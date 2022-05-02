Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

Five ways Germany’s soaring inflation could affect your life

The cost of living has been sky-rocketing in Germany over the past few months - and experts believe this trend could be set to continue. But what impact could this have on your everyday life and future plans?

Published: 2 May 2022 17:09 CEST
Euro note in shape of house
A euro note shaped into a house. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/pixabay/moerschy | pixabay/moerschy

According to the latest figures released by the Hans Böckler Stiftung, inflation soared to an unbelievable 7.4 percent in Germany in April, outstripping all previous estimates and hitting a high not seen in four decades. The year before, it had been less than half that figure at 3.1 percent, and in 2020, it was a mere 0.5 percent.

So, aside from the fact that everything seems eye-wateringly expensive all of a sudden, what does this high inflation rate really mean for people’s livelihoods, debts and savings? Here are a few things you may notice. 

1. You have less spare cash 

This may seem like an obvious one, but inflation is all about the cost of living – and high inflation essentially means that everyday things are going to get a lot more expensive. To determine how much prices are going up, economists compile a massive hypothetical basket of goods that reflects the everyday goods and services that consumers have to pay for in their day-to-day lives. This could include the cost of transport like train tickets or renting a car, housing costs and bills, food and drink or consumer products like electronics, toiletries or clothes.

The average increase in prices in the basket is used to determine the rate of inflation – in other words, how much more an average person will have to spend to maintain the same standard of living or buy the same things. At the current rate of inflation, someone will generally be paying 7.4 percent more for the same goods and services in April 2022 as in April 2021. That means that a set of items that cost an average of €100 last year will now cost an average of €107.40. (If you want to get a sense of how much things could cost in five years at the current rate of inflation, this depressing calculator will help you do just that). Since you’re unlikely to earn €7.40 more for every €100 you earn, you end up becoming poorer in real terms over time. 

READ ALSO: The products getting more expensive and harder to find in Germany

Of course, inflation can impact people slightly differently depending on what items they buy more and less of. For example, a car driver will have to pay significantly more for fuel in 2022 than in 2021, but for public transport users, the cost of a train ticket has actually gone down slightly (and will go down even more in summer). Relying on fossil fuel energy sources exclusively for heating and electricity would have also made things a lot pricier this year, while people with heat pumps or eco-friendly electricity contracts should be much less affected. 

Despite the lifestyle differences that can impact how much more you’re spending, the bottom line is simple: most people will end up having less disposable income as a result of high inflation, with lower earners taking the hardest hit. 

2. You pay more for housing

As The Local has been reporting, an ever increasing number of tenants are signing up for what’s known as an Indexmiete, or index rent, which essentially means that rents rise each year in line with inflation. With the current soaring inflation rates, this means that a certain group of renters could see significant increases in their rent.

Others may notice their rental costs rising for a different reason once they get their annual utilities bill and are asked to pay any additional money they owe to the landlord. Since energy costs have risen at such an alarming rate this year, it’s likely that most estimates of bills based on last year’s prices will fall well short of what’s actually owed, which could lead to nasty shocks and a big adjustment of the ‘warm rent’ (rent and additional costs) for next year. 

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Why tenants in Germany could see bigger rent increases this year

“Anyone who does not increase their advance payment for ancillary costs will face high additional charges next year,” Rolf Buch, CEO of letting agent Vonovia, said in a recent interview with Focus. “For some tenants, this could amount to up to two months’ rent.”

Of course, home owners aren’t exempt from hefty bills – but they do get some consolation. High inflation has been linked to an increase in property places, partly because prices are rising in general and party because buying property is a way to avoid the value of savings getting eroded – which brings us to our next point…

3. Your savings aren’t worth as much

Germany is a nation of savers – and placing cash in a bank account is by far their favourite way to do it. At the end of 2020, Germans held a whopping €2.8 trillion in bank accounts, with much of the money they saved in lockdown year being stashed away at their bank. 

This may sound great on paper, but unfortunately, high inflation and rock-bottom interest rates tend to mean that the money in these accounts is actually losing value the longer it sits there. Think of it like putting a five euro note under your pillow for ten years. If nobody adds to that five euros, you’re not going to be able to buy as much with it when you take it out compared to when you put it under there. 

Woman withdraws cash

A woman withdraws cash from her bank account. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez

Essentially, inflation rates at 7.4 percent, you’d have to find a savings account that could give you at least 7.5 percent interest to stop you losing money. Sadly, interest rates are actually hovering below one percent on most ordinary savings accounts or bank accounts these days.

Unsurprisingly, this can make it increasingly hard to people to save for their old age and retirement – though it’s always an option to put your money in investments rather than savings accounts to try and get a better return. 

READ ALSO: How to protect your savings against inflation in Germany

4. … and nor are your debts 

On the flip side of seeing savings get eroded, people with debts will essentially see the amount they owe go down as well – especially if the interest rate they’re paying on their loan or mortgage is less than the rate inflation. 

Essentially, as buying power gets eroded, the debt is worth less over time – which is why even after 25 years of paying interest on a mortgage, you may only really be paying the equivalent of what you borrowed to start with, or even a bit less. 

It’s this that has made getting on the property ladder such an attractive prospect for people in Germany in recent months, since interest rates are low and inflation is high. However, this trend has sparked a wave of borrowing which some worry could became unsustainable if interest rates were to rise even a little bit. If this happens, Germany’s booming property market could prove to be a bubble. 

READ ALSO: German central bank could intervene over rising house prices

5. Travelling gets more expensive

If you have savings in another country or need to convert money to travel abroad, you have noticed that inflation isn’t good for exchange rates. In fact, inflation tends to devalue a currency by reducing its purchasing power over time. Of course, the high interest rates in Germany wouldn’t be solely responsible for this – you’ll need to look at the figure for the Eurozone as a whole.

Various foreign currencies lie on a table

Various foreign currencies lie on a table. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

Currently, the euro has sunk to a low against the British pound not seen since July 2016, and it continues to fall in value against the dollar. 

Of course, this is great news if you’re earning money in another currency that’s strong at the moment or if you have savings in that currency that you want to conver into euros. On the flip side, it’s not great news for travelling abroad or trying to converting euros into another currency. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ENERGY

Will German energy bills really come down in price soon?

As part of its energy relief measures, the German government is planning to end the Renewable Energy Act (EEG) levy from July. But will getting rid of the eco-friendly tax really have an impact on prices?

Published: 28 April 2022 13:16 CEST
Will German energy bills really come down in price soon?

The government has been throwing out energy relief measures left, right and centre in recent months. With costs soaring for consumers, the coalition of the SPD, Greens and FDP has been desperately seeking ways to limit the impact. 

Alongside pricey moves like a €300 energy allowance for taxpayers and a cut-price transport ticket for just €9 a month, the government is planning to end the Renewable Energy Act (EEG) levy on energy. 

The traffic-light coalition argues that this will help drive down people’s electricity and gas bills, providing much-needed relief from the current high prices. But is the tax cut just a drop in the ocean for people struggling to pay their bills?

Energy experts and consumer rights advocates believe it may be. Here’s what you need to know.

What is the Renewable Energy Act (EEG) levy?

The EEG levy is a green tax that has been used to fund investment in solar and wind power as part of the energy transition.

Until January 1st, 2022, it added 6.5 cents per kilowatt hour to people’s energy bills, but at the start of the year it was cut to 3.72 cents per kilowatt hour.

The aim was originally to phase out the EEG levy by the end of the year, but with the war in Ukraine sparking further price hikes, the government decided to bring this forward by six months.

The coalition now plans to slash the EEG levy to zero on July 1st and dig into its own coffers to help to fund renewable energies. This will be done via the Energy and Climate Fund and will cost the treasury around €6.6 billion in the second half of 2022. 

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What Germany’s relief package against rising prices means for you

Will the tax cut lead to a reduction in energy prices?

Under normal circumstances, the reduction of the EEG levy would lower the price of electricity if the entire tax cut were passed onto consumers, said energy expert Claudia Kemfert of the German Institute for Economic Research.

In this situation, a household of four using an average amount of energy could save up to €300 a year.

“However, electricity prices on the stock exchange have increased due to rising coal, gas and CO2 prices, so fossil fuels are making electricity expensive,” Kemfert explained.

READ ALSO: The key dates to know for Germany’s energy relief payouts

Though the EEG levy makes up a fair proportion of people’s bills, it’s just one component of energy costs – along with other taxes, grid fees and production costs. Above all, the cost of procuring fossil fuels has gone through the roof, and it’s largely these supply costs that are having an impact on prices.

The prices that electricity suppliers have to pay for the purchase of electricity have risen to unprecedented levels in recent weeks and continue to rise, said Kerstin Andreae, head of the German Association of Energy and Water Industries (BDEW).

“This will also have an impact on energy costs for household customers,” she explained. “The abolition of the EEG levy alone cannot cushion this.”

Are energy companies likely to profit from the tax cut?

This is another controversial issue. After the EEG levy was first reduced on January 1st, 2022, surveys of price comparison sites suggested that the tax cut wasn’t being passed on to consumers.

According to price comparison portal Verifox, electricity prices rose by 3.5 percent between December 2021 and January 2022, with households paying a record-breaking 35.15 cents per kilowatt hour of electricity. 

This is in spite of the cut in the EEG levy, which could have led to a three-percent reduction in cost for consumers.

“The electricity suppliers are not passing on the lower EEG levy to their customers because the purchase prices on the electricity exchange have multiplied,” said Verifox energy expert Thorsten Storck. “In addition, the fees for the electricity grids have risen by an average of four percent nationwide.” 

Check24 offices in Munich

Employees work at the Munich office of price comparison site Check24. Analyses of electricity prices in January suggest the first EEG cut was not passed on to consumers. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Matthias Balk

Economics expert Claudia Kemfert believes that electricity companies are likely to do a similar thing this time around, which would mean that prices will still rise – but that the hikes will be slightly less pronounced. 

“It is unlikely that the EEG surcharge will lead to falling electricity prices at present, because due to the war situation the prices for fossil energy sources are exploding and with them the price of electricity,” she said.

Storck agrees. “The abolition of the EEG levy only dampens the sharp rise in electricity prices this year,” he said.

READ ALSO: Who benefits the most – and least – from Germany’s energy relief measures?

What can the government do to reduce prices more?

So far, it appears there are plans to try and force companies to pass on savings from the tax cut to consumers from July 1st.

In a draft law on the relief measures, the coalition stipulates that the cut in the EEG levy shouldn’t be used to increase a supplier’s margins, i.e. the difference between their prices and costs, and it shouldn’t be directly used to offset costs.

However, the calculations for this could get a little messy, experts believe.

In the current situation, there are differing opinions on how to genuinely reduce the cost of energy for households.

Extinction Rebellion

Activists from Extinction Rebellion call for an end to fossil fuels. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

Many experts, including Kemfert, say that this can only be done with a rapid expansion of renewable energy rather than a continued reliance on fossil fuels.

Lobbyists from the German Taxpayers’ Association, meanwhile, believe further tax cuts are the answer.

“The fact that the EEG levy will soon no longer have to be paid is initially good news for electricity customers: in the second half of this year alone, a family of four will save around €90 euros on their electricity bill,” said Reiner Holznagel, President of the German Taxpayers’ Association.

“However, it is also true that the bottom line for citizens and businesses is no real relief, because the costs for the promotion of renewable energies still have to be paid. A real relief for taxpayers, on the other hand, would be a reduction in the electricity tax – without taking on new debt for the loss of tax revenue.”

SHOW COMMENTS