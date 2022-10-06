For members
Six ways to fall in love with learning German again
It's easy to get stuck in a rut while learning a new language - but honing your German skills isn't all about textbooks and vocabulary apps. Here are six ideas to help you get back into the German-learning habit.
Published: 6 October 2022 17:35 CEST
A bartender serves drinks to two customers in Bayreuth, Bavaria. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Nicolas Armer
Colds and flu: What to do and say if you get sick in Germany
It’s that time of year again when many of us will be coughing and blowing our noses. If you're feeling a bit under the weather, here are the German words you'll need and some tips on what to do.
Published: 4 October 2022 12:57 CEST
