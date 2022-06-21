Read news from:
Austria
UKRAINE

Russian gas supply cut is an ‘attack’, says German minister

Russian energy giant Gazprom's slashing of gas supplies to Europe amounts to an "attack on us" by Moscow, the German economy minister said Tuesday.

Published: 21 June 2022 17:55 CEST
Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck speaks at the 'Industry Day' hosted by the Federation of German Industries (BDI) on June 21st.
Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck speaks at the 'Industry Day' hosted by the Federation of German Industries (BDI) on June 21st. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd von Jutrczenka

“The reduction of gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline is an attack on us, an economic attack on us,” Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a speech.   

Gazprom said last week it would reduce supplies of the fuel to Germany via the pipeline due to delayed repairs, while the German government has called the decision “political”.

As a result of the cut, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands, decided to reactivate mothballed coal power plants to reduce their gas consumption.

Germany has also mandated the filling of gas reserves to 90 percent ahead of the European winter, to hedge against a further reduction in supply.

“When we go into the winter with half full gas stores and the taps are turned off then we are talking about a difficult economic crisis in Germany,” Habeck said.

Currently, Germany’s gas storage capacity is just under 60 percent full.

“We have seen this pattern multiple times now,” Habeck said at the conference.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to “create chaos” in European gas markets by cutting off supply to Poland and Bulgaria among other European countries, the minister said.

Habeck called for the “diversification” of suppliers of raw materials and energy to achieve “a bit of independence from the malign intentions of the world’s dictators”.

Germany had a “system rivalry” with Russia and China, the minister said.

China was a “big market”, Habeck said, but urged industry to use trade to promote “our values”.

German artillery deployed in Ukraine

It came as Ukraine said Tuesday it had “finally” deployed advanced German artillery system, in the latest delivery of the long-range, precision weapons that it has been calling for.

“Panzerhaubitze 2000 are finally part of 155 mm howitzer arsenal of the Ukrainian artillery,” Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov wrote on social media, thanking his German counterpart Christine Lambrecht.

Germany said last month it would send seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, ramping up deliveries of heavy weapons to help Kyiv battle Russia’s invasion.

The German army has about 100 howitzer 2000s in its stocks, but only 40 are combat ready.

The United States, France and other Ukraine allies have vowed further supplies of heavy weapons for Kyiv, and deliveries from Washington are due in Ukraine this month.

The West has sent weapons into Ukraine to help it fight the Kremlin forces, but Kyiv complains it has only received a fraction of what it needs and is clamouring for heavier weaponry.

ENERGY

Germany sticks to 2030 coal exit target despite energy crisis

Germany said Monday it still aimed to close its coal power plants by 2030 despite reverting to the fossil fuel following an energy crisis provoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 20 June 2022 15:41 CEST
Germany sticks to 2030 coal exit target despite energy crisis

“The 2030 coal exit date is not in doubt at all,” economy ministry spokesman Stephan Gabriel Haufe said at a regular press conference.

The target was “more important than ever” in light of the greater CO2 emissions that would be produced by the government’s recent decision to rely more on coal for electricity generation.

Germany’s reliance on energy imports from Russia has made it particularly vulnerable as Moscow looks for leverages against the West.

Russia’s invasion of its neighbour has sent global prices for energy soaring and raised the prospect o shortages if supplies were to be cut off.

Since the outbreak of the conflict, Russian energy giant Gazprom has already stopped deliveries to a number of European countries, including Poland, Bulgaria, Finland and the Netherlands.

Germany’s decision to power up its coal power plants came after Gazprom cut deliveries to Germany via the Nord Stream gas pipeline last week.

The move, presented by Gazprom as a technical issue, has been criticised as “political” by Berlin.

In response, the German government announced emergency measures on Sunday under which reserve coal power generation capacity would be “used more”.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck, a Green party politician, described the decision as “bitter but indispensable for reducing gas consumption”.

The use of the surplus capacity was “limited to 2024”, the economy ministry spokesman said.

Ideal date

The European Commission noted Monday that “some of the existing coal capacities might be used longer than initially expected” because of the new energy landscape in Europe.   

“We know that the energy mix and the plans of member states will adjust slightly because we are in an unexpected situation,” Commission spokesman Tim McPhie said at a press briefing.

Germany has set about weaning itself off Russian energy imports in response to the aggression in Ukraine.

So far, Europe’s largest economy has managed to reduce the share of its natural gas supplied by  Russia from 55 percent before the invasion to 35 percent.

The government has also mandated the filling of gas reserves to 90 percent ahead of the European winter at the end of the year, to hedge against a further reduction in supply.

Germany’s government, a coalition between the Social Democrats, Liberals and Greens, aims “ideally” to close all coal power plants by 2030.

Their agreement, reached at the end of last year, brought forward the previous government’s aim to shut the plants by 2038.

