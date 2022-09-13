German states likely to keep mask mandate on public transport

As part of Germany’s planned Covid regulations from October onwards, people will have to wear FFP2 masks on long-distance transport, such as trains.
However, states are able to decide themselves on any mask requirements for local buses, trains, and trams.
On Monday, state health ministers agreed that they were in favour of keeping the mask mandate on public transport across Germany.
According to the health ministry in Saxony-Anhalt, which currently holds the presidency of the Conference of Health Ministers, the aim is to have uniform rules in all states when it comes to masks on transit.
It comes after some people raised concerns that Germany would see a patchwork of different rules across the states.
As The Local has been reporting, the Bundestag last week passed a set of Covid regulations that will be in place from October 1st until April 7th 2023.
The plan includes some measures that will apply nationwide, while the states can decide on regional requirements depending on the pandemic situation.
Across Germany, FFP2 masks will be mandatory on long-distance trains and buses as well as in health and care settings, such as GP offices. There will no longer be a requirement to wear masks on planes in Germany.
Approval of the legal framework is still needed from the Bundesrat, which represents the states. That is expected to take place on Friday.
