UKRAINE

How Russian sanctions could affect travel to and from Germany

In retaliation for EU sanctions, Russia has closed its airspace to German aircraft - and that of other European nations. Here's how it could affect travellers heading east from Germany.

Published: 3 March 2022 14:26 CET
Munich airport
A sign announces a cancelled flight at Munich Airport. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Andreas Gebert

What’s going on?

In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, much of the western world hit back with a raft of sanctions aimed at Russian banks, oligarchs and businesses. On Sunday, Germany joined a rapidly growing list of nations, including Finland, Estonia, Portugal, France, Italy and Norway, that had shut its airspace to Russian planes.

Since then, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has announced that the entire bloc will be closed to Russian aircraft. With Canada and the US also introducing airspace bans, Russian airlines now have very few options when flying west. 

Outraged at the new sanctions, Russia has retaliated by closing its airspace to flights from EU countries like Germany. At the same time, flights are bypassing Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova for safety reasons. 

How will this affect air travellers? 

With Ukraine, Belarus, Russa and Moldova all off-limits, the change is likely to have an impact on customers flying east of Poland – particularly if they are heading to far-eastern countries like China, Japan or South Korea. 

Of course, it also means that there will be no more direct flights from Germany to Russia, and the same is the case for Belarus. 

If you are thinking of travelling to either of these countries, it’s still possible via an EU third-country – though it will take much longer than it ordinarily would.

For example, flying to Moscow now generally involves travelling with a Turkish airline and incorporating a stopover in Istanbul. Flying to Minsk, meanwhile, could require both a transfer in Istanbul and a transfer in Moscow, which may put the flight-time up to around 20 hours. 

You should also be aware that the Foreign Ministry has issued a travel warning to both countries. That means that non-essential travel is not recommended and you may not be eligible for a travel insurance payout if bookings are cancelled or postponed. 

Germany’s Lufthansa is no longer flying to – or through – either country and has confirmed that some of the routes that previously went through Russia will now be diverted.

“Lufthansa continues to fly to Japan, Korea and mainland China,” a spokesperson for the airline told The Local. “Routing was changed so that Russian airspace can be bypassed. As a result, the flight times are somewhat longer.”

It appears that many of these flights will now be redirected through Turkey to the south of Russia. 

This could also affect people travelling to Australia, since many flights from Germany involve a stopover in China.  

According to Emirates, the largest airline of the United Arab Emirates, some of their flights from Germany will also bypass parts of Russia as well as the whole of Ukraine. 

Flights to southeast Asia that previously involved a transfer in Russia are also likely to be cancelled or rebooked. Equally, some flights returning from Asia to Europe could be problematic as many of these involve stopovers in Russian airports. 

Who should I contact for updated flight information?

If you’d like to get updated information on your flight, your first port of call should be the customer services department of the airline you’re flying with. 

For flights booked as part of a package deal, get in touch with your travel agent for more information. 

What happens if my flight gets cancelled? 

Normally if your flight is cancelled, you’ll get up to seven days’ notice of the cancellation and the chance to either rebook or ask for a refund on your flight. If you’re only informed of the cancellation at the airport on the day of travel, you should also receive compensation and a meal allowance from the airline or travel company.

Unfortunately, EU regulation that allows customers to claim up to €600 in compensation for cancelled flights wouldn’t be valid in most cases related to the Ukraine crisis. That’s because the regulation includes a carve-out for “exceptional circumstances” such as war and unrest.

Is it safe to fly at the moment?

The general consensus is that it is. As mentioned above, global airlines are making a concerted effort to bypass Ukraine, Belarus and nearby Moldova in their flight routes, and Russia has recently become off-limits to EU aircraft in any case. 

Speaking to Focus Online on Wednesday, travel safety expert Michael Trinkwalder explained that there was no particular risk to passenger airlines at present.

“It is understandable if many passengers are feeling uneasy due to the events in Ukraine,” he said. Nevertheless, it’s “extremely unlikely” at the moment that a passenger plane would be accidentally shot down in or near Ukraine, especially as these aircraft will be avoiding this area entirely. 

Lufthansa flight

A Lufthansa flight lands in the fog at Frankfurt Airport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Boris Roessler

Can I cancel my flight if I’m concerned about travelling?

You certainly can, but you may not be entitled to a full refund unless those terms had been agreed with the airline or travel agent beforehand. 

In most cases, if you cancel a booking, the airline will deduct a certain amount from your refund as compensation, minus taxes and fees. This is partially to deter people from cancelling at short notice when they may not be able to fill the seat.

The situation is slightly different for people who can no longer travel to a country due to restrictions. For instance, if the country you’re supposed to be flying to suddenly bans people of your nationality from entering the country, you should be entitled to cancel free of charge. 

Will flights become more expensive?

Unfortunately, they may well do. Travel expert Trinkwalder believes that the severe restrictions in international flights due to the Ukraine crisis are likely to lead to cost increases for people flying beyond eastern Europe.

Focus Online reports that several flight operators are currently working on a “paraffin surcharge” which could make up for the additional fuel costs incurred when taking longer routes around countries like Russia and Ukraine. 

For people who’ve already booked their flights, however, there is some good news: according to legal experts, price increases for tickets that have already been booked are pretty much impossible, even if the flight route has changed. 

TRAVEL NEWS

EXPLAINED: What you need to know about Germany’s latest travel rules

Germany has relaxed some of its travel rules, including wiping countries off its 'high risk' list. Here's what it means for you.

Published: 3 March 2022 13:06 CET
What’s happening?

On Thursday March 3rd, Germany changed its Covid travel regulations and wiped all countries from its high risk list. 

Around 60 countries – including Austria, France, Greece, Switzerland and the Netherlands – have been taken off the Robert Koch Institute’s high risk list.

The RKI said the change was happening due to the Omicron variant being shown to cause less severe illness than previous Covid variants. 

“Therefore, as of Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 at 0:00am, no states/regions will be considered as high-risk areas with the Third Amendment to the Coronavirus Entry Regulation coming into force,” said the RKI. 

In future, countries will be classed as high risk in regions “where there is a high incidence in terms of the spread of variants with higher virulence, compared to the Omicron variant”.

Meanwhile, a Health Ministry spokesman told The Local that the “designation of countries as virus variant areas will continue to be reserved for those areas where a new variant with very particular threatening characteristics emerges (e.g. if vaccination is not effective)”.

What does that mean?

The move significantly relaxes rules for travelling. 

When coming from a high risk region, unvaccinated travellers arriving in Germany have to quarantine for up to 10 days. They can take a Covid test five days into the quarantine at the earliest. If it is negative they can end the quarantine. 

With no countries on the list anymore, unvaccinated people will not have to quarantine.

It also means that anyone people do not need to fill in the online digital register before departure. That only applies when people have been in a high risk or virus variant country.

This also means that the Covid travel warnings have been lifted. A travel warning for non-essential, tourist travel applies in principle to countries classified by the government as high-risk areas or virus variant areas.

Do I still need to take a Covid-19 test before travel?

Yes – if you are over the age of 12 and are unvaccinated you will need to take a Covid-19 test. Everyone coming to Germany has to show proof of their Covid status (vaccination, recovery or a test) before boarding a plane, or carry proof if they are arriving by road. This is known as the 3G rule in Germany. 

Previously people had to provide proof of their Covid status from the age of six. Now it applies to people over 12. 

Airlines often ask for customers to upload their proof during online check-in, or you may be asked to show proof while checking in at the airport or before you board. 

As a rule, Germany says that Covid‑19 test results (antigen or PCR tests) must not be more than 48 hours old at the time of the (planned) entry into Germany.

“However, if entering Germany with a carrier (e.g. an airline), PCR tests may be taken a maximum of 48 hours before the (scheduled) start of the journey (e.g. departure time),” says the Foreign Office.

“But antigen tests must not be taken more than 48 hours before the (scheduled) time of arrival in Germany even if travellers are being transported by a carrier.”

Note that travellers who are transferring at an airport in Germany also have to show proof of their Covid-19 status. 

“This applies both to non-Schengen transit from or to third countries outside the EU and to transit from or to Schengen states,” says the Foreign Office. 

Has anything else changed?

Yes. if a country is placed on the high-risk list by Germany, families should be aware of some changes. 

Children aged 6-12 will be able to take a Covid test immediately after returning from any future high-risk area so they can avoid having to quarantine (if their test is negative).

Previously, all unvaccinated people over the age of six had to quarantine for up to 10 days, with the option to test for an early release on the fifth day of quarantine.

Children under the age of six will be exempted from the testing requirement, and will be automatically released from quarantine after five days. 

When are the rules in place until?

According to the German Health Ministry, the regulation “will expire at the end of March 19th 2022”. That’s in line with Germany’s plans to phase out Covid restrictions by March 20th except some basic measures like face masks. 

A sign at Berlin airport.

A sign at Berlin airport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Monika Skolimowska

Can anyone enter Germany right now?

There are still some strict rules on that front. Generally, you can enter Germany from other countries in the EU even if you are unvaccinated (but you still have to take a test before travel as detailed above).

For the vast majority of non-EU countries, you have to be fully vaccinated (with an EMA-approved vaccine) to enter Germany – unvaccinated people are not allowed to enter unless they have an essential reason.

The ban on entry does not apply to German citizens or members of their immediate family and to citizens of EU and associated states and members of their immediate family. 

German authorities do, however, allow unrestricted entry for people coming from ‘safe list’ countries, which include (as of March 3rd 2022), Hong Kong, New Zealand, South Korea and Taiwan.

Do I need an EU digital vaccine pass in Germany?

Unlike some other countries – including France, Italy and Switzerland where tourists can apply for the respective country’s version of the EU digital vaccine pass – the German government has so far only allowed people who are based in Germany to transfer their vaccination pass into a digital version with QR code. 

So technically you have to live, work or study in Germany to get the certificate. 

Germany still has some strict Covid rules in place (although they are being relaxed this month), meaning access to most public places (like restaurants and non-essential shops) is only allowed if you present proof of your Covid status. 

When travelling on public transport the 3G rule is in place – travel is limited to the fully vaccinated, recovered or people who have taken a Covid test.

Foreign vaccination certificates are accepted in Germany. Some visitors have been able to get the pass, but it’s fairly inconsistent. 

Anecdotally, we’ve heard that some pharmacies at German airports are charging a fee for visitors to get the EU vaccination certificate. We’ve contacted the Health Ministry again to find out if there are any updates on this and will let you know. 

Can tourists and visitors to Germany get the EU digital vaccine pass?

Visiting Germany: Is it possible to get the EU digital vaccine pass?

