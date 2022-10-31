For members
Explained: How to apply for Germany’s new ‘opportunity card’ and other visas for job seekers
Germany is planning an “opportunity card” to help make it easier to enter the workforce and attract people with key skills. Here's how to apply for it and other types of working visas.
Published: 31 October 2022 13:05 CET
Employees have a chat at a coworking space in Oldenburg, Lower Saxony. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hauke-Christian Dittrich
‘So many barriers’: What it’s like applying for permanent residency and citizenship in Germany
Applying to settle in Germany - whether it's residency or citizenship - involves long waiting times, bureaucracy and hurdles, as one Local reader found out.
Published: 24 October 2022 17:09 CEST
Updated: 30 October 2022 07:55 CET
