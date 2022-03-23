Read news from:
ENERGY

KEY POINTS: Germany’s proposals for future energy price relief

Germany's traffic-light coalition has produced a set of draft proposals for a new package of energy relief measures - but the cabinet is said to be split on which ones to implement. Here are the key plans being discussed.

Published: 23 March 2022 11:34 CET
Electricity meter
A German electricity meter. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Jan Woitas

With energy prices continuing to soar, yet another package of relief measures is in the pipelines. But each of the parties that make up the traffic-light coalition – the SPD, Greens and FDP – has their own distinct vision on how best to support businesses and consumers.

A set of draft proposals obtained by ARD-Hauptstadtstudio lays out a number of potential measures that could be used to offer relief on fuel, heating and electricity costs. 

According to ARD, there are still a number of disagreements around the plans, but the government hopes to produce a finalised package of measures on Wednesday evening.

Here are the key points in the draft proposals to be discussed.

Article continues below video

Fuel and car-tax rebate

Above all, the pro-business FDP is pushing for relief for car owners.

Following two consecutive increases to the commuter allowance – which allows employees to write-off some of the costs of travelling to work – there could be further financial support on the horizon.

The key measure put forward by Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) is a fuel rebate for car drivers. This plan would see drivers treated to an instant discount at the pump, which petrol station operators would then have to claim back from the tax office. 

Also included in the measures is a “one-off rebate” in car tax. Presumably this would be claimed by drivers in their 2022 tax return, meaning more in their pockets in the coming year.

The FDP are likely to face pushback on these ideas from the Greens and from Economics Minister Robert Habeck in particular, who has previously spoken out against a potential fuel rebate.

Expansion of natural gas production

The FDP are also said to be in favour of expanding Germany’s domestic natural gas production. The question of how to secure natural gas is a particularly urgent one in light of the ongoing Ukraine war and Germany’s attempts to ween itself off Russian gas.

This question would have to carefully thrashed out with the Greens, however, particularly when it comes to investing funds that could be used for renewables instead.

Ban on gas heating for new-builds 

With the double-pronged goal of being climate-friendly and socially minded, the Greens are allegedly asking for a ban on gas heating systems from 2023.

Though existing buildings with gas heating wouldn’t be affected, the ban would affect any new housing developed after next year by banning the installation of this type of heater.

Energy money

Another classic policy from the Greens contained in the paper in the disbursement of so-called ‘energy money’ or an ‘energy fund’. This proposal was contained in the Greens’ pre-election manifesto but so far hasn’t been implemented due to questions about how to distribute it.

Essentially, the energy money is a redistribution of the CO2 tax back to consumers – with lower-income households and those who use less energy benefitting the most. 

According to ARD, the Greens now propose that the Finance Ministry develop a way of doling out the money to German taxpayers using their tax ID. The deadline for this would be October.

Petrol prices

Current petrol and diesel prices are listed outside a petrol station on Prenzlauer Alley in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

One-off energy subsidy

The centre-left SPD, who are also the largest party in the coalition, have set their sights on measures for lower-income and vulnerable groups. 

The first of these would be a one-time subsidy for workers in Germany, which would be tapered by income and according to the number of children in any given family. One key issue with this is that the relief would be applied to the 2023 tax return, which means it would be another two years before consumers experience any benefits.

Apparently, the FDP are firmly against this idea and early signs are that it could be replaced with a so-called mobility allowance for people on small and medium incomes.

The exact amounts of either type of relief are currently unclear and would presumably have to be thrashed out in the cabinet.

Child bonus and more for benefit recipients

Another SPD proposal is that a child bonus (Kinderbonus) – similar to the one introduced during the initial waves of the Covid pandemic – should be brought in again “as soon as possible”.

The SPD also wants to ensure that the flat-rate heating allowance for housing benefit recipients, which was agreed in the last package of measures, is paid on a long-term basis.

They also suggest increasing the current supplement by a further €100 as a one-off bonus this year. 

Child bonus

Money and dummies lie together on a table. The SPD is believed to be pushing for a new ‘child bonus’ for families. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose

Senior citizens’ lump sum

Pensioners should also benefit from a one-time energy payout, according to the proposals.

The draft outlines the importance of elderly people remaining mobile in the community, even if they aren’t travelling to work each day.

The SPD is apparently also concerned about public transport fares and wants the coalition to ensure that bus and train fares do not rise or that services aren’t cut as a result of rising fuel prices.

What about a cap on energy prices?

This is a measure that the EU Commission is said to be considering at present, alongside other measures such as joint gas purchases throughout the bloc. The EU package of measures will also be discussed on Wednesday.

But Germany is believed to be one of the primary voices against such a measure, with the FDP in particular speaking out against any state intervention in the natural gas or mineral oil markets. 

A more liberal-friendly policy would be to cut taxes on things like electricity and gas in order to provide relief for both businesses and consumers. However, the issue with this is that businesses could use the tax cuts as a means of accruing more profit and continue to raise their prices regardless.

EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (CDU). The EU is currently considering an energy price cap, among other measures. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose

When will these measures come in?

As we mentioned, it’s still very early days yet – and many of the policies outlined above the subject of fierce debate within the cabinet.

What we’re likely to see later on Wednesday is some kind of Frankenstein’s Monster, with different measures cobbled together from each party.

Some of these may offer more immediate support – like the child bonus or the energy supplement – while other types of support could be doled out through tax rebates and may therefore take several months or years to come into force, which won’t be much comfort to people struggling at the moment. 

Others, like the Greens’ proposals to ban gas heating, would be structural measures dedicated to the transition away from volatile and climate-damaging fossil fuels. The benefits of these presumably wouldn’t be felt for several years. 

PENSIONS

German pensions to rise above forecasted level this year

Pensions in Germany are to increase more than initially expected, it emerged on Tuesday.

Published: 22 March 2022 11:41 CET
They will go up by 5.35 percent in western states and by 6.12 percent in the former East German states this July, the Ministry for Labour and Social Affairs said.

The news will come as a pleasant surprise to pension-age people in Germany, who had previously been warned to expect a more modest increase of around four percent on July 1st.

The traffic-light coalition had reduced its forecasted pension increases in order to recoup some of the funds used to avoid a cut in pensions in 2021, when the Covid pandemic was still tearing through the economy.

This has been termed the “catch-up” factor. 

Instead, increases of 5.35 percent and 6.12 percent respectively will outstrip the high levels of inflation driving up the cost of living in Germany. 

According to the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, the increases still take the catch-up factor into account and will represent a smaller increase than usual. That will allow the government to recoup some the money used to avert a 2021 pension cut over time.

However, Labour Minister Hubertus Heil described the rise as “significant” and a fair increase for those who had worked in the country for several decades. 

“I am pleased that we can announce a significant pension adjustment today,” he said. “Especially in view of the current challenges – be it rising prices or the international crisis situation – it is important to see that our pension system works.”

The development of pensions should not be decoupled from the development of wages, Heil added. 

Labour Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD)

Labour Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) speaks in the Bundestag on March 18th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Britta Pedersen

Pensions linked to wages

The current increase is based on data from the Federal Statistical Office and the German Pension Insurance Association. 

According to the ministry, the development of wages is a crucial factor in determining the increase in pensions. 

This year, the Federal Statistic Office reported average pay rises 5.8 percent in western German states and about 5.3 percent in the former East German states. The actual wage development of people with pension insurance is also taken into account. 

“This has a clearly positive effect this year because periods of short-time work are also included in the contributions,” the Labour Ministry said.

With the short-time work (Kurzarbeit) scheme, wages for employees on reduced hours were topped up by the government to ensure that people did not have to suffer a large cut in wages.

This means that workers essentially earn a higher rate per hour, which also has an impact on pension increases.

But trade unions criticised the fact that the government would be increasing pensions at a lower rate than wages due to the catch-up factor.

Anja Piel, executive member of the German Federation of Trade Unions (DGB), warned: “Further price increases are imminent, especially in energy costs.”

She added that the DGB did not yet know what exactly the federal government had calculated in its complex formulas.

However, the unions would “fend off any attack aimed at further decoupling pensions from wages”, she said. 

An aging population

Germany has been facing challenges for the past few years as an increasing number of people from the baby boomer generation reach pension age.

However, in part due to a rise in skilled immigration and more women entering the workforce, the number of people paying into the pensions pot has also increased.

With a new wave of people expected to retire in the coming decade, the traffic-light coalition plans to tackle the questions of pensions and the country’s aging population by transitioning to a Swedish-style system.

This will see insured employees pay around two percent of their income into a private equity pension pot that will be invested in lower risk stocks. 

The other 16.6 percent of contributions will follow the traditional German model and be split between employees and their employers. 

Through this system, the traffic-light coalition has promised not to raise the pension age and to keep the rate stable at 48 percent. 

