What will happen after the €9 ticket offer ends?

But what could that be? How can you make sure you don’t lose all the new people who have used buses and trains thanks to the low-cost ticket?
The FDP have all but ruled out the continuation of the low-cost ticket as it’s just too expensive and the CDU/CSU remain sceptical about it.
Michael Donth, the Reutlingen CDU Bundestag member, said that cheap tickets wouldn’t be any use to poorly connected rural communities anyway. Where he lives in the Swabian Alp in southwestern Germany, there’s limited enthusiasm for the ticket.
So, from the neglected rural population to the enormous backlog in the expansion of the rail network, there’s a lot to consider when the coalition starts thinking about what could follow the €9 ticket.
Since June 1st, people in Germany have been able to use the €9 ticket to travel on all public buses, trains and trams throughout the country. The ticket is not valid on long-distance trains.
