For members
IMMIGRATION
EXPLAINED: How Germany plans to make immigration easier for skilled workers
The German government has agreed on a set of reforms for the immigration of skilled workers, which will be approved by the cabinet on Wednesday. Here's what they're planning.
Published: 29 November 2022 10:57 CET
Two light aircraft builders instal the controls on a glider. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Uli Deck
For members
GERMAN CITIZENSHIP
EXPLAINED: Could Germany’s conservatives block dual citizenship?
The opposition CDU has accused the federal government of wanting to “sell off” German passports with its planned reform of German citizenship law – designed to make naturalising as German easier and allowing dual citizenship for non-EU nationals. One expert says the CDU could water down reforms.
Published: 25 November 2022 16:56 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments