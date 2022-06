Over the past few months, Germany has been struggling to fill up its gas reserves in time for winter.

With concerns mounting that Russia could retaliate to Germany’s support for Ukraine in the ongoing war by turning off the taps, Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) has set legal deadlines for filling the storage facilities.

According to the Gas Storage Act, Germany’s gas storage containers should be at least 80 percent full by October 1st, and 90 percent full by November 1st.

Currently, the facilities are at 56 percent of their full capacity, which is significantly higher than average for the summer months. However, with Russia cutting its gas deliveries to around 40 percent, it’s possible that Germany could miss these targets.

How long would current reserves last?

Germany consumes enough natural gas to power around 1,000 terawatt hours of energy each year. According to industry association INES, when the gas storage facilities are at capacity, they contain enough gas to power 256 terawatt hours of energy.

“This storage volume alone can supply Germany with gas for two to three average cold winter months,” the Federal Network Agency has said.

That means that the current reserves of 56 percent would be enough to last around one and a half winter months in an average year. However, this assumes that energy usage has stayed the same amid soaring prices and warnings from the government.

In reality, energy usage has already significantly declined in the current crisis, and reserves could be topped up further by winter.

Gas from Norway and the Netherlands

Though Germany is highly dependent on Russian gas, there are other suppliers that the government can fall back on.

Alongside gas from Norway and the Netherlands, it is also expected that Germany will be able to source gas through offshore liquified natural gas (LNG) terminals.

In light of Russia’s move to cut supplies, Economics Minister Habeck has also announced a set of emergency measures designed to shore up Germany’s energy security.

“Gas consumption must continue to fall, but more gas must be put into storage facilities to make up for it, otherwise it will be really tight in the winter,” Habeck stated.

The proposed measures include reducing the use of gas for power generation and industry, using more coal-fired power plants, and ramping up the filling of gas storage facilities.

