German doctors slam plans for Covid masks in schools

German public health officials have criticised plans for masks in schools to return in autumn, arguing that the measure is 'unnecessary.'

Published: 7 September 2022 15:13 CEST
A school pupil places a disposable mask in the bin
A school pupil places a disposable mask in the bin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Friso Gentsch

According to doctors in the public health service, mandatory masks for school children should only be introduced if new, more dangerous variants of Covid emerge in the colder months.

“With the current variants, there is no need for compulsory masks in class,” Johannes Nießen, chairman of the Federal Association of Public Health Service Doctors, told the Funke Media Group on Wednesday. 

Masks significantly impair learning, Nießen said.

“They affect language development, make foreign language teaching more difficult and disrupt communication because they cover half the field of vision,” he added.

In the view of the public health officials, masks in class should only be used if and when a more infectious, and at the same time more threatening, variant than Omicron emerges.

The federal states should therefore “allow lessons without masks for as long as possible,” Neißen said.

It comes amid calls for the government to drop the mask-wearing requirement on long-distance trains, having already announced the end of mandatory masks on flights.

On Tuesday, rail lobby group Allianz pro Schiene urged the Health Ministry to rethink its Covid measures.

“The federal government urgently needs to find a uniform solution,” said managing director Dirk Flege. “If the mask requirement is abolished in aeroplanes, this must also apply to all other means of public transport.”

In October, a new set of Covid rules is set to come into force that would see masks remain in place on long-distance trains, while states will be able to decide whether they enforce the rule on local public transport.

If the Covid situation worsens, states would be able to tighten rules further such as by re-introducing mandatory masks in schools.

However, school closures and further lockdowns have so far been ruled out. 

Will Germany ditch mandatory masks on planes?

Germany is to get rid of the mask mandate on passenger planes, according to draft Covid rules for autumn and winter.

Published: 6 September 2022 11:04 CEST
Will Germany ditch mandatory masks on planes?

Earlier this year, the EU recommended that masks no longer needed to be mandatory on air travel. However, the German government decided to keep the rule in place, meaning that people have had to wear face masks on flights to and from Germany. 

The initial plans for Covid laws this autumn included keeping the mask rule on planes in place. 

But after questions were raised over why ministers – including Chancellor Olaf Scholz – were seen without masks on a government trip to Canada recently, it now appears that the mask mandate for passenger planes will be dropped.

According to German media reports, a new draft of the Covid infection protection laws says it will no longer be a requirement for passengers to wear an FFP2 mask on planes, but that it could be reintroduced if Covid cases soar. 

The draft law stipulates that FFP2 masks will, however, have to be worn on long-distance trains, as well as in hospitals, nursing homes, doctors’ offices and clinics nationwide. 

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, of the Social Democrats, told DPA: “Vaccination and masks remain the best protection against the expected Omicron wave. That’s why we are using both.”

Masks should therefore also be worn in doctors’ offices, he said, adding: “As long as the pandemic situation permits, on the other hand, the mask requirement will be dropped on aeroplanes. However, the mask remains recommended there as well. This is not a question of regulations, but of common sense.”

According to a report by Germany’s RND, the originally planned mask requirement for air travel was removed from the Infection Protection Act due to pressure from the Free Democrats (FDP), who form part of the ruling coalition along with the SPD and Greens. The FDP had been pushing for an end to mandatory masks in planes. 

The Bundestag is scheduled to decide on the Covid plans for autumn this Thursday.

