Why Germany has urged households and businesses to cut back on gas

After triggering the first stage of an emergency gas plan over fears that Russia will cut off supplies, the German government has appealed to people to limit their gas consumption "as much as possible". Here's what you need to know.

Published: 30 March 2022 11:44 CEST
A person turning on a radiator.
A person turning on a radiator. Germany has urged households to cut back on gas. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer

What’s happening?

On Wednesday, the Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, Robert Habeck, announced that Germany had activated the first “early warning” alert level under its emergency gas plan. 

The extreme move came after G7 countries rejected Russia’s demand to make payments for gas in rubles, rather than in dollars or euros, saying it is a breach of contract. Russia says it could cut off supplies if Western countries refuse the demand.

Habeck stressed that triggering the first alert level was a precautionary measure to prepare for any possible supply restrictions in future. 

What does this mean for consumers?

The Germany Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection on Wednesday morning published detailed information about its decision to declare the early warning stage of the gas emergency plan.

The ministry was keen to stress that the supply of gas was still guaranteed to consumers and industry.

“The overall supply of all German gas consumers is currently still guaranteed,” said the ministry. “There is sufficient gas available on the markets. This applies to household customers and social services such as hospitals as well as to district heating, electricity generation and the German economy.”

However, the ministry urged people to cut back on gas.

Flames from a gas cooker in Stuttgart.

Flames from a gas cooker in Stuttgart. Germany is concerned about the supply of gas from Russia. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marijan Murat

“Nevertheless, from now on every gas consumer – from business to private households – is also called upon to reduce their consumption as much as possible,” it cautioned. 

In a press conference early on Wednesday, Economy and Climate Minister Habeck said gas reserves were currently at 25 percent of capacity.

He said that if deliveries from Russia stopped there would be “serious” consequences although the supplies would continue to flow. 

Habeck also urged private consumers and businesses to limit their energy use during a press conference early on Wednesday.

“We are in a situation where every kilowatt-hour saved helps,” Habeck said. 

Does this mean that gas will have to be rationed?

Not at the moment.

Germany’s gas emergency plan, which is based on a 2017 EU regulation, has three escalation levels – the early warning stage, the alert level and the emergency level.

According to the law, the early warning stage should be declared if there are “concrete, serious and reliable indications that an event may occur which is likely to lead to a significant deterioration of the gas supply situation and is likely to trigger the alarm or emergency stage”, said the ministry. 

Only at the third “emergency” stage would the government intervene in the market to divvy up limited supplies, said the ministry. At this stage, however, the state would secure the gas supply to “protected” consumers including homes and hospitals.

What happens if Russia stops energy supplies?

The ministry says for the coming weeks and summer, thanks to the precautionary measures already taken, Germany could function without gas from Russia.

But in order to guarantee supplies in the coming winter, more measures will have to be taken. 

“The more that is consumed in spring and summer, the more difficult the situation will be in winter,” said the ministry.

“Conversely, the more energy we save now, the better we will get through the winter.”

The ministry said once again: “Therefore, every gas consumer is required to save as much energy as possible.”

Has an early warning stage ever been declared?

No, this has never happened before in Germany. However, the ministry said that Italy had declared an early warning alert on February 26th this year and Latvia on March 9th.

Habeck said the early warning stage means that a crisis team is being sent up, and the situation will be closely monitored. 

Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck speaks in Berlin on Wednesday.

Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck speaks in Berlin on Wednesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd von Jutrczenka

Will gas prices go up further?

Households in Germany have already seen huge price hikes in energy. The Federal Statistical Office said on Tuesday that imported energy was more than twice as expensive in February as a year earlier, with an increase of 129.5 percent. Domestically produced energy cost 68 percent more.

The Economy and Climate Ministry says that “further price increases cannot be ruled out” in view of recent developments. 

They said the coalition’s relief package would help consumers. Among the measures planned is a €300 one-off payment to all taxpayers.

The government said it would “keep a close eye on further price developments and, in the light of the current situation, examine whether there is a need for action and, if so, what it should be”.

Why is all this happening?

As The Local has been reporting, Germany is highly dependent on Moscow for its energy needs, with 55 percent of its supplies being delivered along pipelines from Russia before the invasion of Ukraine.

Since the outbreak of the war, Germany has accelerated plans to wean itself off Russian gas, halting Nord Stream II, diversifying its supplies and accelerating investments in renewable energy, reported AFP on Wednesday.

But it has so far resisted moves to stop deliveries completely.

Cutting supplies from one day to the next would “push our country and the entire Europe into a recession”, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said last week.

Germany looks to farm fumes in breakup with Russian gas

As Germany scrambles to reduce its dependence on Russian energy, the pungent fumes from the manure and other organic waste in Peter Kaim's farm could be part of the solution.

Published: 30 March 2022 09:27 CEST
Germany looks to farm fumes in breakup with Russian gas

An hour’s drive west of Berlin, a strong smell emanates from three large cylinders in the middle of a muddy field on Kaim’s property shared with 100 dairy cows.

Every day, tonnes of organic waste — mainly manure, corn and grass — are poured into these receptacles.

In a process called “methanisation” fuelled by bacteria, the organic matter is transformed into gas.

This mini power plant supplies heating to about 20 homes in the village of Ribbeck, known for a pear tree whose praises the beloved 19th century writer Theodor Fontane once sang in a classic poem.

Everything “comes 100 percent from our farm”, Kaim told AFP.

The farmer prides himself on “independent” energy production against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, and calls on the state to “adopt simpler authorisation procedures” to help biogas become a bigger part of the mix in Germany.

Like this operator, the entire biogas sector sees its chance in the current crisis as Berlin looks to quickly curb its dependence on Moscow for energy.

Before the Ukraine war, Germany imported 55 percent of its natural gas from Russia, half its coal and around 35 percent of its oil.

In a sign that their message is being heard, the German government announced this month its desire to “increase the production of ‘green’ gas”, as part of moves to boost resilience in the face of rising energy prices.

2/3 of Nord Stream

For the moment, biogas accounts for only one percent of consumption in Europe’s top economy.

“We could immediately increase our production by 20 percent, and replace five percent of Russian gas, if some regulatory barriers were lifted tomorrow,” Horst Seide, president of the German federation of biogas producers, told AFP.

A concerted effort to boost the sector would allow it in the long term “to produce two-thirds of the capacity of Nord Stream 2”, the gas pipeline project which Berlin suspended after last month’s Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the industry group.

The history of biogas in Germany goes back decades. In the early 2000s, the country threw its weight behind the sector, making it a European leader.

Half of the continent’s methanisers are located in Germany.

Biogas Ribbeck

One of the giant tanks used in the biogas-producing process is seen at a biogas unit in Ribbeck, Brandenburg, on March 18th, 2022. Photo: John MACDOUGALL / AFP

But beginning in 2014, the German government reversed course, deciding to curb the production capacity of the industry with a complex system of targeted subsidies.

The main objection stemmed from the massive industrialisation of the sector, which posed serious environmental problems linked to the increased risks of water pollution and leakage of polluting gas.

A land grab for energy use to the detriment of food production has also been a cause of concern.

The agriculture ministry says 14 percent of Germany’s farmland is already used for the generation of energy.

As a result of disincentives, the opening of new biogas facilities has declined sharply, from 1,526 in 2013 to 94 in 2014, just after the regulatory change, to a mere 60 in 2021.

‘Food insecurity’ 

The sector says it has learned from its mistakes and wants to be part of the solution when it comes to pulling away from Russian gas, calling for regulations to be loosened.

However, some experts are sceptical.

“In a future context of food insecurity due to the war in Ukraine, it is complicated to defend an increase in biogas production using the current model,” Michael Sterner, an energy researcher at the University of Regensburg, told AFP.

The expansion of production can be done in a “decentralised” way using small installations and “sustainable raw materials”, responds Ingo Baumstark, spokesman for the federation of gas producers.

The industry says it wants to abandon maize monocultures dedicated exclusively to energy production to focus on residue and waste from agricultural production.

But such a model, an improvement from an environmental point of view, would require a colossal logistical operation.

Currently 80 percent of the organic matter used for biogas in Germany comes from plants grown exclusively for this purpose, according to the German Environment Agency.

By Florian Cazeres

