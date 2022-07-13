Read news from:
Could a €29 ticket replace Germany’s €9 transport offer?

Politicians and consumer organisations are floating the idea of a €29 monthly public transport ticket coming into force after the hugely successful €9 ticket expires.

Published: 13 July 2022 10:50 CEST
A customer holds a €9 ticket in Frankfurt.
A customer holds a €9 ticket in Frankfurt. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Arne Dedert

People in Germany can use public transport across the country for just €9 per month until the end of August. So it’s no wonder that everyone is wondering what will happen after the offer ends. 

Now a new idea for a €29 monthly ticket is being talked about. 

The Berlin Green party said the “success” of the €9 ticket shows “people’s desire for new uncomplicated solutions for local public transport”.

“Future-proof mobility must be considered nationwide,” said Oda Hassepaß, the party’s spokesperson for pedestrian and bicycle transport. “Now is the right time for a follow-up ticket that will enable people to use public transport permanently, cheaply and nationwide.” 

The party in Berlin says a €29 ticket would be a simple solution which would continue the success of the €9 offer, but also ensure more funding for transport companies than the current set up.

Hassepaß told Taz newspaper: “The ticket should be valid throughout Germany on local transport so that there is no tariff chaos.

“The €9 ticket is well received and simple – to let this moment pass and not offer a connecting scheme for people would be a massive step backwards.”

The Greens also support further investments in public transport by setting other priorities in transport policy.

For example, they are calling for higher parking fees, the abolition of company car subsidies, getting rid of the e-car premium and the introduction of city tolls.

The Federal Association of Consumer Centres has also touted the concept of the €29 ticket from September onwards. The associations sees the proposal as a first step towards accommodating customers – but also called for further subsidies to make local transport more attractive.

Marion Jungbluth, head of the Mobility Team, said: “We simply need it because we also want to do climate protection urgently and seriously. And as counter-financing, we could also imagine reducing the e-car premium.”

Initial evaluations of the ticket show that there has been an increase in the number of rail journeys since the ticket was introduced.

Other public transport ticket proposals being discussed in Germany at the moment include a €365 annual ticket, which would see people people pay €1 per day for travel, and a ‘Klimaticket’.

TRAIN TRAVEL

EXPLAINED: Germany’s new budget ticket for long-distance train travel

The German rail operator has teamed up with supermarket Edeka to launch the 'Egal Wohin Ticket' - a new budget offer for long-distance travel. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 12 July 2022 17:05 CEST
EXPLAINED: Germany's new budget ticket for long-distance train travel

What’s going on?

In conjunction with supermarket chain Edeka, Deutsche Bahn has launched a brand new ticket deal for people who are hoping to travel around Germany on a budget this year.

The ‘Egal Wohin Ticket’ – which roughly translates as the ‘it doesn’t matter where’ ticket – lets people travel anywhere in Germany for a flat price of €39.90.

The deal may sound less appealing at the moment given the fact that the €9 ticket – which enables people to travel on unlimited regional and local trains around Germany – is still on sale. 

However, unlike the €9 ticket, the Egal Wohin Ticket can be used on any type of train, including long-distance ICE, EC and IC trains. It can also be used on regional and local trains, just like the €9 ticket can. 

How does it work? 

In contrast to the €9 ticket, the Egal Wohin Ticket works a bit more like a voucher for a single train journey rather than a monthly ‘Abo’ or subscription. 

These ‘vouchers’ are sold alongside the gift cards at participating Edeka shops, as well as other stores such as Marktkauf, Budni, Nah & Gut and Trinkgut.

Each one costs €39.90 and comes with a coupon code that can be entered on the Deutsche Bahn website when booking a ticket. This has to be done by June 30th, 2023 but the train journey itself can take place anytime until December 9th, 2023.  

Regardless of how far you’re travelling or how complicated the journey is, the Egal Wohin Ticket should be valid for any single journey from A to B in Germany, as long as you’re travelling in the second-hand carriage.

You can also take children aged 14 and under with you for free as long as you specify that they’ll be travelling with you when you book the ticket. 

Is it worth it? 

Since the Egal Wohin Ticket is nowhere near as cheap as the €9 ticket and is also only valid for a single journey, you may be wondering whether it’s worth shelling out on. 

The answer is that it partly depends if you’re planning on taking any long-distance trips in Germany in the near future. For places that don’t take too long to get to on regional transport, the €9 ticket is a much better deal all round, but for trips like Berlin to Munich that are best done by high-speed rail, the €39.90 ticket might be a better option.

Passengers board ICE train in Berlin

Passengers board an ICE train at Berlin Hauptbahnhof. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

The other thing that it’s important to note is that the Egal Wohin Ticket can’t be combined with any other discounts (like the Bahncard 25) or concessions. So before you rush out and get one, it could be worth seeing what the prices are like for your intended journey ordinarily.

However, it is worth pointing out that train tickets in Germany (especially on the ICE) can get very pricey if you don’t book weeks in advance. Since the €39.90 coupon code can be used on any ticket up to two days before you travel, this could be a life-saver for the less well-organised who are suddenly facing eye-watering prices for a last-minute train ticket. 

Of course, you will have to pay for a return ticket, so in reality, you’re likely to shell out around €80 for a complete journey there and back. 

