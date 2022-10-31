Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

COVID-19 LATEST

EXPLAINED: What will the Covid situation look like in Germany this winter?

Covid infection numbers are currently falling in Germany, but this could change as temperatures begin to drop. Here’s what we know so far about what the coming winter will look like.

Published: 31 October 2022 15:50 CET
A woman wearing an FFP2 mask, thick cap and headphones sits at a bus station as a public bus passes by.
A woman wearing an FFP2 mask, thick cap and headphones sits at a bus station as a public bus passes by. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jonas Walzberg

Endemic rather than pandemic?

One factor that makes this winter different from the previous two years is that a much higher percentage of the population has now had some form of contact with the Covid virus.

A recent study funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research, for example, detected Covid antibodies in the blood of more than 95 percent of study participants.

In an interview with Bavarian Radio last week, Thomas Mertens, chairman of the Standing Commission on Vaccination (Stiko), assessed the Covid-19 situation in Germany as an “endemic viral infection”.

READ ALSO: KEY POINTS: Germany’s new Covid-19 rules from October

A disease is considered endemic if it occurs permanently in a region with a relatively constant number of cases. In a pandemic, on the other hand, “an unknown pathogen encounters a human population that has no immunological experience with it”, Mertens explained.

Thomas Mertens, Chairman of the Standing Commission on Vaccination (STIKO), speaks during a press conference. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | David Young

As a large part of the German population has now developed basic immunity against Covid-19, this means that the situation in  Germany is becoming more endemic.

However, recent projections published by the Technical University (TU) in Berlin, have shown that Germany could still be hit with a new winter wave of Covid infections, even if no new dominant variant emerges.

Bremen epidemiologist Hajo Zeeb also told DPA that: “I don’t assume that the current wave – which appears to be waning slightly – is already the last one this autumn/winter”.

Vaccinations and medication

Since October 1st, a booster vaccination has been required in order to be considered fully vaccinated in Germany.

READ ALSO: What to know about getting a fourth Covid vaccination in Germany

There are currently several advanced vaccines available that have been adapted to the current Omicron virus variants BA.1 and BA.4/BA.5. Currently, the official recommendation from the Standing Commission on Vaccination (STIKO) stipulates that people over the age of 60 should get a further booster vaccination, as well as those over the age of 12 who have an underlying health conditions and residents and staff in nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

A steep increase in Covid cases could see Omicron vaccinations being recommended for all age groups, however.

Drug treatments for Covid patients will also be more widely promoted over the next few months and doctors’ offices are now able to dispense the drug Paxlovid directly without patients having to go to the pharmacy.

New variants

As reported by The Local, experts expect new sub-variants of the Omicron BA.5 to spread rapidly in the coming weeks. The European disease control agency (ECDC) expects case numbers to increase due to the Omicron sub-variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1. 

Which rules might come back?

Under the current Covid regulations, which came into force on October 1st and apply nationwide, mask-wearing is only mandatory on long-distance trains and for residents and staff in nursing and care homes.  

READ ALSO: Are German states poised to bring back uniform Covid measures?

Whether or not to increase restrictions is up to the states. It’s likely that, in the event of rising numbers, states will broaden the mask-wearing rule, rather than reintroduce the so-called 2G and 3G rules, which set restrictions on public life based on vaccination and recovery status.

A notice indicating that masks are mandatory in doctors’ offices is posted at the entrance to a doctor’s office. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Harald Tittel

Most states have already taken measures to enforce mask-wearing on their own transport networks, though some differ on whether passengers have to wear an FFP2 mask or if a surgical mask suffices. 

Last week, Johannes Nießen, chairman of the Federal Association of Public Health Physicians, urged ministers to establish a clear measure for what constitutes a “critical” situation after which Covid measures must be tightened.  

Speaking to ARD’s Morgenmagazin show, he said that it should be clear which rules will apply in both Hamburg and Munich “if the incidence reaches 500 or 1,000”.

Though some states, like Lower Saxony, have come up with their own thresholds for loosening and tightening measures, there is no clear guidance in the Infection Protection Act about what constitutes a “critical” situation. 

READ ALSO: German health minister urges states to bring back mask-wearing indoors

In mid-October, Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach also urged states to reintroduce the obligation to wear a mask in indoor spaces.

How will the situation look in hospitals?

Most researchers, experts and politicians no longer see the health threat posed by the virus itself as the biggest problem. What is a cause for concern, however, is the serious staffing problems in hospitals due to high infection numbers.

In Lower Saxony, for example, the incidence of weekly hospitalisations and the proportion of beds occupied by Covid patients – rather than Covid infection numbers – are the two key benchmarks for deciding which Covid measures to bring in. It could be that as the winter progresses, other states introduce such benchmarks. 

Hospital beds stand in a corridor at Großhadern Hospital in Munich. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Lukas Barth

Intensive care physician and member of the German government’s Corona Expert Council, Christian Karagiannidis, warned that the already precarious situation in nursing is becoming even more dramatic because so many employees are catching Covid.

Speaking to the Rheinische Post on Monday he said: “Our main problem in the health care system is currently the multiple staff shortages and the associated bed closures.” 

“If the number of patients increases significantly in the winter, the system will come under extremely heavy strain. I can’t imagine this happening without limiting regular care,” Karagiannidis said.

Bremen epidemiologist Hajo Zeeb also said that he expects care facilities to be “under more or less permanent pressure this winter”. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 LATEST

What will new Omicron variants mean for Covid infection numbers in Germany?

A new Omicron sub-variant – nicknamed  "Hellhound" - could soon spread quickly in Germany, according to forecasts.

Published: 31 October 2022 10:56 CET
What will new Omicron variants mean for Covid infection numbers in Germany?

Covid infection numbers are currently falling in Germany. On Monday, the seven-day incidence rate – the number of new infections per 100,000 people in one week – stood at 404.1. The previous week, this figure was at 584 and the week before, the seven-day incidence was 680.9.

Currently, the Omicron subtype BA.5 is the dominant Covid strain in Germany, with its share in detected Covid infections currently around 96 percent, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

However, the RKI has also reported that sub-variants of the Omicron BA.5 strain are increasingly being detected in Germany. According to the Institute’s weekly report released last week, there has been a marked increase in the proportion of BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 pathogens detected in random samples since late August. 

READ ALSO: What to know about getting a fourth Covid vaccination in Germany

The RKI estimates that the proportion of Covid infections attributable to these subvariants is still quite low – according to the report, infections caused by BQ.1 currently account for about two percent of all Covid cases, with BQ 1.1 accounting for just under three percent. 

However, Moritz Gerstung of the German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg told DPA that these figures are likely to lag behind: “The proportion at present, according to our calculations, is around six percent for BQ.1 and seven percent for BQ.1.1,” he said.

How dangerous are the new sub-variants?

It’s not yet clear how dangerous the new BQ.1.1 subvariant is in terms of severity of symptoms, but what is clear is that this strain has developed mechanisms that are better able to bypass immune protection.

That means that this will likely lead to a rise in infection numbers, even among those who have already had the coronavirus. 

The European Centers for Disease Control (ECDC) recently warned about the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 substrains and announced that the number of cases will probably continue to rise in the near future.

However, it also said there is no evidence yet of more severe infections compared with the BA.4 and BA.5 strains, but there is so far very limited data available on this.

Carsten Watzl, secretary general of the German Society for Immunology, stated that even though the new strains could generate more infections, they won’t necessarily lead to severe illnesses. He said that BQ.1.1, for example, “can never completely overcome immunity”. 

READ ALSO: Where – and how – people can get the new Omicron vaccine in Germany

Experts are also optimistic about the protection offered by the vaccine adapted to the BA.5 Omicron strain to the new variants. 

Virologist Friedemann Weber told Focus.de: “So far, vaccinations have been very reliable in protecting against severe courses, even with new variants. This will not be different with BQ.1.1 etc.”.

Scientist Cornelius Römer also told Focus.de that the BA.5 booster provides the best protection and that “now is a pretty good time to get a booster.” 

SHOW COMMENTS