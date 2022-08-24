For members
COVID-19 RULES
What we know so far about Germany’s autumn Covid rules
Germany's planned Covid-19 rules for autumn and winter have been approved by the cabinet. They include mandatory masks on planes and long-distance trains nationwide. Here's a look at what we know so far.
Published: 24 August 2022 17:06 CEST
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and Marco Buschmann (FDP), fist bump at the press conference on Wednesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Wolfgang Kumm
