Could a €29 ticket replace Germany’s €9 transport offer?

People in Germany can use public transport across the country for just €9 per month until the end of August. So it’s no wonder that everyone is wondering what will happen after the offer ends.

Now a new idea for a €29 monthly ticket is being talked about.

The Berlin Green party said the “success” of the €9 ticket shows “people’s desire for new uncomplicated solutions for local public transport”.

“Future-proof mobility must be considered nationwide,” said Oda Hassepaß, the party’s spokesperson for pedestrian and bicycle transport. “Now is the right time for a follow-up ticket that will enable people to use public transport permanently, cheaply and nationwide.”

The party in Berlin says a €29 ticket would be a simple solution which would continue the success of the €9 offer, but also ensure more funding for transport companies than the current set up.

Hassepaß told Taz newspaper: “The ticket should be valid throughout Germany on local transport so that there is no tariff chaos.

“The €9 ticket is well received and simple – to let this moment pass and not offer a connecting scheme for people would be a massive step backwards.”

The Greens also support further investments in public transport by setting other priorities in transport policy.

For example, they are calling for higher parking fees, the abolition of company car subsidies, getting rid of the e-car premium and the introduction of city tolls.

The Federal Association of Consumer Centres has also touted the concept of the €29 ticket from September onwards. The associations sees the proposal as a first step towards accommodating customers – but also called for further subsidies to make local transport more attractive.

Marion Jungbluth, head of the Mobility Team, said: “We simply need it because we also want to do climate protection urgently and seriously. And as counter-financing, we could also imagine reducing the e-car premium.”

Initial evaluations of the ticket show that there has been an increase in the number of rail journeys since the ticket was introduced.

Other public transport ticket proposals being discussed in Germany at the moment include a €365 annual ticket, which would see people people pay €1 per day for travel, and a ‘Klimaticket’.

