COVID-19 RULES

German health ministers want Covid rules extended ‘until May’

At a meeting of the state health ministers and Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) on Monday, state officials were allegedly pushing for the current Covid rules transition period to be extended by four weeks.

Published: 28 March 2022 15:37 CEST
Bonn mask sign
Sign tells passers-by that wearing a mask is "recommended" on a street in Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Oliver Berg

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach is believed to be facing strong pressure from the state health ministers to make further amendments to the Infection Protection Act that would allow them to keep rules such as 3G and 2G in place until May. 

According to a draft resolution at the Health Ministers’ Conference (GMK) obtained by Tagesspiegel, the ministers are calling for a “broad and legally secure set of instruments” to allow them to tackle spiralling Covid infection rates.

The state officials say they require a legal basis “with which the measures required in each case to combat the Covid pandemic can be applied responsibly in enforcement as quickly and unbureaucratically as before.”

READ ALSO: Germany to keep Covid safeguards in place after March 20th

Specifically, the state health ministers have demanded that a transition period outlined in the Infection Protection Act be extended for “at least four weeks”.

Currently, the federal government has given states until April 2nd to remove the vast majority of remaining Covid restrictions.

Despite record-breaking infection numbers – which topped 1.5 million last week – Saturday could therefore see almost all rules being scrapped throughout the country.

States will have to rely on a base set of measures including masks on public transport and in clinics and nursing homes, but the ‘G’ rules that require things like tests and vaccination certificates for entry will be widely dispensed with.

As Lauterbach has repeatedly emphasised, a ‘hotspot’ clause written into the latest version of the Infection Protection Act allows for regions to maintain measures such as 3G and masks in shops in case of particularly high incidences.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: The streamlined Covid measures coming in force in Germany

However, the criteria for these hotspots is the subject of fierce debate, with Bavarian health minister Klaus Holetschek calling the guidelines “too woolly” and North Rhine-Westphalian state premier Hendrik Wust (CDU) describing them as “practically unenforceable”.

These criteria should be determined at the GMK on Monday afternoon – likely according to proposals submitted to the state health ministers by Karl Lauterbach.

According to these, an area is to be considered a hotspot if hospitals have to postpone scheduled operations, if there is a threat of emergency rooms being overloaded, if patients have to be transferred to other hospitals and if minimum staffing levels can no longer be met.

The ministers are also aiming to come to a final decision on whether a full state can be declared a Covid hotspot, or if this would apply to municipalities only. Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania and Hamburg have signalled that they want to declare themselves hotpots in order to keep stricter rules in place once the transition period is over.

The question of whether a state can be a hotspot has been the subject of disagreement at the highest levels of the traffic-light coalition, with the SPD’s Lauterbach calling for statewide rules while Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) suggesting that only smaller regions may use the ‘hotspot’ title. 

Bavaria’s health minister calls for extension of mask requirement

Klaus Holetschek (CSU), the health minister of Bavaria, has criticised the early end to Covid restrictions as well as the unclear 'hotspot' rules.

Published: 28 March 2022 10:23 CEST
Following the so-called ‘freedom day’ on March 20th, most German states have been following a transitional phase-out of Covid restrictions, meaning that rules such as indoor mask wearing and 2G or 3G access rules for restaurants and bars will continue to be in force until the beginning of April.

But Bavaria’s Health Minister, Klaus Holetschek (CSU), who has previously criticised the early relaxing of Covid measures, has now called for an extension of mask wearing in Bavaria for another four weeks.

READ ALSO: German ‘freedom day’ arrives but states delay end to restrictions

In an interview with the Augsburger Allgemeine Newspaper, Holetschek criticised the early ending of Covid restrictions and said that “the whole of Germany is one hotspot…almost everyone outside the government quarter in Berlin has already realised this”. For this reason, he called for extending the obligation to wear masks in indoor areas in Bavaria for another four weeks.

Unclear hotspot rules

The Covid ‘hotspot regulation’ is part of the new legal framework which allows states to reintroduce additional measures – such as having to show vaccination status or proof of recovery to visit restaurants and bars – if the health system becomes overloaded or dangerous new virus variants are detected. But there are currently no threshold values for when this rule should take effect.

Bavaria’s health minister also criticised the lack of clarity with the rules and called for nationwide uniform criteria for the application of the hotspot rule, or an extension of the transition period. “The hotspot rules are far too woolly and do not allow us to implement them with legal certainty,” said Holetschek.

It is also disputed whether it is legally possible to declare an entire federal state a hotspot. “There is a big gap between what Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and Justice Minister Marco Buschmann say,” Holetschek said.

READ ALSO: German states clash with government over new Covid protection laws

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, for example, has already declared the whole state a hotspot, while states such as Baden-Wurttemberg and Lower Saxony see no grounds for a hotspot regulation at the moment, despite the record number of new infections.

On Monday, the state health ministers will meet Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) to discuss the hotspot rules in more detail and to clarify at what point the rule can take effect for regions with high Covid numbers once the transition period is over.

The criticism and reluctance to reduce Covid restrictions comes after the nationwide number of Covid infections detected since the beginning of the pandemic passed the 20 million mark over the weekend.

READ ALSO: Germany logs 1.5 million weekly Covid infections as Omicron subtype spreads

On Sunday, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the figure of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week on Sunday as 1723.8, slightly lower than the previous day (1758.4), although the new figure does not include data from Baden-Württemberg and Brandenburg.

