What we know so far about Germany’s new 2G-plus rules for restaurants

Germany announced new rules that mean vaccinated people will only be able to enter restaurants, and bars with either a negative Covid test, or proof of a booster shot. What does it mean in practice across states? We looked into what we know so far - and what's still not clear.
Member comments
Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and getting the same results. How many times and how often are you going to inject this vaccine into your body? To stay safe? Are you sure you’re safe? At some point, people have to stop being mindless sheep.
I dont think many people will be bothered until boister 5 or 6. I would love to know how many jabs governments have promised to buy from these for profit organisations.
You may be right. I think the breaking point will be when the all-knowing has decided it has to be mandatory 3 times per year for kids to go to school, and you see young kids having side effects and mothers starting to raise hell. Then and maybe then, people wake up. But hey, to each their own.
How utterly confusing and completely pointless.
Prediction.
In a few months. 2 jabs and recovered will be banned like the unvaxxed. Jabbed and one booster will enter with a test. Jabbed and 2 boosters may enter without test. And each quarter the groups will move along. So we can all be. You know. Safe.
This 2G plus just seems so stupid. I’m still waiting to see a headline asking how to solve the unvaxxed question.