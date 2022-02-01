EXPLAINED: The new rules for entering Germany with an EU Covid pass

German authorities have followed the EU’s recommendations to Member States, meaning that the travel rules regarding Covid-19 certificates and the required vaccinations have changed.

From February 1st, if you were fully vaccinated more than 270 days ago (about nine months), you will need to show you’ve had a Covid booster shot to be able to visit Germany while using the EU digital vaccination pass.

After this period, people without a booster shot will be treated as unvaccinated when crossing EU borders.

Instead, they should be asked for a recent negative test and may even have to quarantine for a short period when travelling across borders in the EU.

“This reflects the declining protection of the vaccine and underlines the importance of a booster,” said EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.

The EU decided on nine months to allow people to get a booster shot within six months after their last jab, with a three month grace period.

In Germany, authorities recommend that people get their booster jab three months after they were fully vaccinated.

A German Health Ministry spokesperson confirmed to The Local that the EU Council had “established a recognition period of 270 days for the EU digital vaccination certificate for travel purposes”.

“This regulation will apply from February 1st 2022. As a regulation, it is directly applicable EU law and therefore does not require transposition into national law.”

The spokesperson said there is no time limit on the validity of the booster jab.

“For entry into Germany – and other EU member states – EU digital Covid vaccination certificates are therefore valid for 270 days after completion of the first vaccination series (basic immunisation), and indefinitely in the case of booster vaccination,” said the spokesperson.

“The check-apps will be adapted accordingly so that it is recognisable in travel whether someone is considered fully vaccinated according to EU requirements.”

“The new rules for travel within the EU harmonise the different rules in the Member States,” said the EU Commission. However, the rules on how long basic immunisation is valid in EU countries – for example for visits to restaurants or events – can still differ from place to place.

Do these rules apply to all vaccinated arrivals to Germany?

Apparently not. There is no indication that people arriving in Germany with a foreign vaccination certificate (for example, with a CDC card from the US, or a digital vaccine certificate from India or the UK) have to get a booster shot within nine months to be allowed into Germany.

The Local asked the Health Ministry directly if this was the case. They did not answer our question, but we’ll chase it up.

Unvaccinated people from non-EU countries are generally not allowed to enter Germany unless they are from a so-called ‘safe country’ or they have an exceptional reason to come to Germany.

