspots with critical situations. “We are losing time. From my point of view, action must be taken now,” said the SPD politician.

He said states should look to Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania as an example of how to work with the new law. 

Several cabinets are meeting this Tuesday and will need to make decisions. As well as Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the city-state of Hamburg plans to also declare itself a Covid hotspot. Other states have said they currently see no legal grounds for introducing the hotspot rule. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 RULES

German health ministers want Covid rules extended ‘until May’

At a meeting of the state health ministers and Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) on Monday, state officials were allegedly pushing for the current Covid rules transition period to be extended by four weeks.

Published: 28 March 2022 15:37 CEST
German health ministers want Covid rules extended 'until May'

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach is believed to be facing strong pressure from the state health ministers to make further amendments to the Infection Protection Act that would allow them to keep rules such as 3G and 2G in place until May. 

According to a draft resolution at the Health Ministers’ Conference (GMK) obtained by Tagesspiegel, the ministers are calling for a “broad and legally secure set of instruments” to allow them to tackle spiralling Covid infection rates.

The state officials say they require a legal basis “with which the measures required in each case to combat the Covid pandemic can be applied responsibly in enforcement as quickly and unbureaucratically as before.”

READ ALSO: Germany to keep Covid safeguards in place after March 20th

Specifically, the state health ministers have demanded that a transition period outlined in the Infection Protection Act be extended for “at least four weeks”.

Currently, the federal government has given states until April 2nd to remove the vast majority of remaining Covid restrictions.

Despite record-breaking infection numbers – which topped 1.5 million last week – Saturday could therefore see almost all rules being scrapped throughout the country.

States will have to rely on a base set of measures including masks on public transport and in clinics and nursing homes, but the ‘G’ rules that require things like tests and vaccination certificates for entry will be widely dispensed with.

As Lauterbach has repeatedly emphasised, a ‘hotspot’ clause written into the latest version of the Infection Protection Act allows for regions to maintain measures such as 3G and masks in shops in case of particularly high incidences.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: The streamlined Covid measures coming in force in Germany

However, the criteria for these hotspots is the subject of fierce debate, with Bavarian health minister Klaus Holetschek calling the guidelines “too woolly” and North Rhine-Westphalian state premier Hendrik Wust (CDU) describing them as “practically unenforceable”.

These criteria should be determined at the GMK on Monday afternoon – likely according to proposals submitted to the state health ministers by Karl Lauterbach.

According to these, an area is to be considered a hotspot if hospitals have to postpone scheduled operations, if there is a threat of emergency rooms being overloaded, if patients have to be transferred to other hospitals and if minimum staffing levels can no longer be met.

The ministers are also aiming to come to a final decision on whether a full state can be declared a Covid hotspot, or if this would apply to municipalities only. Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania and Hamburg have signalled that they want to declare themselves hotpots in order to keep stricter rules in place once the transition period is over.

The question of whether a state can be a hotspot has been the subject of disagreement at the highest levels of the traffic-light coalition, with the SPD’s Lauterbach calling for statewide rules while Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) suggesting that only smaller regions may use the ‘hotspot’ title. 

SHOW COMMENTS