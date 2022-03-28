Read news from:
COVID-19 RULES

Bavaria’s health minister calls for extension of mask requirement

Klaus Holetschek (CSU), the health minister of Bavaria, has criticised the early end to Covid restrictions as well as the unclear 'hotspot' rules.

Published: 28 March 2022 10:23 CEST
Following the so-called ‘freedom day’ on March 20th, most German states have been following a transitional phase-out of Covid restrictions, meaning that rules such as indoor mask wearing and 2G or 3G access rules for restaurants and bars will continue to be in force until the beginning of April.

But Bavaria’s Health Minister, Klaus Holetschek (CSU), who has previously criticised the early relaxing of Covid measures, has now called for an extension of mask wearing in Bavaria for another four weeks.

In an interview with the Augsburger Allgemeine Newspaper, Holetschek criticised the early ending of Covid restrictions and said that “the whole of Germany is one hotspot…almost everyone outside the government quarter in Berlin has already realised this”. For this reason, he called for extending the obligation to wear masks in indoor areas in Bavaria for another four weeks.

Unclear hotspot rules

The Covid ‘hotspot regulation’ is part of the new legal framework which allows states to reintroduce additional measures – such as having to show vaccination status or proof of recovery to visit restaurants and bars – if the health system becomes overloaded or dangerous new virus variants are detected. But there are currently no threshold values for when this rule should take effect.

Bavaria’s health minister also criticised the lack of clarity with the rules and called for nationwide uniform criteria for the application of the hotspot rule, or an extension of the transition period. “The hotspot rules are far too woolly and do not allow us to implement them with legal certainty,” said Holetschek.

Article continues below video

It is also disputed whether it is legally possible to declare an entire federal state a hotspot. “There is a big gap between what Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and Justice Minister Marco Buschmann say,” Holetschek said.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, for example, has already declared the whole state a hotspot, while states such as Baden-Wurttemberg and Lower Saxony see no grounds for a hotspot regulation at the moment, despite the record number of new infections.

On Monday, the state health ministers will meet Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) to discuss the hotspot rules in more detail and to clarify at what point the rule can take effect for regions with high Covid numbers once the transition period is over.

The criticism and reluctance to reduce Covid restrictions comes after the nationwide number of Covid infections detected since the beginning of the pandemic passed the 20 million mark over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the figure of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week on Sunday as 1723.8, slightly lower than the previous day (1758.4), although the new figure does not include data from Baden-Württemberg and Brandenburg.

COVID-19 STATS

Germany should avoid talk of ‘freedom day’, says Health Minister

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach says Germany is in the grip of a severe Covid wave and has urged states to make use of a law that will keep tougher measures in place.

Published: 25 March 2022 13:16 CET
In a press conference held on Friday in Berlin, Lauterbach said that the pandemic was “far from over”.

“We are in a situation where we cannot simply wait and see,” Lauterbach said.

On Thursday, German health offices reported more than 300,000 infections within a day – a record high.

But Lauterbach said the real figures are likely twice as high. 

“It is unfortunately not a good situation,” he said. 

The Health Minister also warned that the death toll could rise in the coming weeks, even if new infections stabilise.

On Friday Germany reported 296,498 Covid infections per 100,000 people and 288 deaths within the latest 24 hour period. The 7-day incidence was 1,7654.4 infections per 100,000 people.

‘No freedom day’

Germany is in the process of relaxing Covid restrictions. In fact, the country was set to drop almost all Covid restrictions on March 20th, but most states used a transitional period to extend current restrictions until the beginning of April.

The amended Infection Protection Act has been met with widespread protest from the states who have slammed it for being irresponsible and not easy to implement. 

However, Lauterbach urged states to make use of a ‘hotspot’ mechanism in the new Covid protection laws that mean tougher restrictions – like the ‘G’ rules for entering places like restaurants – can remain if needed.

“There can be no talk of a ‘freedom day’ – quite the opposite,” said the SPD politician. 

“We must also use the hotspot regulation.”

He cited Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania as an example of how the rule could be applied by state parliaments. 

The northern state this week voted to extend Covid restrictions until April 27th using the ‘hotspot’ regulation as a legal basis.

Lauterbach said an overload of the health system can be measured and used to activate the regulation – for instance if scheduled operations have to be postponed or patients transferred.

He also reiterated that hotspots can be an entire federal state.

During the press conference Lauterbach urged people to get vaccinated – and for risk groups to get their second booster shot. 

The Health Minister even outlined how Germany is in a different position to countries like the UK.

Unlike in Britain, where the number of cases is also rising, there are five to 10 times as many people over the age of 60 at risk in Germany, he said. 

