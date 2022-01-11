What we know so far about Germany’s new 2G-plus rules for restaurants

What’s happened?

Last Friday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Germany’s 16 state leaders decided to toughen up restrictions for the hospitality industry. In their agreement, the government and states said: “In the hospitality sector (restaurants, cafés, bars and pubs, etc.), the 2G-plus rule will be introduced nationwide.”

The 2G-plus rule means that vaccinated people, and people who’ve recovered from Covid, can enter a restaurant, cafe or bar with a recent negative Covid-19 test (usually no more than 24 hours old). People who have been vaccinated and have received a booster jab can enter the facility without a test.

“Only vaccinated and recovered persons with an up-to-date test, or with a booster vaccination (from the day of the booster vaccination) should have access,” said the government.

The aim is to make public places safer and encourage people to get their booster jab.

What does it actually mean in practice?

When you go to visit a restaurant or other catering facility in Germany in the future, you will be asked to prove that you have been vaccinated and boosted, or have been vaccinated/recovered and have a recent negative Covid-19 test.

In reality that means staff will have to take a closer look at your documents, like a test certificate or the EU digital vaccination pass before you can get through the door.

Unvaccinated people are excluded from entering at all, as was the case under the previous 2G rules.

Where does 2G-plus not apply?

In general the 2G-plus rule isn’t in place for shopping or on public transport. The 2G rule (entry for vaccinated and recovered people only) is in place for non-essential shops, and the 3G rule (entry for vaccinated, recovered people, and for unvaccinated people with a recent negative test) applies to public transport.

A person walks past a pub in Mainz with 2G-plus rules. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Arne Dedert

What about leisure or cultural facilities and events?

The 2G-plus rule is being extended to events and some culture/leisure facilities depending on the individual business or the state.

For instance in Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, 2G-plus also applies to many cultural events or sports. So check before you visit a museum or attend an event in case it’s 2G-plus.

It is also in force across Germany in clubs but they are currently closed.

When will this happen, and will it be across the board?

As is often the case in Germany, it depends on the state. That’s because the 16 federal states are tasked with bringing in the legislation, so there may be some regional differences.

German news site Focus Online reports that by January 25th, 2G-plus will have to apply to the hospitality industry nationwide. Most federal states seem to be bringing it in this week. North Rhine-Westphalia’s 2G-plus restrictions come into force on January 13th.

Others – like Bavaria – are unsure if they want to have 2G-plus in restaurants at all at the moment.

Bavarian authorities say they already have tighter rules than other states (for instance bars are closed there), so they may not need 2G-plus in restaurants.

Saxony-Anhalt has rejected the 2G-plus rule for now and will stick with 2G.

Keep an eye on updates from your local authority.

What counts as being vaccinated and boosted?

Here’s where it all gets a bit tricky, but this is what we have gathered so far.

Vaccinated and recovered people are generally divided into two groups under the 2G-plus rule. There are the people who have received a “(simple) basic immunisation,” and those who have a “complete basic immunisation with booster.”

All vaccinated people who have a third jab or booster vaccine (shown as status 3/3 in the CovPass or CoronaWarn app) are exempt from the obligation to test for 2G-plus.

A pro-vaccine demonstrator holds a sign that says vaccination equals solidarity in Griefswald. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Sauer

Germany recommends that people get a booster jab three months after basic immunisation to boost immune defence. When you visit a public place, you are usually asked for photo ID along with the vaccination certificate.

TIP: Carry your paper vaccination proof as well as the digital one which might make it easier for venue operators to check.

What if I’ve had the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine and an mRNA jab? Am I boosted?

According to the German government’s advice on booster vaccines, people vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (also known as Janssen) vaccine should get a “second vaccine dose (mRNA) from four weeks after the first vaccine dose to optimise the first vaccination.” That is then counted as an optimised basic immunisation, but not a booster.

The government then recommends a “booster vaccination (mRNA) after a further three months.”

We’ve contacted the German Health Ministry for clarity on what exactly this means for 2G-plus, but it appears that people who’ve had J&J will not count as being boosted if they’ve had only two doses.

So they will have to show a negative test to access restaurants, cafes and bars in the future if they haven’t had the third shot. This hasn’t been widely publicised so may catch a few people out. There are an estimated 3.5 million people vaccinated with J&J in Germany.

What if I’ve had a Covid infection after a vaccination?

There is more confusion over what happens if someone has had a jab, and then got Covid after.

Germany’s Standing Commission on Vaccination (STIKO) has not issued a specific recommendation on this, according to Focus Online.

In Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Berlin, Hesse, Saarland and Thuringia, those affected must provide proof of a test for 2G-plus according to the current regulations. However, it is possible that this will change after STIKO issues a recommendation.

In general, Germany recommends that people who contract Covid after the first or second vaccine dose, get a booster jab three months after the infection.

TIP: Check with your GP if you have any questions about vaccines after getting a Covid infection, or if you have any underlying conditions that may affect your immune system.

Here’s an overview of some different combinations:

First vaccination + second vaccination + booster vaccination = fully immunised/boosted, with 2G-plus you don’t need a test.

First vaccination with J&J + second vaccination + booster = fully immunised/boosted, no test needed for 2G-plus

Covid recovery + vaccination + booster vaccination = fully immunised/boosted, no test needed with 2G-plus.

First vaccination + second vaccination + recovery = this is still a bit unclear. Test may be needed under 2G-plus rules, check with the local authority rules.

First vaccination + recovery + vaccination = test may be needed under 2G-plus rules, check with the local authority.

First vaccination with J&J + second vaccination = it appears this is classed as basic immunisation so a test will be mandatory with 2G-plus.

TIP: People who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons are usually exempt from having to show vaccination and recovery certificates. However, for them, at least with 2G-plus, testing is compulsory and the corresponding medical certificate showing their exemption must be presented.

What happens if I’ve had the second vaccination recently?

People who’ve just been double vaccinated will likely need an additional test. The second vaccination is considered basic immunisation.

There is an exception in Bremen. The state has introduced a special 3-month rule. If the second vaccination or vaccination after recovery from Covid was given less than three months ago, those affected are exempt from the test obligation under 2G-plus.

What about children?

This is up to the states to decide and the rules vary.

In general 2G-plus will not apply to younger people, because STIKO does not have a general recommendation for a booster vaccine for children and young people.

As young people are tested regularly at school, it is usually sufficient to present the school ID card (sometimes with proof of vaccination) at 2G-plus/2G facilities.

For children under five in Germany there is no currently Covid vaccine recommendation.

Will there be any pushback on this?

Yes, in general a small minority of the German population protests regularly against all Covid restrictions.

On Monday about 188,000 anti Covid measures demonstrators marched through several German cities, with some clashing with police.

In total there were more than 1,000 demonstrations throughout the country, including in Lübeck, Cottbus, Rostock and Magdeburg.