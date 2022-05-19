For members
ENERGY
When will Germany’s fuel tax cut come into force?
As part of its package of energy relief measures, the German government is hoping to give car drivers a discount at the petrol pump. But how will it work and when will it come into force?
Published: 19 May 2022 12:37 CEST
An ARAL petrol station shows the prices of a litre of fuel back in March 2022, shortly after the outbreak of war in Ukraine. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Frank Molter
MONEY
Why German bank customers could soon pay less for their account
A major German bank is set to scrap fees on large balances - and a number of others look set to follow. Here's why people in Germany may be paying less for their savings or current account in the near future.
Published: 12 May 2022 17:13 CEST
