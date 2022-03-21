Read news from:
COVID-19 RULES

EXPLAINED: The Covid measures across German states

The German government has relaxed Covid protection laws, but several states have extended them. We break down what it all means.

Published: 21 March 2022 17:29 CET
Passers-by walk through Kaufingerstraße in Munich's city centre.
Passers-by walk through Kaufingerstraße in Munich's city centre. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Matthias Balk

What applies from March 20th?

On Sunday, most of Germany’s Covid protection measures fell away, signalling the country’s own ‘freedom day’.

But states, who have been grumbling about the plan to relax Covid restrictions, have postponed the lifting of measures as part of a transitional phase in view of rising Covid infections. 

On Monday Germany reached a record high 7-day incidence of 1,714.1 Covid infections per 100,000 people.

What applies in your German state now?

Originally, all far-reaching Covid-19 measures were to be dropped from March 20th onwards. But states can still extend the extensive measures that apply under the old Infection Protection Act until April 2nd – and most have. 

Here’s a look at state plans for relaxing Covid measures:

Baden-Württemberg: Transitional phase applies until April 2nd. No relaxations of rules are planned until then.

Bavaria: Transitional phase applies until April 2nd. Fairs and public festivals will be permitted from March 20th. Capacity and person caps as well as the special rules for religious services will be dropped. From March 21st, the mask requirement at primary and special schools will no longer apply. As of March 28th, the mask requirement for 5th and 6th grades will also be dropped.

Berlin: Transitional phase applies until March 31st.

Brandenburg: Transitional phase applies until April 2nd.

Bremen: Protective measures continue to apply until April 2nd.

Hamburg: Transitional phase applies until April 2nd. 

Hesse: Transitional phase applies until April 2nd. 

Article continues below video

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: Transitional phase applies until April 2nd.

North Rhine-Westphalia: Transitional phase applies until April 2nd.

Lower Saxony: Contact restrictions in the private sphere end from March 20th. Transitional phase applies until April 2nd.

Rhineland-Palatinate: Transitional phase applies until April 2nd.

Saarland: Transitional phase applies until March 31st. 

Saxony: Contact restrictions will be abolished as of March 20th. There are to be no limits on capacity for events. Further openings possible from April 2nd.

Saxony-Anhalt: Transitional phase to possibly apply until April 2nd.

Schleswig-Holstein: A transitional phase is to apply until April 2nd.

Thuringia: Transitional phase to apply until April 2nd.

What about riding public transport?

On local public transport you will still generally need to wear a mask and have proof of vaccination, testing or recovery until the transition period ends in the state in question. After April 2nd, masks will likely remain on local transport but not the 3G rule. 

On long distance transport you don’t need stick to the 3G rule anymore, unless you are in the catering carriage where rules are stricter until April 2nd. However, you will need to continue to wear an FFP2 mask for the time being.

What about workplace rules?

Technically, from March 20th the so-called ‘home office obligation’ fell away, as well as the need for employees to provide proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test to go into their workplace. However, regions may be able to extend some of these rules in the transition phase. Check with your employer and local government to be sure.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What are Germany’s new Covid workplace rules

What happens in April?

After April 2nd (or earlier in some cases), the transition period ends. From this date there is no legal basis for far-reaching Covid-19 measures. 

The new version of the Infection Protection Act will come into force, which will see most Covid restrictions dropped. 

That includes the ‘G-rule’ entry systems for public spaces (i.e. ‘2G’ and ‘3G’) that require people to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a test before entering a venue. 

READ MORE: EXPLAINED – The streamlined Covid measures coming in force in Germany

It will also include things like maximum capacities and hygiene concepts for sports, leisure and cultural venues. 

Instead, only “basic protection” will remain in place, which means masks and testing regulations will apply only for particularly vulnerable groups and in facilities such as old people’s homes and hospitals. 

So we won’t see tough Covid measures again?

Not necessarily. There is a clause in the law that says an area classed as a Covid “hotspot” can get tougher measures, like 3G or 2G rules. 

However, state leaders say there are high hurdles for doing this, and believe it will be difficult to bring in more restrictions. 

The new Infection Protection Act is set to expire on September 23rd. The Federal Ministry of Health sees the possibility of adopting a new regulation after the parliamentary summer recess, if necessary.

What happens with free Covid tests?

Free tests are expected to remain in place until at least April 2nd in Germany. 

But it’s likely they will be lifted soon – although nothing concrete has been set out yet. 

German Health Minister defends lifting of Covid measures

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has urged German states to cooperate with the relaxed Covid restrictions, saying the country can no longer justify having tough rules in place.

Published: 21 March 2022 12:49 CET
At the weekend, Germany let its former Covid infection protection laws fall away, and introduced new legislation with relaxed rules. 

Under the changes, people don’t need to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a test (the so-called 2G/3G-rule entry system) before going to indoor public places, on public transport or in the workplace. 

People will also no longer have to wear masks on long-distance public transport like trains, in restaurants/bars and in shops. Basic protection measures will continue, for instance the wearing of masks in local public transport, old people’s homes, doctors’ surgeries and hospitals.

But the government has come under fire from many German states and others, who say it’s irresponsible in the face of rising Covid infections.

Many states have made use of a transition period and will only remove rules, such as mask wearing and 3G in restaurants and bars, at the end of March or beginning of April.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED – The streamlined Covid measures coming in force in Germany

Yet Health Minister Lauterbach on Sunday once again defended the end of many Covid protection requirements and called on the states to implement the new legal basis after the transition period. 

“We cannot keep cutting and limiting the liberties of the entire population just because 10 percent of those over 60 are not willing to be vaccinated,” the SPD politician told German broadcaster ARD on Sunday.

The protections do not have to expire now, Lauterbach stressed – under the transition period they can continue for two more weeks until April 2nd.

“It may be that by then the case numbers will be more stable again or even decrease,” he said. If not, restrictions can be tightened in so-called “hotspots” with particularly high case numbers, added Lauterbach.

The minister admitted that this was the first time the federal government had made changes to the law without involving states, but he appealed to states not to sulk about it, adding that the legal tools were there to appropriately respond to the Covid situation. 

He said if a whole state had lots of areas with rising Covid infections then it was possible that for it to be classed as a Covid “hotspot” and tougher measures brought in. 

The SPD politician called on unvaccinated elderly people in particular to get their jabs in view of high infection rates.

“They are at the highest risk,” Lauterbach said. Germany is in a difficult situation because a large number of older people have not been vaccinated.

The Health Minister said it was important to keep encouraging people to get vaccinated, and advocated for a general vaccine mandate.

