German Foreign Office advises against travel to Russia

On Sunday evening, the German Foreign Office updated its travel information to advise against travel to the Russian federation and has warned against staying in the south of the country and in the border area with Ukraine.
In response to the Russian attack on Ukraine, Germany has also closed its airspace to Russian aircraft. The ban has been in effect since Sunday afternoon for flights to Germany and air traffic between Russia and European countries is restricted, due to bilateral airspace closures and suspension of flight operations by airlines. Inside Russia, the use of non-Russian credit cards is currently only possible to a limited extent.
Travel warning also for Belarus
A travel warning is also in place for Belarus, as Russian troops had previously advanced from Belarus towards the capital Kiev. According to the German Foreign Office, the border crossings to Ukraine have been closed, as has the Kuznica-Bruzgi border crossing between Belarus and Poland and further closures could follow. Additional control measures at the border crossings with Lithuania, Poland and Latvia have also been announced.
