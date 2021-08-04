How Germany’s new travel rules to fight the fourth Covid wave may affect your holiday plans

How exactly have the entry rules changed?

If you’re planning on visiting Germany, or heading on holiday and returning, you’ll need to be aware of the documents you need to enter the country.

At the start of this month Germany changed its testing obligation rule. It means that everyone entering the country – regardless of where they are coming from or how they’re travelling – has to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test, proof of full vaccination or proof of recovery from Covid-19 within the last six months.

Before this point, the rule applied to everyone travelling by air. Now if you’re travelling by car, train or boat you should prepare for random checks around border areas.

One important change in the testing rule is that it applies to people over the age of 12. That means those under 12 do not need to provide a negative test, or a vaccination or recovery certificate. Previously, everyone over six had to be tested.

There are exceptions for short trips and commuters.

What type of tests are acceptable?

Both rapid antigen tests that meet the quality requirements (swab has to be taken within 48 hours before time of entry to Germany) and PCR tests (maximum 72 hours old at entry) are acceptable.

The antigen test must meet ≥80 percent sensitivity and ≥97 percent specificity to qualify for entry into Germany. If you’re unsure whether your test provider meets these standards, you can often find the information on the provider’s website or call them up.

If you’re coming from a virus variant area, the antigen tests must be taken within 24 hours of arriving in Germany.

Although vaccinated and people who’ve recovered from Covid can show proof of that instead of a negative test when travelling from most countries into Germany, if it’s a virus variant area everyone has to show a negative test – even if you’ve been vaccinated or have had Covid within the last six months.

Who pays for the tests?

Although antigen tests are generally free in Germany, if you’ve travelled abroad and have to get a test to get back into Germany, you pay for it yourself.

In the new regulations, the German government estimates the cost of an antigen test at a “single- to small-double-digit amount” for travellers abroad. PCR tests are significantly more expensive.

The government says it could cost more than €100 for travellers to have this test done abroad.

What should I know about the documents I have to show?

According to the German government, unvaccinated people over 12 have to show that they have tested negatively for a Covid-19 infection with a certificate in German, English, French, Italian or Spanish language in paper or digital form.

The test certificate must indicate the date of testing and the type of test used. You may also be required to confirm your identity with photo ID when showing the test certificate.

For vaccinated people: the vaccine used must be one of those listed on the website of the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut. You are classed as fully vaccinated in Germany at least least 14 full days after receiving the last dose. It can be in paper or digital form but should include details such as your name, the type of vaccine used and it must have been issued from a recognised institution.

For people who’ve recovered from Covid, one dose of the vaccine is sufficient and the 14-day waiting period does not apply.

To show recovery from Covid-19, a positive PCR test result carried out at least 28 days but no more than six months previously can be shown.

Will anyone check the documents?

Airlines already have to check proof of testing or vaccination/recovery before boarding.

As we said above, for other forms of transport police or travel providers are carrying out spot checks.

This isn’t supposed to lead to more traffic jams but given that it’s holiday season and roads around popular border areas are busy anyway, you should keep in mind that it may add a bit of a time onto your journey.

What’s changed about risk countries?

Germany has simplified its classification of countries into a ‘traffic light system’ in order to make it easier for people to decide when travelling and to better understand the travel rules.

The main difference is that the government has wiped the ‘basic risk’ area – used for areas with more than 50 new infections per 100,000 people within seven days, and instead has just three categories:

Non risk areas (green) – These generally include areas with less than 100 cases per 100,000 people but other factors such as vaccination rates are taking into account.

High risk areas (orange) – High-risk areas are regions with a particularly high infection incidence of spread of the virus. These include, for example, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, the UK and Cyprus.

Virus variant areas (red) – Countries and regions in which virus variants of concern that are not yet widespread in Germany and are considered particularly infectious or dangerous are classified as virus variant areas. These are currently Brazil and Uruguay.

The table below in German shows what happens when you’re coming from non risk area (green), a high risk area (orange) or a virus variant country (red). It shows if vaccinated/recovered people, the unvaccinated, and children under the age of 12 have to fill out the online digital Einreiseanmeldung’ form, need a negative test or need to quarantine.

What are the quarantine rules?

Unvaccinated travellers and those who’ve recovered from Covid coming from high-risk areas are required to enter quarantine for 10 days after arrival, which can be ended no earlier than the fifth day by a negative PCR test.

As the monitoring of quarantines is controlled at the regional level, your local health office should send out an email with details of where you can take the test or with any other instructions.

For children under 12, the quarantine period can be ended at the end of the fifth day after entry with non need for a test.

All returnees coming into Germany from virus variant areas must enter a domestic quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

As we said above, proof of testing is also required even if you are fully vaccinated or recovered.

In some cases, fully vaccinated people may not have to quarantine if coming from a virus variant region. Check out our story below for the details on that.

Do I have to do anything else before entering Germany?

If you’ve been in a country classed as a risk country (orange and red category) by Germany within 10 days of heading to the country you have to fill out the Digital Entry Portal at Einreiseanmeldung.de.

You can upload proof of vaccination/recovery or a negative test and you’ll also have to answer questions about where you’re coming from

You don’t have to fill in this form if you’re coming from a non risk area.

Can anyone travel to Germany?

Although Germany has eased entry restrictions allowing vaccinated people from most non-EU countries to enter, and expanding the ‘safe list’ of countries, there are still some strict rules.

There are entry bans in place for virus variant countries and tougher rules for unvaccinated people in many cases.

And, of course, the country you’re travelling from may not recommend travel to Germany so take this into account too.

You can keep an eye on Germany’s risk countries by checking the Robert Koch Institute list regularly.