GERMAN LANGUAGE

The seven stages of learning German every foreigner goes through

German is a notoriously difficult language to learn and the path to fluency is marked by milestones that every budding German speaker will recognise.

Published: 1 November 2022 15:16 CET
A man screams in frustration.
A man screams in frustration. Photo: Yogendra Singh/Unsplash

Stage 1: Terror

You’ve just set foot on German soil and are ready to begin your new life in the Bundesrepublik. While you may have left home feeling excited and full of enthusiasm for learning the German language, you now find yourself in a world of alarmingly long and confusing words containing strange symbols which are impossible to pronounce.

You’re confronted with long words like Ausländerbehörde, Aufenthaltsbescheinigung, and Wohnungsanmeldung and the prospect of having to get to grips with a language whose average word contains 14 letters slowly dawns on you. It’s terrifying.

Tip: Don’t panic. At first, learning German can seem like a daunting prospect, but as you start to take your first baby steps into the language, you’ll soon realise it’s not as bad as you think. And those long words are just lots of smaller words squashed together.

Stage 2: Determination

You’ve got over the initial shock of realising the true scale of the linguistic mountain you’ll have to climb to learn German – and you resolve to conquer it.

You enrol in a language course and arm yourself with grammar books and language learning apps, and you start making progress very quickly. You realise that a lot of German words have the same roots as their English cousins and that words and phrases are sticking in your head more quickly than you expected. The flames of optimism begin to grow.

A couple practices the German language. Photo: Annika Gordon/Unsplash

Tip: Keep up that spirit and persist with the grammar books and vocab learning, ideally on a daily basis and start speaking the language as much as you can – even if it’s just reading aloud to yourself. 

Stage 3: Obsession

Spurred on by your new ability to introduce yourself, talk about the weather and tell people about your pets, you launch an all-out assault on the German language.

You’ve got post-it notes filled with vocab stuck all over your flat, you’ve got three tandem partners and Tagesschau is blasting 24/7 from your Laptop.

You are now officially obsessed with the German language.

Tip: Don’t be too hard on yourself once this phase of unbridled enthusiasm burns out. Though it’s great to have a period of immersion in the long-run, regular learning – even for shorter periods – is the key to progress.

Stage 4: Experimentation

You’ve now got a solid base of internal vocab and you’ve got to grips with the most important grammar rules. You can use the dative and genitive cases with increasing ease and you’re using modal verbs on a regular basis. 

You now feel ready to road-test your new language skills in the big wide world. You don’t ask Sprechen Sie englisch? (do you speak English?) any more and instead try to communicate only in German. 

Tip: Bolster this experimentation phase by consuming more German media. Listen to German podcasts, check out German TV shows and try to read the news in German. 

Stage 5: Frustration

Just as you were starting to gain confidence in the language, you hit a brick wall. You spent an evening in the company of German speakers, or you attended a meeting at work where you found yourself fumbling for vocabulary and stumbling over grammar.

You can’t, for the life of you, remember whether it’s der, die or das Licht even though you’ve looked it up at least a hundred times. 

A German dictionary. Photo: Joshua Hoehne/Unsplash

What’s the point, you ask yourself. You want to give up and just switch to speaking English permanently, as everyone you meet seems to speak perfect English anyway.

Tip: Everyone feels like this at some point when learning a new language and it’s likely to happen more than once on your language-learning journey. Keep going and don’t compare your German language skills with the English skills of German natives. Remember that most Germans have grown up listening to songs and watching films in English, so it will take you a bit longer to get to grips with German in the same way. 

Stage 6: Breakthrough

You’re not quite sure what’s happened, but something seems to have clicked. You’re suddenly using the right past participles 90 percent of the time and you’re using reflexive verbs with ease. People are rarely switching to English when speaking to you and you’re understanding almost everything you see and hear.

Tip: Remember this feeling when you are revisited by frustration in the future. 

Stage 7: Acceptance

You still make mistakes, you don’t know all of the words in the German dictionary, and you still mix up der, die and das – but it’s ok. You’ve come a long way and you accept that your German will probably never be perfect and that the learning process will be a lifelong pursuit. 

Tip: The more you use the language, the more you’ll improve. Keep reading, speaking and listening and, one day, it won’t even feel like an effort anymore. 

GERMAN LANGUAGE

The best words in Germany’s regional dialects

Germany has as many as 250 regional dialects, unlocking a whole new challenge for language learners. But some of these words are a linguistic treat. Here are a few of our favourites.

Published: 14 October 2022 10:42 CEST
Updated: 17 October 2022 09:14 CEST
The best words in Germany's regional dialects

With standard, high German – or Hochdeutsch – taught in schools and used in universities, in workplaces, and in politics, fewer German speakers regularly converse in local or regional dialects. But there are some notable exceptions.

Swiss German, Austrian German, and Bavarian Bayrisch are in wider use and therefore might often be more easily understood by non-locals. Yet overall, only about a third of eastern Germans still speak in dialect regularly. That’s down from about 40 percent in 1991. 

The declining use of local dialects has even led to concerns in Bavarian schools about preserving local dialects for future generations.

We asked around for people’s favourite words in German dialects and added in a few of our own.

Whether it’s food, greetings, or even a way of walking—here are some of our top picks.

Pott: It’s getting harder to find people in Berlin who speak the Berlinerisch dialect, but some coffee shops in the capital still offer a Pott of coffee. And no, that doesn’t refer to a full brewed pot—but a very large cup of coffee. While a Tasse is the high German word for a single cup, a Pott typically combines two Tassen—for when you really need a proper shot of caffeine in the morning.

Ä Schälchn Heeßn: There are plenty of great German dialect words for coffee. But Sächsisch (Saxon) boasts this particularly cute term for it.

Saxon dialect also has a term for a particularly weak cup of coffee that looks more like coloured water. That’s a Blümchenkaffee – literally “a flower coffee”.

Gliehwoi or Gliewoi: In something that seems terrifically on brand for Germany’s wine-producing Rheinland-Palatinate region, Pfälzisch (Palatine) has its own word for Glühwein, the hot mulled wine typically served at German Christmas markets.

A hot cup of mulled wine, or Glühwein in high German, can be referred to as a Gliehwoi or Gliewoi in Palatine dialect.
 

Grombier or Bodabiera: Straying into slightly healthier food items, the Swabian dialect has these nice terms meaning “ground pear” and “potatoes” respectively. 

Halve Hahn: This one can even confuse native German speakers who don’t come from Cologne. While non-locals may assume it means a “half chicken,” a Halve Hahn is actually Kölsch (Cologne dialect) for a plate containing a half slice of bread with gouda cheese. Making this perhaps even more confusing, Cologne dialect uses the word Röggelche to describe the half piece of bread and Kies for the gouda slice.

Weckle: Alemmanisch (Alemmanic), spoken in Baden-Württemberg, uses the suffix -le as a diminutive rather than the high German -chen. So as Brötchen is a “little piece of bread” in high German, Alemmanic refers to it as a Weckle. In the same spirit, the Franconian dialect (Fränkisch) uses the term Weggla for the same thing.

Kappes: Rounding off the food items is this Cologne dialect word for “cabbage,” although it is also sometimes used in emphatic tones to mean “nonsense!”

Fregger: Franconian has this simple word for a particularly cheeky person, often a child.

Mutschekiepchen: Saxon dialect has this particularly cute term for a ladybug, while Bavarian dialect uses Haferl.

Zefix: Similar to the high German verdammt (“damn”) – this Bavarian curse will help you say “damn it!” to your Bavarian friends.

Muggeseggele or Muckenseckel: A humourous Swabian or Alemmanic term that literally means “a housefly’s scrotum.” Fittingly, it’s used to emphasise when something is very small.

Gaungstackn: Coming from the region straddling the Czech border, this Erzgebirgisch (Ore Mountains dialect) insult means a naughty or unpleasant person. In English, its closest equivalent would be “sewage stick”.

Plietsch: On the more complementary side, this word in north Frisian Platt (low German), spoken in Germany’s far north and even in the eastern part of the Netherlands, means “clever.”

Moin: Used in Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, and even southern Denmark as a friendly greeting.

One Bremen stadium welcomes its fans with “Moin.” Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Carmen Jaspersen

Um die Pudding: Not, in fact, a delicious treat, um die Pudding is used in and around Bremen to refer to a short walk—like the one you might take around the block of your home.

Austrian and Swiss German dialect essentials

As separate countries with their own rich histories, cultures, politics, and accents, Austrian and Swiss German have many of their own linguistic oddities and treats that represent a whole new level for German language learners to master. Here are a few of our specific favourites.

Baba: Much like some northern Germans have moin as a friendly way of saying hello, Austrians sometimes use baba as a friendly way of saying goodbye. Baba is typically only used with family and friends you know quite well.

Swiss German, by contrast, has many ways of saying a friendly hello, including but not limited to: Grüezi, Sali, Grussach, Tag Wohl, and Guete Daag.

Eine Jause: Austrian German for “a snack.” You can also use it as a verb jausen.

A small Austrian snack can be called a “Jause.” Photo: picture-alliance / gms | Österreich_Werbung

Eine Stange: Swiss Germans use this term to refer to a small beer. At a Swiss German bar, you can say: Eine Stange bitte!

Bims: Austrians in Vienna sometimes refer to their tram cars by this cute nickname.

