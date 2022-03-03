For members
UKRAINE
How Russian sanctions could affect travel to and from Germany
In retaliation for EU sanctions, Russia has closed its airspace to German aircraft - and that of other European nations. Here's how it could affect travellers heading east from Germany.
Published: 3 March 2022 14:26 CET
A sign announces a cancelled flight at Munich Airport. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Andreas Gebert
TRAVEL NEWS
EXPLAINED: What you need to know about Germany’s latest travel rules
Germany has relaxed some of its travel rules, including wiping countries off its 'high risk' list. Here's what it means for you.
Published: 3 March 2022 13:06 CET
