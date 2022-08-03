Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

COVID-19 RULES

Masks and no lockdowns: Germany’s new Covid plan from autumn to Easter

Germany has unveiled a draft of new Covid laws to run until April next year, with mask mandates set to remain in force, but lockdowns and school closures ruled out. Here's what we know so far.

Published: 3 August 2022 16:42 CEST
People get on and off an S-Bahn train at Frankfurt main station.
People get on and off an S-Bahn train at Frankfurt main station. Mask mandates will remain in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Arne Dedert

The German government has prepared a graduated plan to try and limit the spread of Covid-19 this autumn. Under the new draft Infection Protection Act, states will be allowed to put in place certain rules to protect the population against Covid, from October. 

It was unveiled by the Health Ministry and Justice Ministry on Wednesday. 

Among the plans are for masks to remain compulsory in long-distance transport and in hospitals. They could also be made compulsory in other indoor areas, such as restaurants, but usually with exceptions for those who are recently vaccinated, recovered or tested. 

“If the number of cases rises sharply – masks (can also be enforced) outdoors where distances are not sufficient, and upper limits indoors,” said Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, of the Social Democrats, in a tweet where he showcased the plans. 

How long will the law be in place?

The current Infection Protection Act runs out on September 23rd. The new laws, which form the legal basis for Covid-19 measures in Germany, will apply from October 1st to April 7th 2023.

READ ALSO: Masks and tests: The Covid rules that tourists to Germany should know about

What are the draft plans?

As shown above in the diagram tweeted by the Health Minister in German, the rules have been divided into “”winter tyres” (Winterreifen)  and “snow chains” (Schneeketten), which is meant to represent possible different stages.

There are rules that will apply to the whole of Germany during the autumn/winter and early spring, certain measures that states can bring in, and the option for tougher restrictions if the situation worsens.

Nationwide protective measures from October 1st 2022 to April 7th 2023:

– Mandatory FFP2 masks on airplanes and on long-distance public transport.

– Mandatory masks and testing for access to hospitals and similar facilities, as well as for employees.

– Exceptions to the requirement to provide proof of testing are envisaged for recently vaccinated and recovered people, as well as for people who are being treated in the respective facilities or service providers.

– Exemptions from the mask requirement are provided for some people receiving treatment, for children under six, for people who can’t wear a mask for medical reasons, and for deaf and hard of hearing people.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wears an FFP2 mask at a conference in June.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wears an FFP2 mask at a conference in June. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

Optional tougher measures for states:

Under the draft plan, states can take additional measures if the pandemic situation requires. These include:

– Mandatory masks on public and regional transport.

– Mandatory masks in indoor spaces such as restaurants and cultural facilities. However, the plans envisage exceptions for people who have tested negatively against Covid, or who have been vaccinated or recently recovered. This could mean that the so-called ‘3G rule’ returns.

– Compulsory testing and/or masks in certain communal facilities (such as shelters for asylum seekers and children’s homes). Compulsory masks in schools would only apply to pupils from the fifth school year onwards.

Extreme measures when situation is critical:

State parliaments can enact even stricter measures if there is a threat of the health system or critical infrastructure becoming overburdened. These include:

– Compulsory wearing of masks indoors – and even outdoors if the minimum distance of 1.5 metre cannot be maintained. An exemption for recently vaccinated, tested or recovered people wouldn’t apply. 

– Mandatory health and safety plans (such as disinfectants and ventilation) for businesses and events in the recreational, cultural and sports sectors.

– Ordering a minimum distance of 1.5 m in public spaces and at outdoor events.

– Upper limits for participants at events in indoor areas.

What else should I know?

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann, of the Free Democrats, said it was important that Germany would not see further lockdowns, but that masks were a key part of the plan. 

“There should only be restrictions on freedom if they are necessary,” said Buschmann. “Our concept therefore rejects lockdowns and curfews.

“Instead, we rely on measures that are both effective and reasonable. Masks protect. And in certain situations, mandatory masks are also reasonable.

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP)

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) gives an interview to DPA on February 3rd. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

“That is why masks will be compulsory in hospitals and nursing homes as well as in long-distance transport. If the pandemic situation so requires, the states can also order compulsory masks for other areas of public life indoors. In culture, leisure, sport and gastronomy, however, there must be exceptions for tested, newly vaccinated and newly recovered persons.”

Buschmann said Germany was also relying on “individual responsibility of civil society – as most other European states do”.

He added that the government was paying “special attention” to schools.

“Children have a right to school education, and a school day that is as carefree as possible,” he said. “Therefore, there must be no school closures. A blanket obligation to wear masks in schools would also not be appropriate.”

What happens next?

The Cabinet will take a look at the proposals before the final draft goes to the Bundestag to be voted on. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

COVID-19 RULES

Which Covid rules are likely to return to Germany in autumn?

With the current, scaled-back Covid measures due to expire on September 23rd, the German government is discussing a successor to the Infection Protection Act. We break down which measures are likely – and unlikely – to reappear in autumn.

Published: 26 July 2022 15:04 CEST
Updated: 27 July 2022 10:47 CEST
Which Covid rules are likely to return to Germany in autumn?

What’s going on?

Though it may have largely disappeared from the headlines, Covid has by no means vanished over the summer. On Wednesday, the 7-day incidence in Germany was still around 700 infections per 100,000 people, though the real number of cases is likely to be much higher. There are still an average of 100 Covid-related deaths every day.

As people return from holidays, children go back to school and temperatures begin to drop in September, the infection numbers are expected to rise again. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has already warned of a “catastrophic” development of the virus if no suitable measures are adopted before autumn.

His ministry has spoken out about a plan to combat Covid, but it still hasn’t been decided what the infection protection laws will contain.

READ ALSO: Key points – German Health Ministry lays out autumn Covid plan

Mask wearing

Currently, mask wearing is only mandatory on public transport and in facilities with risk groups such as clinics and nursing homes, but it looks extremely likely that it will once again become mandatory to wear a mask in most indoor areas in the colder months.

At the beginning of July, German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) said that it was likely that the new Infection Protection Act would again include a far-reaching mask requirement, while Chancellor Olaf Scholz told ARD in his summer interview: “I believe that one must already assume that the mask will already play a greater role in the fall and winter than it does now.”

READ ALSO: The Covid mask rules in Germany 

Vaccinations

Health Minister Lauterbach has already said there will be a new vaccination campaign in the autumn and recommended that people under 60 get their fourth injection.

READ ALSO: German Health Minister calls on under 60s to get next Covid jab

There are currently no approved vaccines in the EU which are adapted to specific Covid variants, though the EU Medicines Agency (EMA) is currently conducting trials for a Covid vaccine that is adapted to the Omicron variant.

Pharmacist Julia Oks-Heidar vaccinates a man against the Covid at the Kosmos Apotheke. Around 500,000 people in Lower Saxony have so far received a fourth vaccination against Covid. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Moritz Frankenberg

If these trials prove successful, it could be that we see variant-specific jabs being recommended later in the winter. At the moment, however, it is not yet known exactly which variants will dominate in Germany in winter.

Vaccination Status

One thing that is already clear, is that, from October 1st, those who have not received their Covid booster vaccination will be considered unvaccinated. 

The EU Covid digital vaccination certificate will be shown as invalid for domestic use when checked with the CovPass or Corona-Warning app.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Germany’s planned changes to Covid vaccination status

2G and 3G rules

Last winter, 2G and 3G rules were in place across much of Germany. The 3G rule meant passengers had to be fully vaccinated (geimpft), recovered from Covid (genesen) or have a recent Covid test (getestet), while 2G entry restrictions meant that only those who had been fully vaccinated or were recovered could enter venues such as restaurants and sporting facilities.

Things got even more complicated with 2G+ rules when restrictions were tightened to allow only boosted and fully vaccinated or recovered people with a test into certain venues.

According to a resolution paper of the state health ministers obtained by Bild newspaper at the beginning of July, a return to 2G or 3G rules this autumn also seems possible.

Bild quoted from the paper: “If, due to an unfavourable development of the Covid pandemic, the basic measures for the protection of the health system are not sufficient, the states must be able to take further containment measures. These include access restrictions, submission of proof of immunity and testing, and person limits.”

Testing

The German government scrapped free Covid testing at the end of June and, since then, taxpayer-funded rapid Covid-19 tests are no longer free of charge except for certain groups of people, including those who can’t get vaccinated for medical reasons. 

People in Germany can now pay a reduced fee of €3 for a test for private use, including for visits to family celebrations, concerts or other indoor events, or if they get a red notification on their Covid warning app, or if they plan to meet someone over the age of 60 or people with a pre-existing illness or disability.

Following the new rules, the German Association of Towns and Municipalities immediately called for free Covid tests to come back in the colder months. 

Chief Executive Gerd Landsberg told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland at the beginning of July: “We assume that by the autumn at the latest, when the next big wave of Covid threatens, there will have to be free tests again across the board.”

A woman sticks a sign on a glass wall saying that Covid tests cost €3. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Andreas Dunker

At the moment, it is still unclear whether tests will become free again. It’s likely that this decision will be taken into consideration along with whether or not to reintroduce 2G and 3G rules, which were scrapped in March.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: The new rules on getting a Covid test in Germany

Lockdowns

The reintroduction of lockdowns looks unlikely, with both the Justice Minister and Chancellor Olaf Scholz having rejected the idea.

In his summer interview with ARD, the German Chancellor said: “There should be no more school closures, and I don’t think we need the kind of lockdown we’ve had in recent years.” We now have a “completely changed situation,” Scholz said, referring to a vaccination rate of 76 percent in Germany.

The prospect of new lockdowns was outright rejected by Justice Minister Bushman: “In my view, based on everything we know, lockdowns, school closures, and curfews are no longer proportionate today…we are in the third year. And if we know today that these measures have a very poor cost-benefit profile, then we should say goodbye to them for good,” he said.

READ ALSO: Covid lockdowns in Germany shouldn’t be ruled out, says expert

Quarantines and isolation

At the moment, anyone infected with Covid has to isolate for at least five days and up to a maximum of ten days.

Whether this will continue into the autumn is currently the subject of intense debate for German politicians.

Politicians from the liberal FDP party, along with the chairman of the board of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, are in favour of ending all Covid isolation and quarantine obligations.

However, the Greens’ health politician Saskia Weishaupt and Health Minister Karl Lauterbach are currently against ending the isolation obligation, with Lauterbach deeming it a potential “safety risk”.

READ ALSO: Should Germany get rid of Covid mandatory isolation?

SHOW COMMENTS