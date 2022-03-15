Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Travel in Europe: UK to scrap all Covid travel rules

The UK is set to scrap all Covid-19 travel restrictions in what the government described as a "landmark moment".

Published: 15 March 2022 11:23 CET
A UK border sign welcomes passengers at Heathrow airport.
A UK border sign welcomes passengers at Heathrow airport. Covid travel restrictions are to be scrapped from March 18. (Photo by Ben FATHERS / AFP)

Testing is no longer required for vaccinated travellers, but the UK government has announced that it will scrap all Covid-19 travel rules on Friday, March 18th.

“As one of the first major economies to remove all its remaining Covid-19 travel restrictions, this is a landmark moment for passengers and the travel and aviation sector,” said the Government in a press release. 

From 4am on March 18th:

  • Passengers going to the UK will no longer be required to fill out a Passenger Locator Form before travel;
  • Passengers who are not vaccinated will not be required to take a pre-departure Covid test, or a Day 2 test following arrival. Fully vaccinated travellers are already exempt from having to do this;
  • Hotel quarantine for travellers coming from ‘red list’ countries, of which there are currently none, will also be scrapped by the end of the month. 

“We will continue monitoring and tracking potential new variants, and keep a reserve of measures which can be rapidly deployed if needed to keep us safe,” said UK Health Minister Sajid Javid. 

The UK has lifted all Covid-related rules including mask rules and mandatory self-isolation if you test positive for Covid.

Some European countries still have Covid restrictions in place for unvaccinated people coming from the UK. 

Until March 18th

Until the new rules come into effect, all travellers are required to fill out a passenger locator form. 

Unvaccinated travellers are also required to take pre-departure test and a test on or before Day 2 following their arrival. 

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

The UK border officers will recognise proof of vaccination provided with an EU Covid Certificate.

For the UK “fully vaccinated” means 14 days after your final dose of a EMA/FDA or Swiss approved vaccine (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson). 

After a period of confusion, the UK government says that it will accept mixed doses administered in the EU (eg one dose of AstraZeneca and one of Pfizer).

However people who have only had a single dose after previously recovering from Covid – which is standard practice in some European countries – are not accepted as vaccinated by the UK.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

STRIKES

Passengers face more travel chaos in German airport security staff strikes

Strikes at some German airports were continuing for the second day in a row on Tuesday, resulting in travel misery for air passengers.

Published: 15 March 2022 13:15 CET
Passengers face more travel chaos in German airport security staff strikes

Air travellers were warned to expect delays and cancellations after trade union Verdi called on its security staff members to take part in a day of strike action in five airports in a dispute over pay and conditions. 

The two largest German airports – Frankfurt and Munich – are affected – as well as Hamburg, Stuttgart and Karlsruhe-Baden-Baden.

A statement on Munich airport’s website said: “Munich Airport is affected by a strike by security staff on March 15th until midnight. This may have an impact on flight operations. Passengers are asked to check the status of their flights and contact their airline if necessary.”

Long queues at security control for Hamburg airport on Tuesday.

Long queues at security control for Hamburg airport on Tuesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bodo Marks

Meanwhile, Frankfurt airport said it strongly advised all passengers “to avoid coming to the airport”.

Management said that transfer passengers for connecting flights “will still largely be possible” but said they should expect delays too.

It comes after strikes hit six German airports on Monday.

According to industry sources, tens of thousands of travellers were unable to fly due to the action affecting passenger, staff and cargo controls. Berlin, Düsseldorf, Cologne-Bonn, Hanover, Hamburg, Leipzig/Halle and Bremen were affected. As a result, there were also cancellations at other airports.

READ ALSO: German airport passengers face disruption due to security staff strikes

The so-called ‘warning strikes’ are part of a collective bargaining dispute between Verdi and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS). The union is negotiating with the employers’ association on wage increases for 25,000 security staff nationwide, among other issues.

But three rounds of negotiations have so far failed. Both sides plan to meet again on March 16th and 17th in Berlin.

In Hamburg on Tuesday the strikes fall in the middle of the spring holidays. The airport company, like other operators, recommended travellers check the status of their flight before trying to fly.

According to a spokeswoman, Stuttgart airport was also preparing for significant disruptions. 

Meanwhile, Karlsruhe-Baden-Baden airport is trying to at least maintain emergency operations, a spokesperson said. However, delays are to be expected.

SHOW COMMENTS