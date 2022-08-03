For members
COVID-19 RULES
Masks and no lockdowns: Germany’s new Covid plan from autumn to Easter
Germany has unveiled a draft of new Covid laws to run until April next year, with mask mandates set to remain in force, but lockdowns and school closures ruled out. Here's what we know so far.
Published: 3 August 2022 16:42 CEST
People get on and off an S-Bahn train at Frankfurt main station. Mask mandates will remain in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Arne Dedert
COVID-19 RULES
Which Covid rules are likely to return to Germany in autumn?
With the current, scaled-back Covid measures due to expire on September 23rd, the German government is discussing a successor to the Infection Protection Act. We break down which measures are likely – and unlikely – to reappear in autumn.
Published: 26 July 2022 15:04 CEST
Updated: 27 July 2022 10:47 CEST
