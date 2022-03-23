For members
ENERGY
KEY POINTS: Germany’s proposals for future energy price relief
Germany's traffic-light coalition has produced a set of draft proposals for a new package of energy relief measures - but the cabinet is said to be split on which ones to implement. Here are the key plans being discussed.
Published: 23 March 2022 11:34 CET
A German electricity meter. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Jan Woitas
PENSIONS
German pensions to rise above forecasted level this year
Pensions in Germany are to increase more than initially expected, it emerged on Tuesday.
Published: 22 March 2022 11:41 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments