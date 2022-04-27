Read news from:
Germany’s largest motoring club calls on drivers to ditch their cars

Germany's biggest motoring association, the ADAC, has urged drivers to leave their car at home more often to help the country cut down its dependence on Russian energy.

Published: 27 April 2022 09:51 CEST
A cyclist in Berlin.
A cyclist in Berlin. The ADAC wants drivers to cycle or walk more often to save on energy. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

As Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his war on neighbouring Ukraine, more people in Germany are speaking out about how to cut down on energy.

And even the motorist lobby is calling for people to give up their cars – or at least do what they can to save fuel.

“Every litre of fuel saved can help to reduce dependence on oil imports and therefore indirectly influence the further development of the war,” ADAC President Christian Reinicke told the newspapers in the Funke media group.

“For many short distances, driving a car makes no sense. For other distances, you can also use public transport,” Reinicke said.

He advised an economical driving style. “I myself also try to drive about 20 percent slower. If all 21.2 million members of the ADAC did that, it would already be a huge savings effect,” he said.

He urged people to leave their car at home more often. 

It’s possible to go “to the bakery by bicycle instead of by SUV”, he said.

According to a survey commissioned by the ADAC, almost one in two drivers is currently prepared to forego individual journeys by car in order to save energy. Meanwhile, 60 percent have succeeded in saving energy by driving more economically.

To encourage ADAC members to save fuel, the association is launching a campaign on Wednesday. The aim is to inform motorists about potential savings and alternatives to their own vehicles.

In an open letter that the ADAC planned to send to its members on Wednesday, Reinicke and ADAC traffic president Gerhard Hillebrand called for people to walk and cycle more often. 

The ADAC’s plea will likely be welcomed by the German government, which has been trying to ensure Germany is no longer dependent on Russia for oil and gas since the war on Ukraine began in February. 

Climate and Economy Minister Robert Habeck, of the Greens, said on Tuesday he believes Germany can achieve independence from oil supplies from Russia “within days”.

Russia’s share of oil imports has already been reduced from 35 percent to about 12 percent, Habeck said after a meeting with his Polish counterpart Anna Moskwa in Warsaw. Most supply contracts have already been converted, he added.

When it comes to reliance on Russian gas “we are working flat out to overcome the high level of dependence that Germany had here, and which was a mistake,” said Habeck.

He said the share of gas imports from Russia has been reduced from 55 per cent to around 40 per cent. In order to overcome this he said, “LNG terminals are now being built at record speed”.

LNG or liquified natural gas terminals would allow Germany to diversify its suppliers of gas, potentially increasing direct supplies from the United States, Qatar or Canada.

Pressure grows on Germany to introduce tougher speed limits

A petition calling for stricter speed limits and car-free Sundays will be put to the German parliament.

Published: 26 April 2022 17:03 CEST
Around 60,000 people in Germany signed the petition which laid out a number of measures aimed at reducing energy consumption in the face of Russia’s devastating war on Ukraine, as well as protecting the climate. 

Supporters are calling on the German government to implement tougher speed limits – including on the Autobahn which famously does not have a speed limit in some places.

They want to see a speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour (km/h) on the Autobahn network, 30 km/h in towns and cities and 80 km/h on country roads.

There are also calls for car-free Sundays, a ban on domestic flights and an end to subsidies for plug-in hybrid vehicles. Supporters of the petition are also calling for more pop-up cycle paths and public transport to be be free of charge for three months.

“The measures contribute quickly, mostly with little effort – and effectively – to reduce energy dependency on Russia by reducing fuel consumption,” says the petition. 

The petition gathered more than 50,000 signatures before the Monday deadline so it will be reviewed by the Bundestag’s Petitions Committee.

Campaigner Tino Pfaff, who introduced the motion with mobility expert Katja Diehl, said the measures would help save 30 million tonnes of CO2. Converted to fuel, this would mean savings of 13.4 million tonnes, said Pfaff, referring to calculations by Greenpeace.

Pfaff said he didn’t think all of the changes would be introduced, but he hopes the petition will make German MPs debate and consider the issues. 

“I expect the debate to intensify and that the pressure on the government will increase,” he said. 

‘Symbolic policy’

Germany’s Green party, which is in a coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Free Democrats (FDP) has pushed for a 130km/h speed limit on the Autobahn.

But the FDP has stood firm on its rejection of a Tempolimit. Keeping Germany’s highways speed limit-free was even one of the party’s dealbreakers when entering into the coalition with the SPD and Greens last year.

Yet pressure has been growing for Germany to do more to cut ties as much as possible with Russian President Vladimir Putin by moving away from Russian gas.

Pfaff said the onus is now on the Greens in particular. “The Greens have a duty to stand up to the FDP. As an ecological party, they don’t have to defend liberal ideologies,” he said. 

Climate activist Luisa Neubauer, who also promoted the petition, said she she finds it “absurd” that a petition is needed. “It’s climate crisis, it’s war and we have to persuade the government with all our might by all means even to (impose) minimal measures like a speed limit,” she said.

But FDP transport policy spokesman Bernd Reuther told the Tagesspiegel that there would be be no change in the liberal party’s stance. “This symbolic policy does not help us and misses the actual goal,” he said. “Therefore, the FDP rejects these demands.”

