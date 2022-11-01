For members
GERMAN LANGUAGE
The seven stages of learning German every foreigner goes through
German is a notoriously difficult language to learn and the path to fluency is marked by milestones that every budding German speaker will recognise.
Published: 1 November 2022 15:16 CET
A man screams in frustration. Photo: Yogendra Singh/Unsplash
GERMAN LANGUAGE
The best words in Germany’s regional dialects
Germany has as many as 250 regional dialects, unlocking a whole new challenge for language learners. But some of these words are a linguistic treat. Here are a few of our favourites.
Published: 14 October 2022 10:42 CEST
Updated: 17 October 2022 09:14 CEST
