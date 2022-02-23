Read news from:
WORKING IN GERMANY

EXPLAINED: When will Germany raise the minimum wage?

The pledge to raise wages for Germany’s lowest earners to €12 per hour was a key electoral promise for Olaf Scholz’s SPD party, and now it looks set to come into force later this year. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 23 February 2022 11:36 CET
A woman vacuums a corridor in a hotel. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Reinhardt

What’s going on?

On Wednesday, the German government wants to begin the process of raising the minimum wage to €12 per hour. After a consultation, the federal cabinet is set to approve a bill put forward by Labour Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) that would see the minimum wage hiked in Germany on October 1st this year. 

Isn’t the minimum wage already set to rise?

That’s right. On January 1st 2022, the minimum wage in Germany increased from €9.60 to €9.82 and it is set to rise again on July 1st to €10.45. These increases were laid out in a law which came into force in November 2021, following the guidelines of the Minimum Wage Commission which decides on the regular increases to earnings on the basis of previous wage development.

But the plan to hike the minimum wage up to €12 is a change from the usual procedure and will mark a one-off increase of around 15 percent. When introducing the draft bill, Germany’s labour minister Hubertus Heil said that the minimum wage in Germany was below average compared to the rest of Europe – the additional increase of €1.55 is a one-time law would help address this.

According to the draft, the minimum wage will remain unchanged for 15 months and the next increase, due on January 1st 2024 will again be decided by the Minimum Wage Commission of employers and trade unions.

The plan for the one-time hike was a flagship pledge of the centre-left SPD in the run-up to the September 26th elections last year. It is one of the first and most significant policies of the new traffic-light coalition that is set to come into force.

Who will benefit from the €12 minimum wage?

According to the draft law, 6.2 million workers earn an hourly wage below €12 and around 111,000 are even dependent on basic income support despite full-time employment. The increase to €12 euros would help to ensure that all workers earn at least 60 percent of the average gross wage as, according to experts, a minimum wage that is below 60 percent of a country’s median wage could mean that many low-income earners end up poverty. 

Those who are employed as so-called minijobbers will also benefit from the wage increase. The coalition agreement of the SPD, Greens and the FDP states: “In future, the mini-job limit will be based on a weekly working time of ten hours at minimum wage conditions. When the minimum wage is raised, it will be accordingly increased to €520.”

That means the increase from €450 to €520 per month for mini-jobs is also set to come into force with the minimum wage rise on October 1st.

WORKING IN GERMANY

German nursing home staff to recieve ‘Covid bonus’ of up to €550

As a reward for working in elderly care throughout several tough months of the pandemic, the German Health Ministry is planning to offer employees in the sector a Covid bonus of up to €550 this year.

Published: 22 February 2022 11:49 CET
The Covid bonus of €550 will go to full-time workers in elderly care in the second half of the year, a Health Ministry key points paper has revealed.

It suggests that the bonus is set to paid to nursing staff “who performed outstandingly during the pandemic” when working with elderly patients in nursing and care homes. 

This includes nursing staff who were particularly burdened by the treatment of Covid patients through, for example, increased hygiene measures or an increased risk of infection.

“The nursing bonus is coming, we have developed a corresponding draft,” confirmed Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) in an interview on the joint morning programme of ARD and ZDF on Tuesday.

The draft will now be passed on to health committees for review with the aiming of paying out the bonus from June 30th.

Employees who worked in geriatric care for at least three months between November 1st 2020 and June 30th 2022 and are still employed on June 30th 2022 are to benefit.

According to the draft, which is available to the newspapers of the Funke Media Group, the highest amount of €550 will be paid to full-time employees in direct care and support.

Up to €370 will be paid to staff who work at least 25 percent of the time in direct care and support, such as administrators, building services, kitchen, cleaning, reception and security services, gardening and grounds maintenance, laundry or logistics.

Trainees in elderly care are to receive up to €330, other employees up to €190 and volunteers and participants in the ‘voluntary social year’ (FSJ) scheme will receive up to €60.

Employers will receive the bonus through their care insurance, the paper suggests. 

€1 billion earmarked for nurses

The traffic light government has put aside €1 billion for the ‘Covid care bonus’, which is set to be split equally between nurses in care homes and nurses in hospitals.

According to the ministry draft, the bonus will be directed at bedside nurses at hospitals where at least ten people were treated with ventilators during the Covid crisis.

Hospital owners will decide how to distribute the bonus payments between their staff, though intensive care nurses are likely to receive more. 

Discussing the move, Lauterbach said the care bonus was just the start of a wider scheme to make nursing a more attractive profession. 

“We must also improve the situation for carers in general through new staffing systems and better working conditions,” he said.

