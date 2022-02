What happens for traveling from Germany to the UK?

All passengers have to fill in the Passenger Locator Form before boarding transport to the UK. If possible, fill it out one or two days in advance of your trip rather than at the airport. Recently, some travellers have reported glitches and crashes with the form.

Vaccinated travellers – from 4am on Friday, February 11th fully vaccinated travellers no longer need to complete any Covid testing in order to enter the UK. A booster shot is not required in order to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’.

However, unvaccinated travellers going to the UK from Germany need to show a pre-departure negative Covid test, and must also book and pay for an additional test to be completed on or before Day 2 of their stay in the UK. The test must be purchased before departure, and applies even if you are staying in the UK for less than two days.

READ ALSO: UK ends Covid test restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers

Other things to be aware of:

The UK border officers will recognise proof of vaccination provided by Germany’s EU Covid Certificate.

For the UK “fully vaccinated” means 14 days after your final dose of a EMA/FDA or Swiss approved vaccine (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson).

After a period of confusion, the UK government says that it will accept mixed doses administered in the EU (eg one dose of AstraZeneca and one of Pfizer).

However people who have only had a single dose after previously recovering from Covid – which is standard practice in Germany and many other European countries – are not accepted as vaccinated by the UK.

READ ALSO:

You can find more information on UK travel rules HERE. Click the following links to read more about travelling to England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

What about travel from the UK to Germany?

The travel rules for people coming from the UK into Germany remain unchanged.

Fully vaccinated or recovered people coming from the UK to Germany need to upload proof of their vaccination to the online digital register.

Unvaccinated people travelling from most non-EU countries like the UK can only enter Germany if they can prove they have an urgent need to do so.

There are some exceptions, such as for German citizens or residents and members of their immediate family.

If you fall into one of these categories you are allowed to enter the country even if unvaccinated – but will need to complete a quarantine that can last up to 10 days because the UK is classed as a ‘high risk’ country.

This period can be ended earlier for those who can present a negative Covid test taken at the earliest five days into the quarantine.

People travelling into Germany from anywhere in the world will need to show proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative Covid test before being allowed entry. That means if you can’t prove you are vaccinated or recovered you will need to have a negative Covid-19 test result handy.

The airline carrier will usually check this, and spot checks around borders may be carried out on drivers.

READ ALSO: The new rules for entering Germany with an EU pass

Other things to be aware of:

Germany recently changed the length of time that people have ‘recovery status’: it is now three months after a Covid-19 infection, not six.

This occurred around the same time that the government made some changes to the way it views the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Read our latest on the changes for more details:

What people who’ve had the J&J jab need to know for travel to Germany

There’s also been a big change recently surrounding the rules for children. Now everyone over the age of six has to carry proof of their Covid-19 status when entering Germany (whether that’s vaccination, recovery or a Covid-19 test).

Previously, this applied to everyone aged 12 and over.

Furthermore, people under the age of six can also finish the quarantine after five days without a test.

EXPLAINED: The Covid travel rules for children

Note that all travellers coming from a risk country need to fill in the online form before travel from the UK to Germany.

Keep up to date with Germany’s risk countries by checking the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) list, which is updated regularly.

There are some exceptions to having to fill out the entry form, testing and quarantine. This German government page has detailed information on the exemptions in English.

READ ALSO: What you should know about travel to Germany during the Omicron wave