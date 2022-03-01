For members
MONEY
EXPLAINED: What Germany’s relief package against rising prices means for you
The German government recently agreed a raft of measures aimed at providing financial relief to residents facing ever-rising consumer costs. Here's a look at how it affects you.
Published: 1 March 2022 13:02 CET
A person changing the heating setting on a radiator. The coalition has pledged financial support people in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez
For members
MONEY
Consumer prices in Germany expected to rise further
Inflation in Germany has remained at a high level for months - and after the Russian invasion in Ukraine, consumer prices are expected to rise further.
Published: 1 March 2022 09:51 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments