KEY POINTS: Germany’s new Covid-19 rules for autumn
Germany is preparing for the colder months with a new set of Covid regulations. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 9 September 2022 11:27 CEST
Passengers wear masks in Potsdam. Germany is preparing for autumn with Covid regulations. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Monika Skolimowska
Germany to enforce new Covid-19 rules from October 1st
A new set of coronavirus rules - to be implemented by Germany's parliament on Thursday - is to come into force between October 1st and April 7th, 2023. Here's what we know so far.
Published: 8 September 2022 13:51 CEST
