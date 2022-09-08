Read news from:
Austria
COVID-19 RULES

Germany to enforce new Covid-19 rules from October 1st

A new set of coronavirus rules - to be implemented by Germany's parliament on Thursday - is to come into force between October 1st and April 7th, 2023. Here's what we know so far.

Published: 8 September 2022 13:51 CEST
Face mask on ground
A face mask lies on the street in Berlin on Thursday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Peter Kneffel

In the spring, the rules in Germany’s nationwide Infection Protection Act were significantly scaled back, mainly at the insistence of the business-friendly Free Liberals (FDP) who were worried about their economic consequences. 

Yet in light of an expected rise in cases in the autumn and winter, Germany’s parliament is expected to tighten its rules both at the national level – and leave Germany’s 16 states to their own authority to decide further measures.

The new package of rules was slated to be decided on Thursday afternoon. Currently, Germany has a seven-day incidence of 217.2 cases per 100,000 people – a significant dip from a month ago when figures stood at 389.3 a month ago.

Rules to apply nationwide

Throughout Germany FFP2 mask requirements are to be enforced in hospitals, nursing homes and doctors’ offices. They will also be put into place in long-distance trains for everyone 14 and older.

For children between 6 and 13, a surgical mask will also be allowed. In airplanes, the mask requirement is set to be scraped all together.

Furthermore, a negative test will need to be presented before accessing nursing homes and hospitals.

Care homes will also be required to appoint special representatives to administer vaccines, hygiene and therapies for patients, for example with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid.

States to determine own rules

Starting from October 1st, each of Germany’s 16 states will also be able to impose their own rules, including the requirement to don a face mask on local bus and train services. 

They will also decide whether masks are to be made compulsory again public indoor areas such as stores and restaurants, with an exception to be made for those who present a negative Covid-19 test.

States could also decide if tests would be mandatory in schools and Kitas (daycare centers).

Primary and secondary schools could furthermore introduce masks again – but only from the fifth grade onwards and only to the extent that this is “necessary to maintain a regular classroom presence,” according to the draft legislation from Germany’s grand coalition.

Should Covid-19 figures rise to a more critical level, states will be able to impose the obligation to wear masks at outdoor events, if distances of 1.5 meters are not possible. They can also set upper visitor limits for indoor events.

The new rules were met with mixed options. Bavaria’s prime minister Markus Söder spoke out in favor of abolishing the mandatory mask requirement for long-distance travel. 

The CSU leader said he finds it absurd that Germans do not have to wear a mask in the airplane any longer, but for the long-distance traffic the mask obligation still applies, he said on the ARD broadcast Maischberger on Wednesday. 

The bus operators’ association BDO called for for mandatory masks to also be scraped in long-distance buses.

She also justified this in light of the current economic crisis in the industry and ever-increasing energy prices.

COVID-19 RULES

German doctors slam plans for Covid masks in schools

German public health officials have criticised plans for masks in schools to return in autumn, arguing that the measure is 'unnecessary.'

Published: 7 September 2022 15:13 CEST
German doctors slam plans for Covid masks in schools

According to doctors in the public health service, mandatory masks for school children should only be introduced if new, more dangerous variants of Covid emerge in the colder months.

“With the current variants, there is no need for compulsory masks in class,” Johannes Nießen, chairman of the Federal Association of Public Health Service Doctors, told the Funke Media Group on Wednesday. 

Masks significantly impair learning, Nießen said.

“They affect language development, make foreign language teaching more difficult and disrupt communication because they cover half the field of vision,” he added.

In the view of the public health officials, masks in class should only be used if and when a more infectious, and at the same time more threatening, variant than Omicron emerges.

The federal states should therefore “allow lessons without masks for as long as possible,” Neißen said.

It comes amid calls for the government to drop the mask-wearing requirement on long-distance trains, having already announced the end of mandatory masks on flights.

On Tuesday, rail lobby group Allianz pro Schiene urged the Health Ministry to rethink its Covid measures.

“The federal government urgently needs to find a uniform solution,” said managing director Dirk Flege. “If the mask requirement is abolished in aeroplanes, this must also apply to all other means of public transport.”

In October, a new set of Covid rules is set to come into force that would see masks remain in place on long-distance trains, while states will be able to decide whether they enforce the rule on local public transport.

If the Covid situation worsens, states would be able to tighten rules further such as by re-introducing mandatory masks in schools.

However, school closures and further lockdowns have so far been ruled out. 

