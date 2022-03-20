Read news from:
Austria
COVID-19 RULES

German ‘freedom day’ arrives but states delay end to restrictions

Sunday marks the first day of Germany's new disease protection law, which rolls back most pandemic measures. But all the federal states have made use of a transition period to delay most rule changes.

Published: 20 March 2022 11:02 CET
Updated: 20 March 2022 17:53 CET
A sign reminding people to wear masks at a shop in Oldenburg. Photo: Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa

As of Sunday, passengers on Deutsche Bahn trains will no longer need to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test result, with the state rail company immediately enacting the new law.

Passengers will still need to wear masks while travelling though.

People going to work will also no longer need to obey the so-called 3G rules.

The changes come due to the fact that the old disease protection law ended at midnight on Sunday and was replaced by a law which stipulates more relaxed rules.

Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said that “as of now, we are moving people’s personal responsibility to the forefront. We are taking another big step towards normality.”

Most states have made use a transition period though and will only remove rules such as indoor mask wearing at the beginning of April.

The opposition CDU/CSU parties have criticized the government for bringing in the law at a time when daily cases are still high.

Bavaria’s Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) told Bild am Sonntag that “instead of a day of freedom, we are threatened with a day of unreason.”

On Sunday a further 131,792 new cases were recorded by the Robert Koch Institute.

At the same time, the number of people in intensive care has remained stable since the end of January and is far below a peak of over 4,000 patients reached on December 13th.

Criticism of the relaxed measures also came for the chairman of the German Federation of Trade Unions (DGB), Reiner Hoffmann, who called on the government to reverse its decision.

Article continues below video

“We are seeing record infections and the situation may worsen again in the autumn,” Hoffmann told the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers.

“I plead for the disease control law to be quickly tightened up. We must not risk the workplace becoming a hotbed of infection again,” he said.

Under the law passed by the Bundestag on Friday testing and vaccine entry requirements will be restricted to facilities for vulnerable groups such as nursing homes and hospitals.

The law does however foresee stricter rules for regional “hotspots” as and when outbreaks occur.

All 16 federal states now want to use a transition period of two weeks provided for in the law.

This means that currently existing regulations such as mask requirements in areas such as stores and schools, or access rules such as 2G and 3G, can remain in place until April 2nd at the latest.

At the same time the transition period does not allow for the continuation of caps on the number of people entering events.

The president of the German Teachers’ Association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, warned that the rapid removal of mandatory masks in many states would open up schools to contagion.

“I am very concerned about how quickly the mask requirement is now being dropped in schools in many federal states – and this despite the fact that we are still in the midst of the Omikron wave and the infection figures are rising again,” he told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND).

COVID-19 RULES

Germany scrambles to decide on future Covid rules amid backlash

With current Covid legislation due to expire on Saturday, the German government is scrabbling to agree on a paired-back range of measures to replace it.

Published: 18 March 2022 12:41 CET
The government’s controversial plans for a Covid-19 ‘freedom day’ are to set to pass into law on Friday, ahead of the expiry of the current Infection Protection Act, which forms the basis for current measures.

On Friday morning, the Bundestag voted on the planned new legal basis for the rules, ahead of a special discussion on the measures in the Bundesrat (the upper house of parliament) on Friday afternoon. 

The plans for the law include only a few general requirements for masks and tests in facilities for vulnerable groups. While masks are set to continue to be compulsory on local public transport, the proposals foresee the requirement being dropped in retail and on long-distance buses and trains. 

According to a recent survey conducted by public broadcaster ARD, almost two-thirds of Germans are opposed to getting rid of the general mask requirement for public indoor spaces, while just over a third are in favour of it. 

In an attempt to brush off criticism that the measures are too sparse, the bill put forward by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) allows for some addition rules in so-called Covid ‘hotspots’.

With the current version of the Infection Protection Act due to expire on Saturday, the government is under immense pressure to determine the replacement rules that are due to come into force on Sunday.

Numerous federal states, however, still want to make use of an envisaged transition period and maintain current rules, such as 3G in bars and restaurants, until April 2nd.

‘Practically unworkable’

In a special summit for federal and state leaders on Thursday, the heads of the federal states aired their criticisms of the future framework but were unable to reach a firm conclusion on how to proceed in spring. 

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Hendrik Wüst (CDU), who chairs the Conference of State Premiers, called the planned new regulations “legally uncertain and practically unworkable”. This applies above all to the regulation on “hotspots” in critical locations, he said. 

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), meanwhile, defended the plans. The streamlined set of rules was a “legal basis on which to build for the future”, he claimed. 

Though the bill on future Covid rules doesn’t need to be approved by the Bundesrat, it could potentially be sent to the mediation committee with an absolute majority of 35 votes. 

The Bundesrat is comprised of the representatives of the federal states, who could choose to voice their disapproval of the new measures in this way.  

At the same time, politicians are under extreme time pressure to create a legal foundation for future Covid measures. If the Infection Protection Act is allowed to expire on Saturday with no follow-up legislation, all of Germany’s Covid-19 measures will essentially become invalid overnight.

