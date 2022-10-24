Read news from:
Are German states poised to bring back uniform Covid measures?

German health ministers are meeting on Monday amid calls to coordinate Covid measures across the German states. Could they be set to bring back uniform mask-wearing and testing rules?

Published: 24 October 2022 16:30 CEST
Medical mask on floor in Hamburg station
A medical mask lies on the floor in a Hamburg U-Bahn station. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt

What’s going on?

Since the start of October, Germany has had a new system of Covid measures in place. On the national level, basic rules like wearing masks on long-distance transport and in clinics are standardised – but anything beyond that is decided on by the individual states.

If infections and hospitalisations reach a critical level, state health ministers can bring in additional rules like mandatory masks on local public transport and in public indoor spaces like restaurants and bars. If they do, they can make exceptions for people with a recent negative test and those who have been vaccinated within the past three months. They also have the power to bring back testing in schools to help combat the spread of infection. 

The current measures were a compromise position between the cautious approach of Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and the more liberal stance of Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP). But not everyone is happy with the new system. 

Ahead of a meeting between state and federal health ministers on Monday, doctors in the public health service were calling for more uniform rules to be applied across all of Germany’s 16 states. 

Speaking on ARD’s Morgenmagazin programme, Johannes Nießen, chairman of the Federal Association of Public Health Physicians, urged ministers to come to an agreement about the criteria for tightening Covid measures.

It should be clear which rules will apply in both Hamburg and Munich “if the incidence reaches 500 or 1,000”, he said. 

Though some states, like Lower Saxony, have come up with their own thresholds for loosening and tightening measures, there is no clear guidance in the Infection Protection Act about what constitutes a “critical” situation. 

Nießen, who also sits on the government’s panel of Covid experts, is pushing the ministers to define this more clearly at Monday’s meeting. 

Is this likely to happen?

According to Saxony-Anhalt’s health minister, Petra Grimm-Benne (SPD), who is chairing the Health Ministers’ Conference, the aim of Monday’s meeting is to reach an agreement on nationwide rules.

Speaking to ARD, Grimm-Benne said there were two key priorities for the conference: “We want to make sure once again that the compulsory wearing of masks continues to apply in public transport in all federal states. And we want to talk about how we can possibly regulate the obligation to wear masks indoors.”

Passengers take an IC train in Cologne

Passengers enter an IC train in Cologne next to a sign indicating that masks should be worn onboard. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Roberto Pfeil

If ministers are able to come to an agreement, states that opted to end compulsory masks on local transport at the start of October could be forced to reintroduce them. In addition, the ministers could bring in a new set of benchmarks for the introduction of things like indoor masks and tests in schools.

Unlike the winters of 2020 and 2021, where measures were largely based on the number of Covid cases, the threshold this year is most likely to be based on the situation in hospitals.

In Lower Saxony, for example, the incidence of weekly hospitalisations and the proportion of beds occupied by Covid patients are the two key benchmarks for deciding what rules to bring in.

Are there any downsides to bringing in uniform rules?

Since the new Infection Protection Act came into force in October, Health Minister Lauterbach (SPD) has been urging states to use their powers to tighten up the rules before infections spiral. 

But so far the majority of states have seemed reluctant to do so, preferring to stick with the basic measures set out in the Infection Protection Act. Speaking to The Local last week, a spokesperson for the health ministry in North-Rhine Westphalia pointed out that staffing levels in hospitals remained stable despite the high level of Covid infections. 

“Against this background, the ministry does not see any need for additional protective measures at the moment,” the spokesperson explained. Similar statements were made by the health ministries in Saxony, Bavaria and Rhineland Palatinate. 

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) wears a mask ahead of a press statement on Covid rules in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

States are also concerned that mandatory masks indoors could be difficult for business owners to monitor.

“We know that if we want to impose an obligation to wear masks indoors (…) that we then also have to regulate exceptions according to the Infection Protection Act, namely for the newly recovered and the newly vaccinated,” said Grimme-Benne.

The key issue was how vaccination and recovery certificates would be checked, and how businesses could determine who the mask-wearing exceptions applied to, she said.

“We have to discuss this with the other health ministers today.”

Which German states are planning to bring back masks indoors?

With Covid infections once again on the rise, German states like Berlin are considering bringing in stricter Covid rules. So what changes to current measures could we see - and when?

Published: 17 October 2022 14:43 CEST
Which German states are planning to bring back masks indoors?

What’s going on?

Since the start of October, federal states in Germany have had the power to implement new mask-wearing and testing rules in their regions. 

While a few basic measures – including mask-wearing in clinics and on long-distance trains – still apply nationwide, state health ministries can decide for themselves whether to introduce stricter measures in response to rising infections and hospitalisations. 

That includes bringing back mandatory masks in supermarkets and other indoor spaces, or reintroducing testing in schools and nurseries. 

Though Covid infections has been shooting up in recent weeks, most states have seemed content to keep bare-bones measures in place. That could be about to change.

In Berlin, health senator Ulrike Gote (Greens) has put forward plans for the reintroduction of masks in retail outlets, museums and other public buildings. According to mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD), the proposals haven’t yet been discussed in the Senate – but a push from Gote could see the capital becoming the first of Germany’s sixteen states to tighten up their Covid rules for winter.

In neighbouring Brandenburg, the health ministry also appears to be leaning towards a sharpening of measures. Over the weekend, health minister Ursula Nonnemacher (Greens) told various media outlets that she wanted to extend mandatory masks to shops and municipal buildings such as the Bürgeramt.

Though there are no plans to reintroduce masks in places like museums, cinemas and theatres, Nonnemacher said she was concerned that hospitals could become overburdened with Covid patients in the colder months. 

Further afield, the city-state of Bremen also looks set to discuss whether to bring back mandatory masks in shops and other businesses in the near future. A decision is expected to be made by the Senate on Tuesday. 

Could other states follow suit?

At present, states are keeping a close eye on the latest Covid stats – though in most cases it’s unclear which criteria are being used to determine when a tightening of rules would be appropriate. 

One state bucking that trend is Lower Saxony. The northern state uses a combination of metrics to decide which level of its Covid measures should apply. If the weekly incidence of hospitalisations reaches more than 15 per 100,000 people and at least 10 percent of intensive care beds are occupied by Covid patients, the state will apply its ‘Stage One’ rules. These include masks in all public indoor spaces, with exceptions for people with a negative test. 

As of Monday, the hospitalisation incidence was at 15.1, while Covid patients were occupying five percent of intensive care beds. That means a spike in intensive care patients could prompt the ministry to tighten up rules once again. 

In Hesse, a sharp rise in Covid patients in both ordinary and intensive care wards along with high levels of sickness among hospital staff has prompted the ministry to start consultations on extending the mask rules. 

“The infection situation and the situation of health care in Hesse are being monitored very carefully,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Social Affairs told The Local. “In close coordination with the hospitals and the medical profession, the state government is preparing to take measures, if necessary, to avoid overloading the hospitals. This close coordination is underway.”

The southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg could also act to extend its mask rules in the coming days or weeks. “It may be that we say relatively quickly that wearing masks indoors will become mandatory,” state health minister Manfred Lucha (Greens) told SWR on Monday. 

In neighbouring Rhineland Palatinate, the health ministry is “monitoring the situation and the incidence of infection very closely”, health minister Clemens Hoch (SPD) said in a statement. “At the moment, we are still relying on people’s personal responsibility. However, it is still strongly recommended to wear masks as consistently as possible in situations where many people come together. The state is also in close contact with the hospitals.”

Supermarket Covid measures Germany

A supermarket sign advises customers to wear a Covid mask while shopping. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

Hoch said the state had chosen not to use fixed thresholds like the incidence to determine whether more measures should be rolled out, since other factors like staffing levels needed to be taken into account. Most of the Covid patients in hospital are currently being treated not “for” but “with” the virus, he added. 

In North Rhine-Westphalia, Covid infections are rising rapidly, and the health ministry expects the spike in cases to have an impact on the healthcare system and intensive care wards. However, since the rate of sick leave in hospitals is roughly in line with previous years, the ministry believes the situation is “tense but manageable”. 

“Against this background, the ministry does not see any need for additional protective measures at the moment,” a spokesperson for the ministry explained. 

Saxony’s health ministry also said it had no plans to tighten its mask-wearing rules. “Our criterion for stricter measures has always been the overloading of hospitals by Covid patients,” a spokesperson explained. However, people with pre-existing medical conditions and over-60s are still advised to wear a mask indoors. 

According to official advice in Bavaria, people should wear a mask wherever a large number of people are present – but aside from compulsory masks in clinics and on public transport, this is largely left up to the individual to decide. 

“The Bavarian State Office for Health and Food Safety (LGL) is closely observing the development of Covid and relies on multi-layered monitoring,” a spokesperson for the health ministry told The Local. “Together, we are assessing the current situation on this basis. Should the monitoring reveal the need for further measures, we will act immediately. At present, we see no reason to do so – but we are prepared to take rapid steps.” 

What’s the Health Minister saying? 

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) has been calling on states to bring in tighter measures since the start of October. 

In a press conference held in Berlin on Friday, Lauterbach reiterated his appeal to the health ministries to stem the current tide of infections and hospitalisations.

“We have no reason to believe that the wave we are facing is self-limiting,” he told reporters. “The direction we are heading is not a good one.”

With the autumn wave gaining momentum, Lauterbach isn’t the only voice in the federal government urging states to take action. 

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD)

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) takes off his mask ahead of a press statement on the Covid infection protection measures in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

Writing on Twitter, Greens health expert Maria Klein-Schmeink reminded states that they had demanded powers to introduce tougher measures in the fight against the pandemic. 

“They got it, but now they have to use it,” she said. “Omicron has a high potential for infection and is now threatening to push our critical infrastructure, especially the healthcare system, over the limit.”

The Marburger Bund doctors’ association have also called for masks on both public transport and in other public indoor spaces in recent days. 

But there has also been pushback. Senior politicians such as Bavarian state premier Markus Söder (CSU) and lobbyists from the retail sector have both come out against an extension of the mask-wearing rules to shops, restaurants and other indoor spaces.

