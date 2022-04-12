For members
Who benefits the most – and least – from Germany’s energy relief measures?
Germany's traffic-light coalition has put together two packages of relief measures to offset the spiralling cost of living - but how much impact will it actually have on the people it's designed to help?
Published: 12 April 2022 13:17 CEST
A radiator with euro bills. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Patrick Pleul
The products getting more expensive and harder to find in Germany
The war in Ukraine has had been impacting supply chains in Germany, leading to price hikes and (in some cases) shortages of popular foods and drinks. Here are some of the products that are affected.
Published: 11 April 2022 17:35 CEST
