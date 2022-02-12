Read news from:
Germany calls for citizens in Ukraine to leave

Germany on Saturday advised German citizens without an "imperative" reason to stay in Ukraine to leave, saying a "military conflict cannot be excluded" after Washington warned a Russian invasion could begin "any day".

Published: 12 February 2022 15:43 CET
Protestors in Kiev hold signs saying "Ukraine will resist!". Photo: Sergei Supinsky/AFP

“Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have again shot up in the last few days due to the massive movements of Russian military units near the Ukrainian border,” the German foreign ministry said.

“If you are currently in Ukraine, make sure that your presence is imperative. If that is not the case, please leave the country for the time being”.

Germany also said it was reducing its diplomatic representation in Ukraine. “We will keep our embassy open in Kyiv but reduce diplomatic staff,” said Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a visit to Egypt.

Belgium and the Netherlands joined Germany in becoming the latest Western countries to advise their citizens to leave Ukraine. Russia also announced that it had withdrawn some diplomatic staff fearing “provocations” from the West or Kyiv.

The US embassy in Kyiv on Saturday ordered the evacuation of non-emergency staff.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin was due to talk to US President Joe Biden and France’s Emmanuel Macron by telephone later on Saturday.

Germany’s Scholz supports Ukraine amid Russian invasion fears

Olaf Scholz firmly backed Ukraine by underlining the "inviolability of borders" in his first New Year's speech as German chancellor on Friday, amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion.

Published: 31 December 2021 12:11 CET
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz poses for photographs during the recording of his New Year's speech at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz poses for photographs during the recording of his New Year's speech at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany on December 30th, 2021. Kay Nietfeld / POOL / AFP

The clear warning to Russia marks a rare message for a New Year’s speech typically dedicated to domestic issues.

“With a view on Ukraine, there are currently new challenges here. The inviolability of borders is a valuable asset — and non-negotiable,” Scholz said.

Tensions have risen sharply in recent weeks over former Soviet territory Ukraine, with some 100,000 Russian troops massed near the border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin seized the Crimean peninsula from Kiev in 2014 and is accused of fomenting a pro-Russian separatist war that erupted that year in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow describes the menacing troop presence as protection against an encroaching West, particularly NATO, although Ukraine has not been offered membership in the military alliance.

A telephone call between US President Joe Biden and Putin is planned for early January, with the aim of seeking diplomatic solutions to the soaring tensions over Ukraine.

In his speech, Scholz described transatlantic cooperation as “indispensable” for European security.

But he also called for greater international cooperation and for a “sovereign and strong Europe” capable of standing up for itself.

With Germany taking over the presidency of the G7 from January 1st, Scholz said he will strive to make the group of wealthy nations “a pioneer for climate-neutral economies and a just world”.

