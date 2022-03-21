For members
EXPLAINED: The Covid measures across German states
The German government has relaxed Covid protection laws, but several states have extended them. We break down what it all means.
Published: 21 March 2022 17:29 CET
Passers-by walk through Kaufingerstraße in Munich's city centre. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Matthias Balk
German Health Minister defends lifting of Covid measures
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has urged German states to cooperate with the relaxed Covid restrictions, saying the country can no longer justify having tough rules in place.
Published: 21 March 2022 12:49 CET
