What will happen after the €9 ticket offer ends?

Germany's Transport Minister Volker Wissing has praised the success of the low-cost ticket, but what will happen after August, when the offer is set to end? We look at the different opinions.

Published: 9 July 2022 17:59 CEST
A regional train at dusk in Munich
A regional train of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn arrives near the main train station in Munich, southern Germany, on March 28, 2022. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)
Wissing declared that the cheap tickets already had “a firm place in the hearts of Germans” when they were launched at the start of June and now he’s going even further, calling the coalition’s three-month cheap-ticket idea a “resounding success” with significantly less traffic on the roads and fewer traffic jams.
 
The €9 monthly ticket can be used on many regional trains that cover distances of up to 300 kilometres.
 
Green Party politician Nyke Slawik is of a similar opinion: “The €9 ticket is already a highlight of our traffic light [Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and the Free Democrats (FDP)] coalition,” she said.
 
According to VDV, the German association of transport companies, over 30 million people across Germany had bought the €9 ticket as of the end of June.
 
 
 
Germany’s left-wing party Die Linke are calling for the ticket to be extended to the end of the year and for permanent low-cost prices for bus and train journeys.
 
“It should be the €1 ticket, that is €1 a day,” party head Janine Wissler said in the Bundestag, also calling for bus and train travel to be free of charge in the medium term.
 
States have previously been said to be considering a €365 annual ticket that would work out at just €1 per day for unlimited local or regional travel. 
 
But the Social Democrats see this expensive idea as “removed from reality”.
 
Dorothee Martin, the transport policy spokesperson for the SPD parliamentary group in the Bundestag, thinks that the key advantage of the €9 ticket lies in its simplicity: “You get on, travel, get off and that’s it”. 
 
This seems to be in line with Wissing’s ideas on the €9 ticket: he wants to bring about an end to what he calls the ‘fare jungle’ that prevails in Germany.
 
“If the complicated fare zones disappear and tickets are valid nationwide, local public transport will be used much more,” the FDP politician told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung.
 
But he didn’t say whether there would still be cheap bus and train offers when the €9 ticket expires at the end of August, explaining that everything would be evaluated first with conclusions drawn from autumn.
 
The government has already mulled the idea of a ‘climate ticket’ as a replacement to the cheap transport offer. 
 
According to the government proposals, “a discounted ‘climate ticket’ as a standardised state local transport monthly or annual ticket for regional rail passenger transport and local public transport” would ensure low-cost rail travel in the future.
 
 
“Let’s use the summer to find a follow-on solution for the €9 ticket,” said the Green Party’s Slawik. 

But what could that be? How can you make sure you don’t lose all the new people who have used buses and trains thanks to the low-cost ticket?

The FDP have all but ruled out the continuation of the low-cost ticket as it’s just too expensive and the CDU/CSU remain sceptical about it.

Michael Donth, the Reutlingen CDU Bundestag member, said that cheap tickets wouldn’t be any use to poorly connected rural communities anyway. Where he lives in the Swabian Alp in southwestern Germany, there’s limited enthusiasm for the ticket.

So, from the neglected rural population to the enormous backlog in the expansion of the rail network, there’s a lot to consider when the coalition starts thinking about what could follow the €9 ticket. 

Since June 1st, people in Germany have been able to use the €9 ticket to travel on all public buses, trains and trams throughout the country. The ticket is not valid on long-distance trains. 

Which foreign countries can you visit with Germany’s €9 ticket?

A number of Germany's regional trains and buses travel across the border to places like Switzerland and the Netherlands. We look at how you can use the €9 ticket to get there.

Published: 7 July 2022 12:09 CEST
Which foreign countries can you visit with Germany's €9 ticket?

Germany shares a border with eight hugely diverse European countries, from Denmark in the far north to Austria and Switzerland in the south.

With so many cities and towns lying close to these land borders, it’s not unusual to see people commuting across them each day to go to work or even just to the shops. To cater to this crowd (and the summer holidaymakers), there are numerous cross-border trains and bus services that run between Germany and its neighbouring countries. 

The question that’s been confusing many is whether Germany’s €9 monthly travel ticket will be valid on these services after they cross the border into a different country. After all, the ticket is only meant to be valid on regional and local services, rather than long distance trains. 

Incredibly enough, it is possible to visit some foreign countries using the bargain travel deal – and you can make it to some surprising destinations.

Here are the places you can visit using Germany’s €9 ticket this summer.

Austria

Reutte, Austria

The mountain rope-bridge in the Tirolian region of Reutte. Photo: picture alliance / dpa-tmn | Marktgemeinde Reutte

The charming mountains and lakes of Austria are just a stone’s throw from Bavaria, and it takes hardly any time at all to reach them with the Bavarian Regional Rail (BRB).

If you’d like to visit one of Austria’s most beautiful cities this summer, you’ll be pleased to know that the €9 ticket is valid all the way from Freilassing to Salzburg, the picturesque birthplace of Mozart. For this route, you can either take a BRB train or an S3 train run by Austrian Rail (ÖBB). The popular Tirolian hiking regions of Vils, Reutte und Ehrwald can also be reached with the €9 ticket while travelling from Pfronton-Steinach to Griesen (near Garmisch-Patenkirchen). 

Here are the routes that the €9 ticket is valid for:

  • BRB: Freilassing – Salzburg
  • BRB: Kiefersfelden – Kufstein
  • ÖBB (S3): Freilassing – Salzburg
  • DB Regio AG: Pfronten-Steinach – Vils – Reutte (Tirol) – Ehrwald – Griesen

Belgium 

From Aachen in North Rhine-Westphalia, it doesn’t take long to hop across the border into Belgium to the small municipality of Kelmis. Kelmis isn’t all that interesting in itself (though it does have an old castle that’s worth a visit). But you’ll be well placed to travel on from there to Liege (in 45 minutes) or Brussels (in one hour and 45 minutes). Of course, you’ll have to buy a new ticket for this last stretch of the journey in Belgium.

  • ASEAG (23): Aachen Bus Station − Preusweg − Kelmis

France

If you’d like to spend some time in France this summer, the Alsace Express and the Wine Route Express will both take you over the border from Rhineland-Palatinate to the pretty town of Wissembourg with the €9 ticket. Though the Alsace region is arguably the most ‘German’ part of France, it also represents a fascinating meeting place for the two countries’ cultures, histories and languages – and is certainly worth a visit at least once.

If you find yourself in Saarland, you can also reach a number of locations in France with the €9 ticket on the Saarbahn, including Carling, Creutzwald and Saargemünd.

  • Alsace Express: Mainz – Wissembourg
  • Wine Route/Weinstraßen-Express: Koblenz – Wissembourg
  • Saarbahn (S1): Saarbrücken – Saargemünd
  • Saarbahn (MS2): Saarloius – Creutzwald
  • Saarbahn (184): Bous – Carling

Luxembourg

Luxembourg City

Luxembourg City, the quaint capital of Luxembourg. Photo: picture alliance / dpa-tmn | Bernd F. Meier

For those in the Rhineland-Palatinate area, hopping across the border into beautiful Luxembourg is also covered by the €9 ticket. The good news is, public transport within Luxembourg is completely free – so once you’re across the border, you’ll be travelling for nothing anyway.

  • VRT Bus 410: Bitburg – Luxembourg
  • VRT Bus 455: Bitburg – Vianden
  • VRT Bus 460: Gerolstein – Clervaux
  • VRT trains to Luxembourg

The Netherlands

OK, it’s not exactly Amsterdam, but there are a number of little towns dotted along near the border with North Rhine-Westphalia that you can reach with the €9 ticket, including Vaals and Kerkrade. In most cases, you’ll need to rely on the Aachen Transport Association trains to get you there, though there are some buses running between Germany and the Netherlands too. 

  • ASEAG (25): Stolberg Mühlener Bahnhof – Vaals
  • ASEAG (33): Fuchserde − Vaals
  • ASEAG (34): Diepenbenden – Kerkrade
  • WestVerkehr Bus (SB3): Geilenkirchen – Sittard
  • Arriva Bus (350): Aachen – Vaals

Poland

Unfortunately the range of options to travel to with the €9 ticket in Poland are limited, but if you fancy a break on the Baltic coast, you can hop over from Usedom in Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania to Swinemünde in Poland at no extra charge. Unfortunately, to get to Szczecin, you’ll have to switch to a regular ticket after the last stop in Germany on the train.  

  • DB Regio AG: Züssow – Świnoujście Centrum (Swinemünde Zentrum)

Switzerland

Basel city centre

The picturesque Swiss city of Basel, which you can visit with the €9 ticket. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/KEYSTONE | Georgios Kefalas

The words ‘Switzerland’ and ‘cheap’ don’t normally go together, but if you’ve bought a €9 ticket, you can at least reach one or two destinations in Switzerland on a budget.

The first and most obvious of these is Basel, a charming medieval city nestled close to the borders of both France and Germany. Basel is a popular place to visit for a short city break and is also not far from the Euro Airport, which due to its location serves three different cities in three different countries. You can reach Basel with the €9 ticket on both Swiss and German-run services, as well as some more rural Swiss destinations along the train route from Erzingen to Biesingen in Baden-Württemberg. 

  • SBB: Zell im Wiesenthal – Lörrach – Basel Bad. Bf
  • DB Regio AG: Weil am Rhein – Basel Bad. Bf
  • DB Regio AG: Erzingen (Baden) – Trasadingen – Schaffhausen – Thayngen – Bietingen

