‘Scarce commodity’: Germany raises gas alert level as Russia reduces supply

“Gas is now a scarce commodity in Germany,” Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters.

Triggering phase two brings Germany a step closer to the third and final stage that could see gas rationing in Europe’s top economy.

Germany first activated the first stage of the emergency gas plan at the end of March. At the time Habeck said it was a precautionary measure to prepare for any supply restrictions in future.

Russia was using gas “as a weapon” against Germany in retaliation for the West’s support for Ukraine following Moscow’s invasion, Habeck said on Thursday.

Germany, like a number of other European countries, is highly reliant on Russian energy imports to meet its needs.

Russian energy giant Gazprom last week significantly reduced supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany by 60 percent due to what the company said was a delayed repair.

The second “alarm” level under the government’s emergency plan reflected a “significant deterioration of the gas supply situation”, Habeck said.

At the “alarm” level, Germany is still considered to be in a position to “manage” the situation for the time being.

Habeck said that households “can make a difference” by saving energy, as Germany launches a campaign to encourage gas saving measures.

German gas stores just under 60 percent full

Germany’s Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) said the second stage means that the security of supply is still guaranteed, but the situation is tense.

“The reason for declaring the alert stage is the cut in gas supplies from Russia, which has been in place since June 14th 2022, and the continuing high price level on the gas market,” said the Ministry in a statement.

The Ministry said that gas storage facilities were currently at 58 percent. But there are concerns over the reduction of gas deliveries from Russia via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

“This means that there is currently a disruption in gas supply, which is leading to a considerable deterioration in the gas supply situation; it is therefore necessary to declare an alert stage,” said the Ministry.

Germany has mandated that gas storage facilities be filled to 90 percent ahead of the European winter this year to mitigate the risks from a supply cut.

The country has managed to reduce the share of its natural gas supplied by Russia from 55 percent before the invasion to around 35 percent.

It has also sought new sources of supply, and accelerated plans to import gas into the country by sea in the form of LNG.

What is the emergency plan?

Germany’s gas emergency plan, which is based on a 2017 EU regulation, has three escalation levels – the early warning stage, the alert level and the emergency level.

According to the law, the early warning stage should be declared if there are “concrete, serious and reliable indications that an event may occur which is likely to lead to a significant deterioration of the gas supply situation and is likely to trigger the alarm or emergency stage”.

At the third “emergency” stage, the government intervenes in the market to divvy up limited supplies.

