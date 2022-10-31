Read news from:
WORKING IN GERMANY
IMMIGRATION

Explained: How to apply for Germany’s new ‘opportunity card’ and other visas for job seekers

Germany is planning an “opportunity card” to help make it easier to enter the workforce and attract people with key skills. Here's how to apply for it and other types of working visas.

Published: 31 October 2022 13:05 CET
Explained: How to apply for Germany's new 'opportunity card' and other visas for job seekers
Employees have a chat at a coworking space in Oldenburg, Lower Saxony. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hauke-Christian Dittrich

With its aging population, Germany needs as many as 400,000 new skilled workers a year to plug its skills shortage as more and more people retire or leave the workforce.

Options certainly exist for coming to work in Germany, with many types of visas available, but each one comes with its own set of bureaucratic rules. We’ve gathered a few select visas allowing people to work in the Bundesrepublik.

How does the new Chancenkarte, or ‘opportunity card’, differ from the current work or job seeker visa?

Although many types of visas currently exist, the current traffic light government, consisting of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens, and Free Democrats (FDP) – are working on several immigration and citizenship reforms to try and attract more skilled professionals.

One of the ruling coalition’s biggest immigration reform projects is the Chancenkarte. The ‘opportunity card’ will allow foreign nationals to come to Germany and look for work even if they don’t have a formal job offer – provided they meet at least three of these four criteria:

  • A university degree of professional qualification
  • Professional experience of at least three years
  • A language skill or previous residence in Germany
  • Under 35 years-old

This plan differs from Germany’s current work visa in a few key aspects. First, foreign specialists currently have to do the following when applying for a German work visa:

  • Have a qualification recognised in Germany and a professional practice permit if practicing a regulated profession
  • Have a job offer related to their qualification, which the German Federal Employment Agency must also approve
  • Have an annual salary of at least €46,530 if older than 45 years of age and coming to Germany for the first time

People who fulfill these criteria and earn at least €43,992 in math, IT, natural sciences, medicine, and engineering may also be eligible for a European Union ‘Blue Card.’ This also applies to people in other professions earning at least €56,400.

The opportunity card would loosen these requirements by already allowing skilled workers to come to Germany without a job offer.

In certain cases, they also would no longer have to prove that their qualification is recognised in Germany – allowing the worker and employer to arrange this recognition later.

It also, under the right circumstances, may allow people to come to Germany to look for work even if they don’t speak German yet. The current job seeker visa allows people to come to Germany to look for work if they:

  • have a qualification recognised in Germany and a practice permit for a regulated profession
  • proof of German language skills (typically at least a B1 level)
  • proof of ability to pay living costs

A metal worker works with a vice in Nordrhein-Westfalen. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Kirsten Neumann

In the right circumstances, the opportunity card may end up relaxing these requirements. However, the legislation governing the new card is currently in its draft phase, with the Bundestag expected to debate and pass it next year. Until then the old rules apply.

Visas for IT Specialists

Many IT Specialists may already qualify for a German work visa, jobseeker visa, or EU Blue Card. There may be a few who slip through the cracks though – particularly skilled IT workers who have plenty of practical experience but no recognised professional qualification. These specialists can prove their eligibility with the following:

  • training courses or exams which prove theoretical knowledge in lieu of a full qualification
  • at least three years of IT work experience in the last seven years
  • an IT sector job offer with a salary of at least €50,760 per year
  • B1 German skills, unless the primary language spoken at work isn’t German

German language class online

IT specialists can often apply for a special visa if they don’t qualify under one of the other categories. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Acer Computer GmbH | Acer Deutschland

Visas for the self-employed

People looking to freelance or start a business can apply for this visa without a job offer if they:

  • are able to prove they can finance the implementation of their business, either through their own money or a secured loan
  • have any licenses necessary to perform the job in question
  • can prove their product or service is in demand in their region and will have positive economic impact
  • can provide proof of old age pension provisions if older than 45

Working holiday and youth mobility

Young people from certain countries may be eligible to come to Germany, even without a job offer, for up to a year for part-time or full-time work. Citizens of Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea can apply from the time they turn 18 right up until right before their 31st birthday, under the working holiday scheme. Canadians can apply right up until just before they turn 36 under the working holiday agreement between the two countries.

These applicants have to prove that they have a certain amount of money in their account if they apply at a German mission abroad. If they’re already in Berlin, they can apply with €2,000 in their account.

Other skilled worker visas

Germany also has several visas for very specific professions with requirements that differ quite a bit to other visas. They include visas for professional drivers, athletes, coaches, language teachers, artists, interns, and researchers.

More information is available on the Make It In Germany portal.

IMMIGRATION

‘So many barriers’: What it’s like applying for permanent residency and citizenship in Germany

Applying to settle in Germany - whether it's residency or citizenship - involves long waiting times, bureaucracy and hurdles, as one Local reader found out.

Published: 24 October 2022 17:09 CEST
Updated: 30 October 2022 07:55 CET
'So many barriers': What it's like applying for permanent residency and citizenship in Germany

When Christopher Payne came to Erfurt, Thuringia, for work in 2013 from the UK he had no idea he’d end up wanting to make Germany his home. 

The 35-year-old, who’s originally from Barbados and works in aerospace engineering, told The Local: “Originally I came to Germany on a temporary transfer to fill a specific role in my company which has offices in both the UK and Germany. The transfer to Erfurt was intended to be for one or two years, but was extended to a four-year stint.”

When the transfer ended, he had become so impressed with Germany and the German way of life that, rather than return to the UK, he decided to explore other opportunities within the local branch of his firm.

“Through this avenue I ended up moving to Berlin,” he said.

Like many other non-EU nationals, Payne applied for a Blue Card. After around 15 months he decided to apply for permanent residency, citing Germany’s quality of life and work-life-balance as the major draws for settling here long-term.  

“I wanted to settle down in Berlin and decided to make Germany my home,” said Payne. 

Payne got everything ready – such as his B1 German language certificate – to apply for permanent residency at the Ausländerberhörde or immigration office in August 2019.

“It (the process) was meant to take eight weeks,” he said. “I waited about 10 weeks – sent them an email – heard nothing. Waited a couple more weeks – heard nothing. Tried to get through on the phone, I printed out a letter and posted it… and I heard nothing.”

At this point, the Covid pandemic was coming into view, leaving many people worried about the future.  

Payne said it was at this point that he got in touch with a lawyer to ask them to look into his application. The lawyer requested the file from authorities in April 2020, and then told Payne that it had been forgotten about. 

“It was only because the lawyer requested to see it that they sent it to the correct department to process it,” said Payne. The Ausländerbehörde then said that, due to Covid, they were unable to allow Payne to come in to the office. 

Christopher Payne, pictured here in Berlin, faced difficulties applying for permanent residency and citizenship.

Christopher Payne, pictured here in Berlin, faced difficulties applying for permanent residency and citizenship. Photo courtesy of Christopher Payne

“My lawyer wrote a harsh letter saying that if they don’t do something ‘we’ll have to sue you guys’,” said Payne. “It was only at that point they said, you can come and get your permanent residency.”

Engaging with a lawyer cost Payne around €1,000. “It was a fiasco,” he said, referring to the way that Berlin handled his case. 

Sabine Beikler, spokesperson for the Berlin Senate for Interior, Digitalisation and Sport told The Local that Payne’s application for a residence permit submitted in August 2019 “was unfortunately not initially answered, to the regret of the State Office for Immigration (LEA)”.

“This omission was noticed with the request for file inspection by the lawyer in April 2020,” said Beikler. “Of course, the processing of the case would have been started without the involvement of a lawyer if the error had been noticed otherwise.”

‘Barriers’

Despite the turbulent experience of gaining permanent residency, Payne was determined to reach his long-term goal of getting German citizenship.

He became eligible to apply to become German in March 2021 after reaching eight years of residency in the country. 

Payne said he was surprised when he tried to get the initial naturalisation appointment a few months before in January 2021 at the district office in Steglitz where he lives – and found the first available appointment was in August. 

Nevertheless he took that slot, and in the three months’ following that appointment, he gathered all of the documents required, from birth certificate to language and residency test requirements. The completed application was submitted in November 2021.

Payne said he was told that the citizenship application takes around 20 months to process after authorities receive his application. 

“In February 2022 I got the letter saying they were starting to process my application,” he said. “I thought it must be pretty quick and maybe they’re doing it way faster.”

However, after speaking to others applying for citizenship in Berlin, he realised that the 20 month wait usually starts from the receipt of the application.

For Payne, the timeline feels painfully slow.

“It has been a very disheartening experience,” he said. “I’m proud to live here in Germany and contribute to the country and society, and am willing to give up citizenship in my country of birth to do so. However, it feels as if I am in limbo with so much bureaucracy and so many barriers in the way.”

There are also different waiting times depending on the district office where applicants live. At present, citizenship applications are handled at a district level, meaning areas with a higher concentration of expats are likely to have longer waiting times. 

Sabine Beikler, spokesperson for the Berlin Senate for Interior, Digitalisation and Sport, said that Payne’s “regrettable” case is “not representative of the duration of naturalisation procedures in the state of Berlin, even if a high volume of applications can lead to longer processing times in some cases”.

Beikler said the city of Berlin plans to centralise the system to make it more efficient. 

“In order to significantly shorten the processing times of naturalisation procedures in the state of Berlin, the Senate is planning to centralise responsibility for naturalisations and to provide the future central authority with adequate personnel and technical equipment,” she said. 

