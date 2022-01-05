EXPLAINED: When should I get my booster in Germany if I’ve just had Covid?

The Local ([email protected])

Covid-19Covid-19 vaccines

Share this article
A syringe and a vial of Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer/Biontech seen up close
Does a Covid-19 infection mean you should delay your booster shot - and if so by how much? Photo: DPA/Picture Alliance
The Local ([email protected])


Widespread medical advice, including in Germany, recommends that you still get boosted after recovering from Covid — but after a delay.

Although so-called “breakthrough” COVID-19 infections, where a fully vaccinated person still catches the virus, are much rarer than infections in unvaccinated people, they still occur.

Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech, the German company which developed the Pfizer vaccine, has warned that even three shots of its vaccine are not enough to completely prevent symptomatic infections with the new Omicron variant.

But that doesn’t mean a booster won’t help, and German health authorities recommend that people who have recovered from Covid still get a third shot.

READ MORE: Working in Germany: The 10 rules you need to know if you fall ill

Two doses already reduce hospitalisation from Omicron cases by around 70 percent, with boosters only adding to that protection.

Germany’s Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) now advises that fully vaccinated people who recover from COVID-19 wait three months before getting a booster shot.

Individual doctors may, however, decide to administer a booster as early as four weeks after COVID-19 symptoms resolve.

This discretion is designed to allow doctors to take into account the unique circumstances of individual patients, such as those who are immunocompromised.

EXPLAINED: What are the current Covid rules in Germany around quarantine?

The three-month recommendation is considerably longer than some other jurisdictions, with the UK advising those who have recovered from COVID-19 to wait 28 days before getting a booster dose.

In the meantime, BioNTech has confirmed it is working on an Omicron-specific vaccine dose that should be ready in March, with German health experts advising that a fourth dose may soon become necessary.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Top virologist signals support for shortening quarantine in Germany

Top virologist signals support for shortening quarantine in Germany

German state vaccination centres roll out booster jabs for teenagers

German state vaccination centres roll out booster jabs for teenagers

Covid cases halt Canaries cruise for hundreds of German holidaymakers

Covid cases halt Canaries cruise for hundreds of German holidaymakers

Germany sees spike in Covid infections after New Year

Germany sees spike in Covid infections after New Year

German schools start up again as Omicron cases rise

German politicians float shorter quarantine times for Omicron wave

Germany hopes for emergency approval of Covid-19 tablet in January

FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: How Germany removing the UK from virus variant list affects you