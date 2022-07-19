Read news from:
Germany could see €9 ticket successor ‘from end of 2022’

Germany's Transport Minister has dampened hopes that a successor to the €9 ticket will be introduced after the offer expires next month - but says it is possible from the end of the year.

Published: 19 July 2022 11:03 CEST
People get on and off an S-Bahn train at Frankfurt main station. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Arne Dedert

Many people in Germany had hoped the €9 monthly transport offer would be extended – or a new ticket introduced – from September 2022 onwards. 

But Transport Minister Volker Wissing, of the Free Democrats (FDP), said a possible new ticket could only be introduced after an evaluation of the three-month experiment had been analysed. 

He said data would likely be available at the beginning of November. That would mean a possible new offer would only be introduced at the end of the year or the beginning of 2023 at the earliest.

Wissing said authorities would look at how the €9 ticket has impacted people’s lives.

“There is a lot of speculation, but we don’t really know,” said Wissing. “That’s why we need the results of the evaluation.”

People in Germany – including tourists – have been able to use public transport throughout the country for just €9 per month this summer. The offer started in June and runs until the end of August. It was introduced to relieve people of high energy bills as the cost of living spirals upwards. Long-distance transport is not included in the offer. 

Proposals for a new ticket include a €365 annual ticket and a €69 monthly ticket as well as a €29 ticket. 

Wissing said one major issue is how a reduced-cost ticket would be paid for.

The €9 ticket is financed by the federal government to the tune of about €2.5 billion. “We need a model that fits into the budgets of the states and also the federal budget,” Wissing said.

If there is an agreement between the government and the states, however, things could move quickly.

“After all, we have seen that we were able to put a proposal on the table within a few weeks and offer a digital ticket,” he said. “In this respect, I am optimistic that it can also happen quickly this time.”

Wissing said the €9 ticket was a “huge success” already. 

On the sidelines of the train launch of Deutsche Bahn's 100th ICE 4, Transport Minister Volker Wissing holds a €9 ticket presented to him by an environmental activist next to Malu Dreyer (SPD), state premier of Rhineland-Palatinate, and Richard Lutz (l), CEO of Deutsche Bahn (DB).

At the train launch of Deutsche Bahn’s 100th ICE 4, Transport Minister Volker Wissing holds a €9 ticket presented to him by an environmental activist next to Malu Dreyer (SPD), state premier of Rhineland-Palatinate, and Richard Lutz (l), CEO of Deutsche Bahn (DB). Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Arne Dedert

“We have triggered something with it that was very important for public transport, namely a modernisation push,” he said. “As a result, public transport has become a bit more digital, it has become simpler, and it has become more passenger-oriented – and that within a few weeks.

“We have sold 21 million tickets in addition to the 10 million subscribers. Public transport hasn’t seen that in a long time.”

Among these 31 million users are people going on day trips as well as commuters. Less than 0.1 per cent of the trains were so busy that security staff had to intervene. Meanwhile, passenger numbers have risen to pre-pandemic levels.

The important thing, Wissing said, is that the price and the service offered has to be right.

“It is not as if the lowest price always brings about the greatest satisfaction,” he said. “If the service behind it is not right, then it is of no use to anyone to be able to travel for one euro,” said Wissing regarding the proposed €365 annual ticket.

Wissing also wants to make tariffs on public transport across the country clearer.

“We have many stations where there are several ticket machines that no one really understands,” he said. 

Environmentalists call for ticket to replace €9 offer

Meanwhile, the environmental organisation Greenpeace said it is in favour of a successor ticket.

According to Greenpeace, a permanent low-cost public transport offer would provide solutions to two urgent problems: it would noticeably relieve the burden on households hit by the energy crisis and it would advance climate protection in transport, said Greenpeace transport expert Marissa Reiserer.

According to Greenpeace surveys, the modal shift through such a ticket could reduce CO2 emissions by two to six million tonnes per year. And depending on the cost of the ticket, households could save several hundred euros a month. To finance this, Greenpeace proposes eliminating subsidies it sees as climate-damaging, such as the commuter allowance.

Has Germany’s €9 rail ticket been a success?

While prominent politicians have been hailing the sup cheap €9 rail deal as a triumph, trade unions have complained that the Germany-wide discount travel card caused chaos.

Published: 18 July 2022 14:14 CEST
The €9 ticket was launched just over six weeks ago as part of the traffic light coalition’s relief package to tackle rising energy costs.

According to the Association of German Transport Companies (VDV), around 31 million of the special tickets were sold nationwide in June alone. This, according to Transport Minister, Volker Wissing (FDP), represents a “brilliant success”.

Less traffic on roads

One way in which the €9 deal seems to have been successful is in reducing traffic on the roads.

According to an analysis carried out by traffic data specialist Tomtom, there was a marked decrease in congestion levels in 23 out of 26 German cities in June compared to the previous month.

It seems that the large numbers of commuters snapping up the reduced travel ticket had a direct impact on traffic levels. Tomtom traffic expert Ralf-Peter Schäfer said: “The data suggests that this decline is related to the introduction of the €9 ticket.”

Railway companies feeling the strain

From the perspective of the railway workers’ trade unions, however, the rollout of the €9 ticket has been anything but successful.

Martin Burker, head of Germany’s largest rail workers trade union, EVG, told the Welt on Sunday newspaper: “I have never experienced such conditions as this summer. I saw on a train from Rostock to Hamburg how people literally fell out of the train when the doors were opened”.

Deutsche Bahn employees ask passengers at Gesundbrunnen station to get off the overcrowded Regionalexpress 5 to Rostock. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer

He also said that the surge of passengers since the beginning of June has led to heavy wear and tear across the rail network: “We are noticing damage from the heavy use of the €9 ticket at a very early stage: elevators are defective, toilets on trains no longer work, everything is simply under a lot of strain”.

As a result, many railway staff are at breaking point: “The €9 ticket is making people sick,” he said.

The chairman of the GDL train drivers’ union, Claus Weselsky, also described chaos unlike anything he had ever experienced at Deutsche Bahn, while the Deutsche Bahn CEO, Richard Lutz, said that he was “suffering like a dog” as a result of delays.

The federally owned company is experiencing significant operational problems, leading to delays for many passengers. According to the company, only 58 percent of long-distance trains and 88.5 percent of regional trains reached their destinations on time in June.

Lasting legacy

Perhaps the biggest indicator of success, however, is the fact that the €9 ticket is set to impact the long-term future of rail travel in Germany. By attracting headlines and millions more commuters, the ticket offer has undoubtedly raised the profile of rail transport in Germany and drawn focus to the ways it needs to improve. 

In a bid to achieve more reliable operations and fewer roadworks disruptions, Deutsche Bahn and Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing have announced a “general overhaul” of key lines from 2024. “I expect that in the future we will once again be able to set the clock by the railroads,” said the FDP politician, who declared network renovation a “top priority.”

The Transport Minister also wants to put an end to what he calls Germany’s prevailing ‘fare jungle’, by simplifying the different regional fare zones.

With just under six weeks left until the discount travel offer runs out, several ideas for continued cheaper travel have already been floated. Though a follow-on measure has not yet been decided upon, it seems certain that there will be discount fares to follow.

