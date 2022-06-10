Read news from:
German environmentalists call for caps on energy usage

Germany's Economics Minister is set to unveil a new campaign to convince households to restrict their energy usage - but experts say it doesn't go far enough.

Published: 10 June 2022 10:51 CEST
Kettle boiling
A boiling kettle in a German household. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Andrea Warnecke

Speaking to RND on Friday, the German Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation (BUND) urged the government to go further by introducing legal caps on energy consumption over the coming months. 

“An advertising campaign aimed at individual households would not do justice to the magnitude of the task,” said Antje von Broock, executive director of BUND. 

Broock said the group welcomed the launch of the Economics Ministry’s campaign to save energy. “But big steps can only be taken with binding measures”, she said. 

As Germany struggles to limit its use of fossil fuels amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, the environmentalists say that every industry should be reducing its energy consumption by at least ten percent. 

The Minister for Economics and Climate Protection, Robert Habeck, is set to reveal plans for his energy saving campaign to fellow government ministers on Friday. 

Under the slogan, “Germany does it efficiently” (Deutschland macht’s effizient), the campaign will promote energy independence and climate protection with newspaper advertising, electronic billboards and posters at bus stops, as well as events, energy consultancy services and an information hotline. 

Filling the gas reserves

Habeck has been calling on citizens to reduce their energy usage for several months, with the aim of ensuring that Germany has full gas and oil reserves in time for winter.

The government is concerned that Russia could use its energy supplies as leverage against EU countries like Germany following its invasion of Ukraine. 

“The gas storage facilities must be full by winter or else we will be in a situation where we can be easily blackmailed,” Habeck warned at a press conference in May.  

While the Green politician has stopped short of official caps, he has previously claimed that it would be possible for the country to cut its energy use by 10 percent. 

“Saving energy is a joint national task in which politics, industry, companies, consumers can all help so that it succeeds,” he said. “Those who save energy protect the climate, strengthen the country and look after their bank balance.”

The government is also turning to regulation to help meet its energy targets.

In the second half of the year, Habeck plans to amend the Building Energy Act to ensure that solar roofs become the legal standard and companies must comply with strict rules when replacing existing heating systems. 

Germany’s Bundestag approves €100 billion fund to beef up defences

The German parliament voted on Friday for a constitutional amendment to create a € 100 billion fund beefing up its military defences in the face of an emboldened Russia.

Published: 4 June 2022 10:50 CEST
Deputies of the Bundestag lower house approved the measure 567 votes to 96 with 20 abstentions after the centre-left-led government and the conservative opposition reached a deal on Sunday.

The watershed move answers years of criticism from close allies that Berlin was failing to achieve NATO’s target of spending two percent of GDP on defence.

The Bundesrat upper house must still approve the measure.

“This is the moment in which Germany says we are there when Europe needs us,” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock of the Green party told MPs.

Three days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged a special budget of 100 billion euros to rearm the German military and modernise its outdated equipment over the next few years.

But critics have since accused Scholz of timidity in his support for Kyiv and failing to take enough concrete action in terms of arms deliveries.

The agreement will allow Berlin to achieve NATO’s target of spending 2.0 percent of GDP on defence “on average over several years”.

Russia blasted the move on Friday, accusing Germany of “remilitarising” and using language that summoned up its Nazi past.

“We take that as another confirmation that Berlin is on the path to a new re-militarisation,” said Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“We know only too well how that can end.”

It appeared to be a reference to Nazi Germany’s re-armament programme in the 1930s under Adolf Hitler that plunged the world into war.

‘Largest army in Europe’

The bulk of the German investment — € 40.9 billion — will go toward the air force with the acquisition of 35 US-made F-35 fighter jets, 15
Eurofighter jets and 60 Chinook transport helicopters.

Nearly € 20 billion will be earmarked for the navy, mainly for new corvettes, frigates and a 212-model submarine. More than € 16 billion will beef up the army’s holdings with Marder transport tanks and Fuchs armoured troop carriers.

Scholz said this week that the agreement would “considerably strengthen” the security of Germany and its NATO allies.

“Germany will soon have the largest conventional army in Europe within NATO,” he told local media.

The exceptional fund will be financed by additional debt.

For that, it was necessary to circumvent the “debt brake” rule enshrined in the constitution, which caps government borrowing. This was why the government needed the support of the conservative opposition to muster the two-thirds majority in parliament needed to pass the constitutional amendment.

Since the end of the Cold War, Germany has significantly reduced the military from around 500,000 in 1990 to just 200,000 today.

Fewer than 30 percent of German naval ships were “fully operational” according to a report published December on the state of the military.

Many of the country’s fighter aircraft are unfit to fly.

