COVID-19 VACCINES
What to know about getting a fourth Covid vaccination in Germany
With Covid cases rising, many people in Germany are wondering if they should get a fourth Covid jab - or second booster. Here's what you should keep in mind.
Published: 6 October 2022 12:48 CEST
A vaccination centre offering the fourth Covid jab in Hanover. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte
COVID-19 VACCINES
Where – and how – people can get the new Omicron vaccine in Germany
Three German states have started rolling out new Covid vaccines that are specially adapted to the Omicron variant. Here's who's eligible to get a jab and how to go about it.
Published: 27 September 2022 16:14 CEST
